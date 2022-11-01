Read full article on original website
Here's what closures and detours to expect on Phoenix roads this weekend
PHOENIX — Here’s a look at those road projects that will affect your weekend commutes around the Valley and Greater Arizona starting Friday, Nov. 4 to Monday, Nov. 7. Southbound I-17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 7) for ADOT’s ongoing pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Yorkshire Drive, Union Hills Drive and Bell Road also closed. Detours: Allow extra travel time. Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using southbound 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the closure. Note: The southbound I-17 frontage road also will be closed between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue for paving work.
Multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix leaves 2 juveniles in critical condition, police say
PHOENIX — Two juveniles were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles in Phoenix Saturday evening. The three-vehicle crash occurred in the area of 107th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on 104th Avenue, Phoenix police said. When officers arrived on the scene they located two juveniles, a boy and...
Agencies gather to blow stuff up and ask Arizonans to help stop future bombings
PHOENIX — "Three..two...one," a law enforcement officer yells over the top of a brisk wind, howling over a nearly empty lot. A bomb at the end of the field goes up in a scene of flame and smoke. The countdown repeats four more times, followed by four more nearly identical explosions.
3 children, 2 women injured following crash on SR-51 at Loop 202 interchange
PHOENIX — A car crash on State Route 51 at the Loop 202 interchange left 5 people injured, including 3 children Friday night. Arriving Phoenix fire crews say they found three vehicles involved in the crash with one on its side and smoking. A fire protection hose line was...
Pedestrian killed in train collision in Surprise, police say
SURPRISE, Ariz. — Surprise police are investigating a collision involving a BNSF train that resulted in the death of a woman. The fatal collision was reported Wednesday near 173rd Avenue and Norwich Drive. The female pedestrian involved in the incident succumbed to her injuries, police said. Police are in...
Phoenix to hire private security guards for city public parks
PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council voted Wednesday to move forward with a pilot program that would hire private security guards to patrol eight city public parks during the overnight hours. The plan calls for the security guards to take over for Phoenix park rangers, who work in the...
Off-duty Scottsdale police detective arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Scottsdale police detective was arrested Friday night on suspicion of DUI after being involved in a crash. Detective Michael Lanouar was off-duty driving in a city-leased vehicle near Pima and Indian School roads around 10 p.m. when the crash occurred, the Scottsdale Police Department said.
Suspect who tampered with food at Valley Target stores gets probation
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast in 2018. A man arrested in 2018 for pouring hydrogen peroxide on food products at local retail stores throughout the Valley has been placed on supervised probation. David Lohr, 52, was sentenced last week to seven years...
Woman dies after being hit by car while walking along Phoenix street
PHOENIX — A 30-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a car in Phoenix. Around midnight on Nov. 3, police responded to a call near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road about a crash involving a pedestrian, the Phoenix Police Department said. The driver involved in the incident was going east when the crash happened.
Phoenix temperatures plummet, Flagstaff sees snow
PHOENIX — It's cold in Phoenix and it's snowing in Flagstaff. A storm system that originated in the Pacific Northwest is delivering mountain snow, Valley rain and a sharp temperature drop to State 48. Many locations will fall into the single digits and teens across the high country, while...
City of Tempe looking to further regulate short-term rentals after 'alarming weekend incident'
TEMPE, Ariz. — New regulations for short-term rentals could soon be coming to Tempe. Over Halloween weekend, gunfire erupted at a house party in one neighborhood near University and Hardy Drives. Although no one was injured, it's the latest in a series of incidents happening at short-term rentals that has city officials reexamining how they handle these properties.
A solution to the rental crisis? Phoenix mayor applauds 'purpose-driven development'
PHOENIX — On Monday, City of Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego joined representatives of longtime apartment builder Greenlight Communities to show her support for the company’s newest construction project at 67th Avenue and McDowell Road. A company spokesperson said that the 292-unit apartment complex is the first of six...
Man dies after fatal pedestrian crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was struck and killed by a vehicle in Phoenix. According to the Phoenix Police Department, around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, officers responded to a call involving a semi-truck and a pedestrian near Central and Southern avenues. After arriving on scene,...
'We could've been burnt alive': Fire in Phoenix's 'The Zone' displaces people
PHOENIX — A fire Monday night at Phoenix's largest homeless encampment, known as "The Zone," has left some people displaced and uncertain of where to go. The fire, isolated to one block near Ninth Avenue and Jefferson Street, still destroyed everything for at least two makeshift homes. From clothes...
Lines for food boxes in Phoenix double in size over last year
PHOENIX — At St. Mary's Food Bank in Phoenix, there's double the need and constant lines of cars waiting for food boxes every day. This is happening as inflation is making it almost impossible for more Arizonans to make ends meet. This time last year, St. Mary’s Food Bank...
‘She was a giver, always’: Young Valley cornea, tissue donor featured on race car for NASCAR race this weekend
AVONDALE, Ariz — If one ADOT MVD parking lot could tell a full-circle story, it’s the one in Mesa near Greenfield and Baseline roads. It was at 18 years old, at that MVD, that Gloria Estrada registered to be an organ, eye and tissue donor. Something her parents...
No charges, but a history of abuse allegations against Arizona teacher, LDS bishop, volunteer
PHOENIX — A former school teacher arrested last year for the alleged assault of two Phoenix junior high students will not be criminally charged, 12News has learned. Glendon Templeton, 62, previously a bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS), was accused of groping the teen girls when he was their volleyball coach at Canyon Springs STEM Academy in Phoenix.
Here's how a Scottsdale man transforms his house into a haunted house for the ages
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — If you think your house is scary for Halloween, wait until you see what one Valley man came up with. For 37 years in a row, Chris Birkett who lives in Scottsdale has been going all out when it comes to Halloween. Not only transforming the outside of his home, with custom-made decorations including a fire-breathing dragon but also the inside.
Alleged burglar of Hobbs campaign violated immigration status, wanted by ICE
PHOENIX — A federal immigration official tells 12News the suspect who allegedly broke into the campaign headquarters of Democrat gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs last week does not have legal status to be in the United States. According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis is a...
How some 'C' schools became 'A' schools in Arizona
PHOENIX — Some Arizona school districts are celebrating the results of the state's latest letter grades after several schools reported improvements on Arizona's grading scale. The A-F letter grading system is required under Arizona law and is used to assess academic growth and student proficiency in various subjects. Arizona...
