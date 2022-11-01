Read full article on original website
Related
Susan Smith, South Carolina mom jailed for killing 2 sons, stopped writing to long-distance boyfriend: report
Susan Smith has stopped exchanging romantic letters with a boyfriend from her South Carolina prison, a family member told People.
Missing Georgia toddler's mother tells all in televised interview days after boozy nightlife exposed
Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Quinton Simon, told local media she would turn herself in "if something does come up" faulting her in his disappearance.
Bear attacks woman who's walking her dogs, she plays dead even with 'crunched' skull
A Maryland woman was walking her two dogs when she and her pets encountered a bear. The bear went after her — and caused severe nerve and skull damage requiring multiple surgeries.
Quentin Simon’s mom Leilani Simon ‘tried to overdose with kids nearby’ & toddler’s brother had ‘bruises’ ex claims
A DAD has expressed his deep concern about his son's safety and is "questioning everything" after his little boy's mom was named as the sole suspect in the presumed death of one of her other children. Police in Chatham County, Georgia said on Thursday that Leilani Simon is the primary...
5-Year-Old Who Prosecutors Allege Was Killed by Mom Was 'Too Special,' Aunt Says
A GoFundMe for the young girl says she was “too good for this earth" The 5-year-old Texas girl whose mother is charged with capital murder after she brought her child into her in the woods Sunday was a happy-go-lucky child whose family is devastated by her grisly slaying. Nichole "was so full of love and giggles and her bright blue eyes shined so full of curiosity," her father's family said in a statement sent to local TV outlet ABC 13. In a GoFundMe Amber Bradshaw, the girl's aunt, set...
Woman feared husband had cheated after newborn wrongly diagnosed with STD
A woman was left wondering whether her husband cheated on her whilst she was pregnant when a medic wrongly diagnosed her newborn with an STD.Jenna Barnes, 43, took her newborn baby boy, Fletcher, to hospital for a check up when his eyes became “gunky and stuck together”.He underwent tests to determine what was causing the issue and Jenna claims a midwife told her the child had tested positive for gonorrhoea.Jenna says she was told the infection would have been passed on by a parent before the baby was born – leading her to believe her husband, Chris, 45, the frontman...
Texas mom sentenced to life after pleading guilty to murder of bedridden daughter she left alone to go party
A Texas mother accused of killing her 7-year-old bedridden daughter by leaving her home alone to go party pleaded guilty to murder last week and was sentenced to life in prison.
Kathie Lee Gifford says her soul was 'dying a slow death' while living in the city, doesn't miss daytime TV
Kathie Lee Gifford described a "culture change" happening in cities across the United States, and praised the South for extraordinary "culture of kindness."
Georgia pastor’s wife dies week after she was struck in head by stray bullet while sleeping: report
The wife of a Georgia pastor reportedly shot in the head while asleep next to her husband in their DeKalb County home died from her injuries a week later.
Skeletal Child Saved From Brink of Death in Horrific Neglect Case, Cops Say
When an exterminator entered room 124 at a Delux Inn in Wichita Falls, Texas, late last month, he thought he saw a skeleton lying in a pack-and-play crib.But, according to a pair of probable cause affidavits filed in Wichita County Court, “When the head of the skeleton turned and faced the exterminator, he realized that the skeleton was a child who was alive.”The unidentified exterminator told his supervisor what he had seen, and the supervisor called police. Now the child’s mother, 32-year-old Catherine Lynn Jarvey, is charged with two counts of injury to a child and exploitation of a child,...
New Gabby Petito video shows her 'exhausted,' 'scared' hours before her murder: body language expert
Body language expert Susan Constantine has analyzed the newly emerged Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie surveillance video from hours before the 2021 murder.
Texas man gets no jail time for beating girlfriend, killing their unborn child: report
A Texas man charged with attacking his pregnant girlfriend and killing their unborn child accepted a plea deal Monday and will serve no jail time.
Indiana mom gets 115 years over oatmeal-poisoning murder plot related to custody dispute
Indiana mother Heidi Marie Littlefield was reportedly sentenced to 115 years in prison for strangling her ex-boyfriend and poisoning his oatmeal with fentanyl.
JonBenet's Ramsey's brother takes aim at Boulder police after Denver police solve cold-case murder
JonBenet Ramsey's half- brother said it's a 'shame' the Boulder Police Department 'refused' help from the Denver Police Department in solving his sister's 1996 murder case.
Washington woman allegedly buried alive by husband over retirement money seen for first time since attack
Young An, the Washington mother of two who survived a violent attempted kidnapping last month, was seen shopping as her estranged husband pleaded not guilty.
Woman who has ‘never been pregnant’ claims in Boston Globe piece to have had multiple life-saving abortions
The Boston Globe published a piece from a woman who claimed she had multiple abortions before the age of 21 despite never being pregnant. The opinion piece headlined, "My first abortion occurred at age 11. Then there were the others," was written by Lora-Ellen McKinney, who is a "pediatric psychologist, an activist artist, and a proud dog mom" according to the Globe. The article was published last week but resurfaced on Sunday when The Daily Caller noticed the headline didn’t align with the story told by McKinney for the Globe’s The Emancipator section that focuses on racial justice and equity.
80-Year-Old Mom Mauled to Death by Daughter's 3 Pit Bulls Who Had History of Killing Family Pets: Cops
A Georgia woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after cops say that her three dogs mauled her 80-year-old mother to death. According to WTVM-TV, 48-year-old Tongia Gesselman has been charged with reckless conduct and felony involuntary manslaughter. Officers responded to a 911 call and arrived at the family's home...
Dear Abby 10-12-22: Husband refuses to confront friend who assaulted wife
DEAR ABBY: My husband's best friend groped my privates several years ago at a party. It was traumatizing. I have never forgotten how abused and dirty it made me feel. I told my husband about it when we got home, but he'd had a lot to drink and told me I must have been imagining things. As time went by, I would occasionally bring it up, especially when we would see this person. When the #metoo movement came into being, it brought out all those memories, and I asked my husband to confront the man, who remains his best friend....
Georgia police arrest three people after finding man dead and 'bound with duct tape'
Georgia police arrested three people after a man was found dead in a home and was "bound with duct tape" for several days.
Ohio softball coach pleads guilty after sleeping with student, begged him not to tell
A former teacher's assistant in Ohio has pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct after sleeping with a student and begging him not tell anyone.
Fox News
854K+
Followers
5K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0