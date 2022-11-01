PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Some are calling it a miracle as the last Pulaski bonfire victim admitted to a burn unit is expected to go home from the hospital Friday. Several teenagers spent days and weeks in a burn unit after being badly burned in a bonfire explosion last month. Investigators have confirmed that a mixture of gas and diesel fuel was put onto the fire. The mixture was in a 55-gallon drum container that was about one-quarter full.

PULASKI, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO