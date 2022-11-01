Chiefs Insider on what to expect from new WR Kadarius Toney

The Chiefs had a busy bye week this season, trading for Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney. The match makes sense – Toney's time in New York didn't work out they way anyone thought, and the Chiefs now have a style of wide receiver that they didn't previously. Taking a flier on a talented wide receiver is nothing new in the Andy Reid/Patrick Mahomes era, and while speaking to 610's Fescoe In The Morning on Tuesday, Chiefs Insider Pete Sweeney explained that, while he likes the move, there needs to be some patience involved.

"I think it's a pause-and-breath situation when it comes to him entering the fold," he said. "We've seen players come in, maybe the year before, and certainly at the back end of their careers – like Josh Gordon – and it took a long time for anything to really pan out with that. Not to say it's going to be the same situation, but I think it just shows you the challenge of being someone who comes in in the middle of the year and has to try and intake one of the tougher playbooks in the NFL. Now with that being said, I think the talent level and the potential is high."

