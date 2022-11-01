Happy Friday, everyone. As you all know, LSU is tomorrow night. Your previews:. LSU is a top-10 team according to the College Football Playoff Rankings, but if I’m being honest, I don’t think LSU is one of the 10 best teams in the country. Alabama has flaws and is not the same juggernaut dynamo we’re used to seeing, but it’s the better overall team in this matchup. But is it so much better than LSU to win by two touchdowns? That I’m not so sure about. The home atmosphere in Baton Rouge will be tough for Bryce Young and the Alabama offense to contend with, and I think the Tide struggle a bit and have difficulty pulling away. I’m taking the points. Prediction: LSU +13.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO