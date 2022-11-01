Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
‘It’s going to be great’: Midnight Diner moves to Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether Charlotte is your new or long-time home, you know what Midnight Diner is. The Charlotte staple officially has a new location in Uptown and to say it caught people’s attention is an understatement. Excitement is growing for people passing by the corner of Caldwell...
March of Dimes: Prematurity Awareness Month
An all new WBTV investigation has found cases being dismissed en mass. 'It's going to be great': Midnight Diner moves to Uptown Charlotte. The Charlotte staple officially has a new location in Uptown and to say it caught people's attention is an understatement. Community working to help...
First Alert Weather Days in place as scattered rain develops for the weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warm and muggy conditions develop this weekend, with higher chances for a good soaking rain across the foothills and mountains; isolated rain develops for Charlotte and areas to the east. We will have a warm start to next week, with more rain chances by late next week.
Community working to help homeless man
The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours. Two people were transported to the hospital after being shot in northwest Charlotte, Medic says. Mother calls for safer gun measures after 4-year-old dies in Charlotte.
Neighbors warn part of southeast Charlotte road is unsafe for drivers, cyclists
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you ask Emanuel Bagby, his concerns with Washburn Avenue started about a year ago when the city shortened the turn lane onto Monroe Road and bike lanes were put in. “This particular change really concerns me as far as safety goes,” Bagby said. Bagby...
Medic: 2 people shot in northwest Charlotte
The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours. Mother calls for safer gun measures after 4-year-old dies in Charlotte.
The weekend rain chance for Charlotte is lowering
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon readings back in the middle 70s. We’ll stay dry and mild tonight with overnight lows only falling back to near 60 degrees. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS THIS WEEKEND: We’ll start mostly cloudy Saturday with...
PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” coming to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - PAW Patrol’s Ryder and Chase stopped by the QC Life studios to talk about the upcoming performance of PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure.”. “If you’re prepared to see your heroes come to life, you’re going to have a really good time,”...
Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate
The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours. An all new WBTV investigation has found cases being dismissed en mass. 'It's going to be great': Midnight Diner moves to Uptown Charlotte.
Charlotte: How to get a free ride to the polls on Election Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System wants to make access to polling locations easier for the community on Election Day. CATS announced that all bus routes, LYNX Blue Line, CityLYNK, and paratransit services will be free of a fare on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Find...
First Alert Weather Day for this weekend; highest rain chance in the mountains
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Pleasant weather continues for Friday, yet scattered rain is expected for this weekend, which may impact your outdoor activities at times. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Saturday into Sunday, with the best chance for rain northwest of I-85. Mid-70s for Friday, with partly cloudy skies.
Father of son shot at southeast Charlotte home appears in court
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The father of a 4-year-old killed by a gun in his home in southeast Charlotte was in court today. Dayshawn Warren was arrested earlier in the week and charged with involuntary manslaughter and give/sell a weapon to a minor, after his son Demario Warren, was shot.
Warm, dry day today before rain comes in this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry for today with unsettled, wet weather in store for parts of the region this weekend. First Alert Weather Day for the Weekend: Mountain/foothill rain, few showers for CLT. Monday: Record challenging warmth, dry. Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures...
Molly’s Kids: #SunnieStrong
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Please meet the newest one of our amazing #MollysKids, Union County 10-year-old, Sunnie Grace Williams. She was diagnosed exactly one week ago with DIPG. If you know about DIPG, you might have just caught your breath. If you’ve never heard of DIPG, the basic description is...
11 hospitalized, dozens exposed after carbon monoxide leak in Dilworth
Mother calls for safer gun measures after 4-year-old dies in Charlotte. It's cases just like this, which is why the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office hands out free gun locks. Justice denied for Mecklenburg crime victims after error.
Powerball reaches $1.6 Billion; $1 Million ticket sold at Troutman gas station
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’re planning to play the Powerball this weekend you’ll be competing for the highest jackpot in Powerball history. Saturday’s Powerball jumped to an estimated $1.6 billion for whoever matches all six numbers. In Iredell County, someone came very close to matching all...
Following news that gunshot fired at parents’ home, Republican candidate Harrigan speaks
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A day after news broke that a gunshot had been fired at his parents’ home in Hickory, Republican congressional candidate Pat Harrigan spoke to WBTV about the incident. Harrigan is currently vying for a seat in North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. The alleged incident...
First Alert Weather Days issued for this weekend as rounds of showers move through the area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Unseasonably warm conditions and periods of rain can be expected tonight and Sunday. For the start of the work week, temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s, but we will get a cool down by mid-week. • First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Sct....
Justice denied for Mecklenburg crime victims after error
The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours. Two people were transported to the hospital after being shot in northwest Charlotte, Medic says. Mother calls for safer gun measures after 4-year-old dies in Charlotte.
Police: Man shot several times in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man with serious injuries. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tells WBTV an adult male was shot several times, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened near an Exxon station on West Sugar Creek Road. The area is...
