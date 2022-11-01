ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock man accused of threatening grocery store employees with knife after trying to steal beer

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was accused of threatening grocery store employees with a knife after being confronted for stealing groceries, according to a police report. David Zachary Christenson, 35, was charged with Aggravated Robbery. According to the police report, Christenson was arrested at a grocery store in the 2700 block of 26th Street […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Identity of motorist in South Loop 289 crash released by PD

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation of a collision in the 4900 block of South Loop 289 that left Anthony Deleon, 30, with serious injuries. According to PD’s update, Deleon was driving westbound on the access road when he collided with the rear...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Two Brothers Attempt to Hide Alley Shooting From Lubbock Police

A Lubbock man was injured after being accidently shot over the weekend. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to University Medical Center on Saturday, October 29, just before 9 p.m.. A man was transported to University Medical Center, via private vehicle, after being reportedly shot in an alley behind his family's home in the 2500 block of Bates Street.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Passenger of Armored Bank Vehicle Dies After Crash in Lubbock

The passenger of an armored bank vehicle that was involved in a crash in Lubbock has passed away due to injuries he sustained. 64-year-old Dwayne Smart was riding in the truck when it crashed in the 400 block of Texas Avenue the morning of Thursday, November 3rd. KAMC News reports that 20-year-old Vasile Mustata was driving an SUV with 4 passengers in the 1000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Steak dinners, champagne and vodka: Lubbock man admits fraud for charter flight, yacht trip in Miami

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal and admitted to defrauding several victims into, among other things, paying for a charter flight to Miami with friends. J. Nicholas Bryant, 26, was arrested in December 2021. According to court documents, in November 2021, Bryant negotiated with a private charter flight company for flights […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock woman accused of assaulting boyfriend despite her claim that he ‘knocked her teeth out’

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lubbock woman was arrested on Halloween after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend and was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine. Kayla Lynn Chappell, 30, has been charged with Assault, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Prohibited Substance in a Correction Facility.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘Devastating news,’ Lubbock ISD releases statement after two Lubbock High students among 4 killed

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Independent School District released a statement after two Lubbock High School students were among the four killed early Wednesday morning. Felipe Madrid, 18, and Andres Madrid, 15, were identified by the Lubbock Police Department after the house fire in the 4100 block of 124th Street. Two other victims – 46-year-old […]
LUBBOCK, TX

