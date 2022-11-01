ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

12 News

Here's what closures and detours to expect on Phoenix roads this weekend

PHOENIX — Here’s a look at those road projects that will affect your weekend commutes around the Valley and Greater Arizona starting Friday, Nov. 4 to Monday, Nov. 7. Southbound I-17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 7) for ADOT’s ongoing pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Yorkshire Drive, Union Hills Drive and Bell Road also closed. Detours: Allow extra travel time. Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the closure. Note: The southbound I-17 frontage road also will be closed between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue for paving work.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Pedestrian killed in train collision in Surprise, police say

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Surprise police are investigating a collision involving a BNSF train that resulted in the death of a woman. The fatal collision was reported Wednesday near 173rd Avenue and Norwich Drive. The female pedestrian involved in the incident succumbed to her injuries, police said. Police are in...
SURPRISE, AZ
12 News

Woman dies after being hit by car while walking along Phoenix street

PHOENIX — A 30-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a car in Phoenix. Around midnight on Nov. 3, police responded to a call near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road about a crash involving a pedestrian, the Phoenix Police Department said. The driver involved in the incident was going east when the crash happened.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Phoenix temperatures plummet, Flagstaff sees snow

PHOENIX — It's cold in Phoenix and it's snowing in Flagstaff. A storm system that originated in the Pacific Northwest is delivering mountain snow, Valley rain and a sharp temperature drop to State 48. Many locations will fall into the single digits and teens across the high country, while...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man dies after fatal pedestrian crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was struck and killed by a vehicle in Phoenix. According to the Phoenix Police Department, around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, officers responded to a call involving a semi-truck and a pedestrian near Central and Southern avenues. After arriving on scene,...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

No charges, but a history of abuse allegations against Arizona teacher, LDS bishop, volunteer

PHOENIX — A former school teacher arrested last year for the alleged assault of two Phoenix junior high students will not be criminally charged, 12News has learned. Glendon Templeton, 62, previously a bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS), was accused of groping the teen girls when he was their volleyball coach at Canyon Springs STEM Academy in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

How some 'C' schools became 'A' schools in Arizona

PHOENIX — Some Arizona school districts are celebrating the results of the state's latest letter grades after several schools reported improvements on Arizona's grading scale. The A-F letter grading system is required under Arizona law and is used to assess academic growth and student proficiency in various subjects. Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

