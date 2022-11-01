Read full article on original website
Winds calm and power returns after Friday storm left over 12,000 in the dark
Rain and wind let up Saturday as Portland General Electric worked to restore power to thousands of customers impacted by Friday’s storm. Around 2,100 PGE customers are still without power – down from 12,500 the night before. A majority of the outages are in Clackamas County. Pacific Power shows just over 100 outages in Oregon, most of which are in Pendleton.
Portland metro weather on Friday: Rain and wind, with lows plunging near freezing over weekend
A “strong atmospheric river” is rolling over Oregon. That means heavy rain and high winds, and the barrage is expected to last until at least Saturday morning. The “significant precipitation” that the National Weather Service predicted for Friday has begun in the Portland metro area, and it’ll likely increase as the day progresses.
Record Rains Pummel Oregon, and Wind Drives a Houseboat Across State Lines
An “atmospheric river” flowed over Portland yesterday, pouring over 2 inches of water on parts of the city. The National Weather Service called it a “record rainfall day.” The 4 inches dropped in Astoria on Nov. 4 doubled its previous daily record. Portland tied its previous mark—1.87 inches—set in 1969.
Heavier rains to come: Fall storm continues to pummel Portland area
Urban flooding and power outages remain possible Friday as 2 to 3 inches of rain and gusty winds are forecast to drum the greater-Portland area.Fou
Photos: Rain, wind, snow in Mt. Hood area
Rain turned much of the snow at Timberline Lodge in Government Camp, Ore. to slush on Friday morning, Nov. 4, 2022. Snow on the ground at Timberline Lodge in Government Camp, Ore. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
How much rain will Portland see in the next 24 hours? Here are the odds.
The word is out: It’s raining. But just how much rain will Portland get?
Atmospheric river drenches Pacific Northwest with heavy rain
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday will be our wettest, windiest and warmest day out of the next seven. Friday morning is expected to be in the low 50s with the heaviest rain in the morning. By the afternoon, temperatures are expected to reach the upper 50s. There will be more rain and gusty winds throughout the evening, with peak gusts reaching 45 mph in the Portland area.
Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
Will this winter bring snow? Rod Hill's Winter Outlook
KGW meteorologist Rod Hill breaks down his winter outlook. How much snow will Portland see in the valley? In the mountains? How cold will it be? Rod has the answers!
After a record-hot October, Oregon could be in for a cold, wet winter
Despite the cold, wet end to last month, it was still the hottest October on record for Portland. The average high temperature, measured at Portland International Airport, was about 1.5 degrees hotter than the previous record, according to Andy Bryant with the National Weather Service. “We also had 12 days...
Winter is Coming: DQ in South Portland is Getting Ready to Close for the Season
I don't know about you, but I love an after dinner treat, ice cream especially. There is just something about having something sweet after dinner that just feels right. Now, I know that it is not good to have ice cream daily and trust me I don't, but it is always a delicious way to end the night when I do.
Seeing snowflakes in your weather app for Election Day? What are the chances?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Let’s be forthright straight off the bat… the chances for snow in Portland next week are minute. Election Day is likely just cold and showery. It is true that we are expecting a cold blast. That colder air is going to help with building our mountain snow for the region. Which […]
Stormy conditions wreak havoc across Clackamas County
From Damascus to West Linn, Oregon City and beyond, dangerous road conditions were seen throughout Clackamas County.
Storm fells giant tree in Sellwood neighborhood, crushes car
PORTLAND, Ore. — The autumn storm that blew into Portland on Friday morning took out power to tens of thousands of people and gave the region a good soaking of rain throughout the day and into the night. It also toppled a large tree in one neighborhood near Southeast...
Hurricane-force winds over 100 mph recorded on Mt. Hood
Wind speeds close to 115 mph were recorded along high-elevation areas of Mt. Hood Friday, as a wind advisory remains in effect for the greater Portland-Vancouver area.
High-wind advisory for entire Willamette Valley; heavy rain, snow on the way
Gusty, 20 to 40-mph winds are forecast to rip through the Willamette Valley and greater Portland-Vancouver area Friday.
Flash flood watch, advisories issued for Vancouver, neighboring counties
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a flash flood watch for areas of Southwest Washington, including the greater Vancouver area, the Cascades and their foothills.
Power, road crews still repairing from Friday’s Oregon storm
Thousands of people in the Portland metro area are waking up without power Saturday morning thanks to a round of wet and windy fall weather and a Friday night substation fire.
Wind blasts Oregon house boat on Columbia River into Washington
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong gusty winds on Friday blew so hard that they caused a floating home on the Columbia River in Oregon to break away from its anchor point and float across the state line into Washington. Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts. According to the Multnomah...
Timeline: Atmospheric river will bring heavy rain and wind to the Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. — A strong atmospheric river is taking aim at the Pacific Northwest, bringing steady rain on Friday, gusty winds and the potential for high water spots and minor flooding. Atmospheric rivers are elongated plumes of precipitable moisture that channels into a location for as little as 12...
