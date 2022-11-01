ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom Swears by Wearable Thermometer When Kids Get Sick

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
 5 days ago

She claims it helps her manage their sicknesses so much more easily.

When your kids are sick , you'll do anything to make the experiences a little bit easier. You'll try anything to make your kids more comfortable, or help them to get better faster. It's basically just a horrible time and you need all the help you can get.

That's what makes this video from @veronica_abbott so intriguing. It's about the wearable thermometers she uses when her kids are sick. As she wrote:

"Wearable thermometer to keep an eye on your sick kiddos temp. Helps me keep track of where he is, when/if I need to give meds and gives me a little ease when he’s sleeping. I can just glance over on my nightstand and monitor."

Pretty cool, right? Sure seems a lot easier than getting a kid to let you stick a thermometer in some part of their body when they're feeling awful. And because they're right on the kid's body, you've got to be getting an especially accurate reading.

Quite a few commenters already knew about the thermometers already, it turns out, and think they're great...
"I have this same exact one and love it! My son has febrile seizures so it definitely eases things!"
"As I’m laying in bed with my alarm set to check his fever throughout the night! I need immediate delivery!"
"I love this! We paid so much money for our infrared one and it doesn’t work well at all! I hate doing rectals all the time so this will be perfect!"
"We love ours! My 2 year old had a 103 fever for 6 days and this gave me peace when she was sleeping"
"This thing is AMAZING. My twins wear this when they are sick and it wakes me up at night if their fever spikes."
"Thank you I just added to my cart my son is a high fever responder for even a cold and me and my husband take shift waking up to check his temp"
"These are like the temp probes we use in the NICU"
"Thank you, thank you, thank you! My daughter had a febrile seizure about a month ago. She’s just now sick again with rsv. Ordered it"

Definitely sounds like a product that's helping lots of people. Fevers stink, so whatever works!

WeHaveKids

