Ty Law: Bailey Zappe is just waiting for Mac Jones to ‘mess up’

Ty Law was a backup when he started his NFL career, and spent his time waiting for the players in front him to underperform, so he could receive an opportunity.

The NFL Hall of Famer says Bailey Zappe probably has the same mindset.

In his weekly interview Tuesday with “The Greg Hill Show,” Law, who also got chased by a coyote during his call-in, said that Bill Belichick’s decision to remove Mac Jones from last Monday night’s game against the Bears alerted 2021 first-round pick he’s on notice.

“At the end of the day, Coach Belichick is about winning, and who’s going to give him the best chance to win is whoever is playing better,” said Law. “If Mac Jones doesn’t step up, he knows Bailey Zappe is looking right over his shoulder. Bill Belichick has already established, ‘I will take you out if you don’t play better.’ So that is the extra pressure on him as well. How is he going to respond? But absolutely [Zappe] is waiting in the wings, waiting for you to mess up. I know that’s what I was thinking when I was a backup: waiting for that opportunity.”

Jones played for the entirety of the Patriots’ 22-17 win Sunday over the Jets, but struggled for most of the game. His day might’ve been over after throwing a pick-six late in the first half, but the touchdown was negated due to a roughing the passer call.

Maybe that’s the break Jones needs.

“Right now, he has to play better. Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good, because that interception that called back, that could’ve been bad, because the momentum was going all the way to New York,” said Law.

But one unconvincing win against the Jets isn’t going to quiet Jones’ doubters. Right now, he has the highest interception percentage in the league. Jones needs to show he can protect the ball.

“Until Mac calms those turnovers down, and starts winning more convincingly, people are always going to call for Bailey Zappe to come in and give a spark,” said Law.