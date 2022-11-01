ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

March of Dimes: Prematurity Awareness Month

March of Dimes: Prematurity Awareness Month

An all new WBTV investigation has found cases being dismissed en mass. 'It's going to be great': Midnight Diner moves to Uptown Charlotte. The Charlotte staple officially has a new location in Uptown and to say it caught people's attention is an understatement. Community working to help...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Community working to help homeless man

Community working to help homeless man

The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours. Two people were transported to the hospital after being shot in northwest Charlotte, Medic says. Mother calls for safer gun measures after 4-year-old dies in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Medic: 2 people shot in northwest Charlotte

Medic: 2 people shot in northwest Charlotte

The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours. Mother calls for safer gun measures after 4-year-old dies in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

The weekend rain chance for Charlotte is lowering

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be pleasant with mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon readings back in the middle 70s. We’ll stay dry and mild tonight with overnight lows only falling back to near 60 degrees. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS THIS WEEKEND: We’ll start mostly cloudy Saturday with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate

Bullet strikes family home of N.C. congressional candidate

The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours. An all new WBTV investigation has found cases being dismissed en mass. 'It's going to be great': Midnight Diner moves to Uptown Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte: How to get a free ride to the polls on Election Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System wants to make access to polling locations easier for the community on Election Day. CATS announced that all bus routes, LYNX Blue Line, CityLYNK, and paratransit services will be free of a fare on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Find...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Father of son shot at southeast Charlotte home appears in court

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The father of a 4-year-old killed by a gun in his home in southeast Charlotte was in court today. Dayshawn Warren was arrested earlier in the week and charged with involuntary manslaughter and give/sell a weapon to a minor, after his son Demario Warren, was shot.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Warm, dry day today before rain comes in this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry for today with unsettled, wet weather in store for parts of the region this weekend. First Alert Weather Day for the Weekend: Mountain/foothill rain, few showers for CLT. Monday: Record challenging warmth, dry. Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Molly’s Kids: #SunnieStrong

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Please meet the newest one of our amazing #MollysKids, Union County 10-year-old, Sunnie Grace Williams. She was diagnosed exactly one week ago with DIPG. If you know about DIPG, you might have just caught your breath. If you’ve never heard of DIPG, the basic description is...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Justice denied for Mecklenburg crime victims after error

Justice denied for Mecklenburg crime victims after error

The Charlotte Fire Department controlled a carbon monoxide leak that exposed 27 people in south Charlotte after four hours. Two people were transported to the hospital after being shot in northwest Charlotte, Medic says. Mother calls for safer gun measures after 4-year-old dies in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police: Man shot several times in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man with serious injuries. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tells WBTV an adult male was shot several times, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened near an Exxon station on West Sugar Creek Road. The area is...
CHARLOTTE, NC

