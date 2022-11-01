Read full article on original website
Suspect in Carriage House murder sentenced for escaping federal custody
Joseph Sandoval was accused of shooting and killing of Edward Mayes, 33, on the night of January 1, 2022.
Local Man Dresses As LP&L Bill For Halloween, Terrifies Lubbock Residents
Guys, I really thought I'd seen it all, but this year, I came across what has to be the absolute scariest costume of all time. Lubbock man Ronald Lee Murdock came up with an amazing idea and dressed up as something that everyone in Lubbock is afraid of... An LP&L...
Shots fired after man points ‘sawed-off shotgun’ at girlfriend, LPD report said
Shots were fired after a man pointed a "sawed-off shotgun" at his girlfriend during an argument early Saturday morning, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Lubbock man uses gun to defend himself during burglary, LPD report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man used a gun to defend himself during a vehicle burglary early Monday morning, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. According to the report, the victim told a Lubbock Police officer that he grabbed a firearm after he noticed his vehicle lights turn on around 1:25 a.m. […]
Lubbock man accused of threatening grocery store employees with knife after trying to steal beer
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was accused of threatening grocery store employees with a knife after being confronted for stealing groceries, according to a police report. David Zachary Christenson, 35, was charged with Aggravated Robbery. According to the police report, Christenson was arrested at a grocery store in the 2700 block of 26th Street […]
Warrant reveals murder after gunshots, house fire in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A search warrant said William David Boyles was the “suspect” in a murder which left Boyles and three other people dead. Lubbock police officers were called during the early morning hours of October 26 to a home in the 4100 block of 124th Street for gunshots. Officers arrived and found the home […]
‘So senseless’: Family of William Brunt suing Stripes after deadly crash near Lorenzo
LUBBOCK, Texas — The family of 71-year-old William Brunt is suing Stripes Convenience Stores after he was killed when an intoxicated driver hit his car in September. Brunt was pronounced deceased at the scene on US 62 near Lorenzo on Sep. 5 after 38-year-old Enrique Martinez crashed into the back of his car. Brunt’s wife, […]
Identity of motorist in South Loop 289 crash released by PD
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation of a collision in the 4900 block of South Loop 289 that left Anthony Deleon, 30, with serious injuries. According to PD’s update, Deleon was driving westbound on the access road when he collided with the rear...
Two Brothers Attempt to Hide Alley Shooting From Lubbock Police
A Lubbock man was injured after being accidently shot over the weekend. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to University Medical Center on Saturday, October 29, just before 9 p.m.. A man was transported to University Medical Center, via private vehicle, after being reportedly shot in an alley behind his family's home in the 2500 block of Bates Street.
Second person arrested in 2021 Lubbock murder case
LPD said Adam Villareal, 19, was already at the Lubbock County Detention Center on unrelated charges when he was served with a murder warrant.
Police report in shots-fired, arson case reveals new details on LPD response
LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report acquired by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday morning provided new information on a shots-fired call and arson in the 4100 block of 124th Street in the early morning hours of October 26. Four people lost their lives in the home, according to a previous statement from the Lubbock Police Department. Related […]
Man ‘accidentally’ shot by brother in Lubbock, police report said
A man was hurt after he was "accidentally shot" by his brother in the 2500 block of Bates Street on Saturday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Passenger of Armored Bank Vehicle Dies After Crash in Lubbock
The passenger of an armored bank vehicle that was involved in a crash in Lubbock has passed away due to injuries he sustained. 64-year-old Dwayne Smart was riding in the truck when it crashed in the 400 block of Texas Avenue the morning of Thursday, November 3rd. KAMC News reports that 20-year-old Vasile Mustata was driving an SUV with 4 passengers in the 1000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway.
Steak dinners, champagne and vodka: Lubbock man admits fraud for charter flight, yacht trip in Miami
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal and admitted to defrauding several victims into, among other things, paying for a charter flight to Miami with friends. J. Nicholas Bryant, 26, was arrested in December 2021. According to court documents, in November 2021, Bryant negotiated with a private charter flight company for flights […]
Lubbock man accused of shooting at people 9 days before shooting man in the head
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accused of the October 21 murder of Severo Losoya was also charged for an incident where two people were shot at while driving nine days prior. Alvin Flores, 42, was arrested October 25. He was charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest, Taking […]
Second Lubbock County Detention Officer arrested in two months
LCSO said Alsires Betancur, 26, was arrested for a third-degree felony charge of Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility.
Lubbock woman accused of assaulting boyfriend despite her claim that he ‘knocked her teeth out’
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lubbock woman was arrested on Halloween after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend and was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine. Kayla Lynn Chappell, 30, has been charged with Assault, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Prohibited Substance in a Correction Facility.
‘Devastating news,’ Lubbock ISD releases statement after two Lubbock High students among 4 killed
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Independent School District released a statement after two Lubbock High School students were among the four killed early Wednesday morning. Felipe Madrid, 18, and Andres Madrid, 15, were identified by the Lubbock Police Department after the house fire in the 4100 block of 124th Street. Two other victims – 46-year-old […]
Hobbs man fatally hit by vehicle, police said
A man died after he was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of West County and Mahan, the Hobbs Police Department (HPD) said in a press release.
Missing 16-year-old last seen in Lubbock, NCMEC asks for public’s help
LUBBOCK, Texas — A missing 16-year-old from Lubbock was last seen October 21, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Felicity Pena was described as being 5’5 and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information was asked to call the Lubbock Police Department at 806-741-1000.
