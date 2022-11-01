PHOENIX — Here’s a look at those road projects that will affect your weekend commutes around the Valley and Greater Arizona starting Friday, Nov. 4 to Monday, Nov. 7. Southbound I-17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 7) for ADOT’s ongoing pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Yorkshire Drive, Union Hills Drive and Bell Road also closed. Detours: Allow extra travel time. Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the closure. Note: The southbound I-17 frontage road also will be closed between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue for paving work.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO