Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
WEATHER: KVOE studios report heaviest one-day rain total of 2022 and first snow of season; emergency crews busy responding to reported injury wrecks
Friday’s rainfall may well have put the drought on pause for the short term. Saturday, meanwhile, started with a mix of rain and the area’s first snowfall of the season. The KVOE studios received 2.5 inches between 7 am Friday and 3 am Saturday, reaching 2.8 inches total after additional rainfall. KVOE records indicate it’s the heaviest rainfall for a 24-hour period so far this year.
KVOE
WEATHER: Trio of injury crashes reported with around 1 inch of rainfall reported
Rainfall continues across the KVOE listening area Friday afternoon. Three injury crashes have been reported. Emporia EMS and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 109, near the Flint Hills cattle pens exit and nearly 20 miles southwest of Emporia. Emporia Fire says an ambulance took one person to Newman Regional Health from that wreck. A second reported injury crash at that location yielded no hospital transports.
KWCH.com
Rain and storms develop in Kansas tonight
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it will be another warm and windy day before a powerful storm system pushes across Kansas tonight and Friday. South winds between 20-30 mph and gusts to 40 will push temperatures into the lower to middle 70s this afternoon despite mostly cloudy conditions.
KVOE
No transports following two vehicle accident in east Emporia
Two vehicles suffered significant damage, however, no individuals were transported after a collision in east Emporia Friday afternoon. Emporia Police Officers and Emporia EMS were called to the 1200 block of East 12th Ave. shortly after 12:30 pm. Full details, including a crash narrative, are pending from Emporia Police, however, the accident involved two vehicles an SUV and a passenger car.
KVOE
Fire near Lebo under investigation
Details are pending after a reported structure fire in southwest Osage County on Thursday. Fire units from Lebo, Reading and Osage County responded to the 6600 block of West 341st, about three miles northeast of Lebo, early Thursday afternoon. The early indications are a welder was on fire inside a barn. Osage County Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Bret Lewis says the fire was put out quickly.
KVOE
Man suffers apparently significant burns after grease fire in Emporia
One man suffered apparently significant burns after a small fire at an Emporia house Thursday night. Emporia firefighters responded to 1523 West 15th after the fire was reported. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says the resident was frying food when the pan caught fire, so the man put a lid on the pan and tried to carry it outside. The fire caused burns to unspecified areas of the man’s body.
WIBW
I-70 reopened after 18-wheeler catches fire in Dickinson Co.
CHAPMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Interstate 70 in Dickinson Co. has reopened after an 18-wheeler caught fire which caused it to close in both directions. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that just before 9:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, Dickinson County officials contacted KHP Dispatch to advise that I-70 had been shut down in both directions.
KVOE
Fanestil Meats celebrates new processing plant, announces new scholarship and estate gift to FHTC
Celebration ruled the day at Fanestil Meats’ new facility in the 4700 block of US Highway 50 on Friday. The capstone was a ribbon-cutting event to mark the end of construction for a brand-new 40,000-square-foot processing facility, which essentially finishes the long-sought move for the business out of the Cottonwood River floodplain with its original space on Kansas Highway 99 just south of Emporia. Whenever there was moderate or major flooding along the Cottonwood, Fanestil would have to close until the waters subsided — which sometimes could take several days. US Senator Jerry Moran says the new processing plant is the reward for a lot of hard work by a lot of people.
KWCH.com
Submerged vehicle pulled from canal in N. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department on Friday afternoon worked to pull a vehicle from the canal south of 13th Street North and Interstate 135, in north Wichita. The fire department was also able to confirm that no one was inside the submerged vehicle and that there were no injuries on the emergency call. The driver and two children were accounted for at the scene. Wichita police indicated a third child was also safe, away from the scene.
KVOE
Companies serving Lyon, Coffey counties receiving millions of dollars to expand broadband access
Broadband Internet access is expanding across parts of the KVOE listening area, thanks to an announcement from the state Friday. The Office of Kansas Governor says almost $17 million is to be split among various projects as part of the Kansas Capital Project Funds Broadband Grant Program. S&A Telephone is...
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball team to close out season at Central Missouri
The Emporia State volleyball team will close out its season Saturday at Central Missouri. Last night the Lady Hornets were defeated by Missouri Western in 4 sets. Emporia State won the first set 25-21. Western won the next 3 sets 25-16, 25-19, 25-17. Leah Mach led the offense with 17 kills. Gracie Xu finished with 17 assists and Shelby Ebert had a team-high 20 digs.
WIBW
One killed in two-vehicle crash in SE Kansas
ELK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 69-year-old Kansas man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Elk County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, a 2006 Hummer was driving southbound on Kansas Highway 99 when it crossed the centerline for an unknown reason. A 2019 Ford F350 that was driving northbound applied its brakes and steered right in an attempt to avoid a collision. The front end of the Hummer hit the drivers side of the Ford pickup truck and both vehicles came to rest on the northbound shoulder of the highway.
WIBW
TPD investigating possible Aggravated Battery after shots fired in SE Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police officers are investigating an aggravated battery on Saturday afternoon after they were dispatched to a local hospital where an adult male was dropped off with a gunshot wound. According to TPD, just after 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, officers were also dispatched to...
KVOE
Olpe Eagles advance to 3rd round of playoffs
The Olpe Eagles have advanced to the 3rd round of the 1A State football playoffs with a 14-0 win over Pleasanton. Olpe Coach Chris Schmidt called it a hard-fought win. Blake Redeker led the Olpe offense rushing for 153 yards and scored 2 touchdowns. Senior Garrett Cole is happy they...
KVOE
Chase County advances to sectionals of 8-man division I playoffs 56-38 over South Sumner Thursday night
A second-half surge propelled the Chase County Bulldogs into the third round of the 8-man division I playoffs with a 56-38 victory over South Sumner Thursday night. The Bulldogs would shake off a slow start in the first half and find the endzone three times. Senior Cal Kohlmeir scored the first with a 51-yard touchdown run followed by a two-yard rush by junior Brock Griffin and a 33-yard run by senior quarterback Mitch Budke.
WIBW
Franklin Co. officials search for missing woman with Topeka ties
POMONA, Kan. (WIBW) - Franklin County officials are searching for a missing woman with ties to the Topeka area. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 2, that deputies were called to the 500 block of K-68 Highway on the west side of Pomona with reports of a missing person.
You won’t believe what deputies found on Hwy 75
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – What do you do when you find a 600-pound pig walking along Highway 75? The Osage County Sheriff’s Office answered several calls about the pig wandering on the highway before it was captured and sent it to a local farmer. They are keeping it in a separate pen until the owner […]
KVOE
Emporia State men 8th, women 10th at MIAA Cross Country meet
The Emporia State men finished in 8th place and the women finished in 10th place at the MIAA Cross Country meet Saturday. The men were led by Jamie Diaz who finished in 31st place. The women were led by Tayler Williams who finished in 29th place. Pittsburg State won the...
KWCH.com
Update on Evergreen Pallet Recycle fire
The Wichita Police FLOCK administrator says he is willing to craft state laws to prevent future misuse. It's been more than a month since the only grocery store in Rush County closed its doors, forcing locals to go elsewhere for their groceries. But on Monday, a deal was made, and new owners were found.
Comments / 0