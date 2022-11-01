Read full article on original website
Roll 'Bama Roll
Initial Impressions from the LSU game
Alabama went to Baton Rouge and lost a game in overtime that previous iterations of the Tide would have won by multiple scores. They had nearly 100 more yards than the opponent and converted 50% of the time on 3rd/4th down. Sadly, red zone failures and bad offensive execution in general kept them from opening up what should have been a commanding lead before the half, and a defense that played an outstanding game early on folded late. That has been the theme of this Alabama team all season: the potential showed, but the execution was just too inconsistent. As a result, a LSU team that really isn’t very good will likely win the SEC West and get embarrassed in Atlanta by a Georgia team that is firing on all cylinders.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Late Shift Open Thread
Well, it was yet another overtime thriller in Baton Rouge, much to the chagrin of Alabama fans everywhere who still hope to see the 2022 version of the Tide truly put it all together for 60 minutes. At this point that is all that’s left to hope for as the playoff hopes are done.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Alabama vs LSU second half open thread
Sorry for the late thread here, guys. I'm so mad at Bill O'Brien and the rest of the Alabama offense I just slam forgot. Anyway, the Tide's offense was mostly useless the entire first half. And the two times they actually did have some success, they threw a dumb pick in the endzone and also couldn't punch the ball in in the RedZone.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Alabama Football vs LSU Preview: When the Crimson Tide has the ball
While the Tigers are sporting a top-25 level offense, their defense is in a very similar spot. They’re a balanced, well-rounded team... Just like every Brian Kelly team, ever. They’re allowing 21 points per game while running a consistent, disciplined defense that Kelly always bludgeoned teams with during his time at Notre Dame.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Jumbo Package: Which Alabama team will show up vs LSU?
Happy Friday, everyone. As you all know, LSU is tomorrow night. Your previews:. LSU is a top-10 team according to the College Football Playoff Rankings, but if I’m being honest, I don’t think LSU is one of the 10 best teams in the country. Alabama has flaws and is not the same juggernaut dynamo we’re used to seeing, but it’s the better overall team in this matchup. But is it so much better than LSU to win by two touchdowns? That I’m not so sure about. The home atmosphere in Baton Rouge will be tough for Bryce Young and the Alabama offense to contend with, and I think the Tide struggle a bit and have difficulty pulling away. I’m taking the points. Prediction: LSU +13.
