There is a world beyond Marquette University, and to make a difference in it, the university can empower students to cast a vote and make a change. Nov. 8 is a very important day in Wisconsin. From 7 a.m. until 8 p.m., polling sites will be open for voters to cast their ballots. The positions of governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state, state senators and state representatives are on the line. People can even do same day registration at their polling location on Election Day.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO