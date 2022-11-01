ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jailed British-Egyptian activist ‘to stop drinking water on first day of Cop27’

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0utLwh_0iuQRDV900
World News

A British-Egyptian activist imprisoned in Egypt has started a “full hunger strike” and plans to stop drinking water on the first day of the Cop27 climate summit next week, his family said.

Alaa Abdel-Fattah rose to prominence with the 2011 pro-democracy uprisings that swept the Middle East and in Egypt toppled long-time President Hosni Mubarak.

The 40-year old has spent most of the past decade behind bars and his detention has become a symbol of Egypt’s return to autocratic rule.

As international spotlight focuses on Egypt ahead of Cop27 in the Red Sea town of Sharm el-Sheikh, Mr Abdel-Fattah’s family has been lobbying for his release. His sister, Sanaa Seif, has been staging a sit-in at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to push the UK Government to take action in his case.

Mr Abdel-Fattah said in a letter to his family that he would start the “full hunger strike”, his other sister, Mona Seif, tweeted on Monday.

For months, Mr Abdel-Fattah has been on a partial hunger strike, consuming only 100 calories a day and his family is concerned for his health. He wrote that on November 6, the first day of Cop27, he will also give up water.

The family, which communicates with Mr Abdel-Fattah through weekly letters and during rare visits, says it fears that if he is not released during the climate conference, he would die without water. The family’s next visit is on November 17.

An Egyptian government media officer did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. Authorities have previously denied that Mr Abdel-Fattah is on a hunger strike.

He was first sentenced in 2014 after being convicted of taking part in an unauthorised protest and allegedly assaulting a police officer. He was released in 2019 after serving a five-year term but was rearrested later that year in a crackdown that followed rare anti-government protests.

In December 2021, he was sentenced to another five-year term on charges of spreading false news. He also faces separate charges of misusing social media and joining a terrorist group — a reference to the banned Muslim Brotherhood, which authorities declared a terrorist organisation in 2013.

In April, the family announced he had obtained British citizenship through his mother, Laila Soueif, a maths professor at Cairo University who was born in London. The family said then that they sought a British passport for Mr Abdel-Fattah as a way out of his “impossible ordeal”.

The government of President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, a US ally with deep economic ties to European countries, has been relentlessly silencing dissenters and clamping down on independent organisations for years with arrests and restrictions. Many of the top activists involved in the 2011 uprising are now in prison, most under a draconian law passed in 2013 that effectively banned all street protests.

Ahead of the global climate conference, Egypt’s human rights record has come under increasing scrutiny, though many activists fear that the attention to Mr Abdel-Fattah’s case will wane as soon as the conference draws to a close and world leaders return home.

“He decided that if they’re determined to keep him in prison forever, or until he dies, then at least he will decide the terms of the battle and lead the charge,” his sister Mona Seif said in a video statement posted on social media. “I can’t ask him to stop what he’s doing,”

An influential blogger, Mr Abdel-Fattah hails from a family of political activists, lawyers and writers. His late father was one of Egypt’s most tireless rights lawyers. His sisters — also British citizens — are also political activists, and his aunt is the award-winning novelist Ahdaf Soueif.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Foreign Office ‘setting up PM to fail’ at Cop27 over writer jailed in Egypt

The sister of detained writer Alaa Abd El-Fattah fears the Foreign Office is “setting up the Prime Minister to fail” on his Cop27 trip to Egypt because her brother may die there while on hunger strike during the conference. Rishi Sunak told the family of the British-Egyptian activist...
newschain

World in crisis provides grim backdrop for Cop27 UN climate talks in Egypt

Envoys from around the globe have gathered in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm El-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change amid a multitude of competing crises, including the war in Ukraine, high inflation, food shortages and an energy crunch. Negotiators spent a frantic two days ahead of the meeting...
newschain

Back-from-the-dead teenager records moving video as attackers get life terms

A teenage knife crime victim who effectively died on the street for nearly an hour has told his attackers “I did not deserve this” as they were jailed for life. James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left in a wheelchair after he was knocked off a bicycle and repeatedly knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.
newschain

Ship refuses to leave Italian port until all migrants are off

The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship has refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark — part of directives by Italy’s new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships. Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni’s two-week-old...
Reuters

"Live up to your climate promises," UK PM will say

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will on Monday use a speech at the United Nations climate summit in Egypt to tell world leaders to deliver on their promises to tackle global warming.
newschain

Home Office minister criticises ‘cheek’ of complaints from illegal migrants

A Home Office minister has criticised the “cheek” of complaints about processing centres from people who have entered the UK illegally. Chris Philp made the comment amid chaos at Manston migrant base in Kent, where at one point as many as 4,000 people were being detained for weeks in a site intended to hold 1,600 for a matter of days.
newschain

Homeowners paying price for Tory economic ‘chaos’ – Davey

Millions of homeowners are paying a “Conservative property premium” as a result of the “chaos” the party has unleashed on the economy, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has said. In a keynote speech, Sir Ed said the Government did not have a “shred of credibility”...
newschain

Johnson warns against climate change ‘defeatism’

Boris Johnson will issue a rallying call to not to allow “defeatism” in the face of the worsening economic situation to undermine the fight against global warming. The former prime minister, who is attending the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt, will warn on Monday a “corrosive cynicism” is jeopardising efforts to wean the world away from fossil fuels.
newschain

MP Paul Blomfield makes emotional plea for change in law on assisted dying

Labour MP Paul Blomfield has made an emotional appeal for a change in the law on assisted dying as he described the death of his elderly father. The 69-year-old, who represents Sheffield Central, told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme how he received a phone call more than eight years ago informing him that his father, Harry, had taken his own life.
newschain

Cameroonian President Paul Biya marks 40 years in power by staying out of view

President Paul Biya of Cameroon marked 40 years in power by staying out of the spotlight as questions swirled about the 89-year-old, who is the only leader most of the country’s people have ever known. Biya has not appeared in public since French President Emmanuel Macron visited the Central...
newschain

Sunak under fire over Williamson appointment amid bullying claims

Rishi Sunak is under fire for bringing Sir Gavin Williamson back into the Government despite being warned that he was under investigation for allegedly bullying a female colleague. Former Conservative Party chairman Sir Jake Berry informed Mr Sunak on the day he took office that the then chief whip Wendy...
newschain

Gavin Williamson texts not acceptable or right, PM says

Rishi Sunak has said threatening and abusive texts sent by Sir Gavin Williamson to a colleague were “not acceptable or right” as he insisted he had been aware of a “disagreement” but not the details of the exchange. The Prime Minister is under fire for bringing...
newschain

Ethnic Serbs rally in Kosovo after leaving jobs in protest over number plates

Several thousand ethnic Serbs rallied in Kosovo as a dispute over vehicle number plates heightened tensions between Serbia and its former province. The government’s decision to gradually ban Serbia-issued licence plates has angered Kosovo Serbs, most of whom do not recognise Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence. Members of...
newschain

‘Shut Manston down’ – hundreds protest outside migrant centre in pouring rain

Hundreds of people have staged a protest in the pouring rain outside Manston detention centre demanding it is shut down. Action Against Detention And Deportation demonstrators chanted and banged metal pots outside the Kent base, which has been at the centre of the immigration crisis this week after it became dangerously overcrowded.
newschain

Home Secretary pledges to speed up asylum system with rollout of new processes

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has pledged to speed up the asylum system with the nationwide rollout of a pilot scheme to streamline the application process. The eight-week trial in Leeds doubled the average number of claims processed and reduced the time asylum seekers wait for a first interview by 40%, according to the Home Office.
newschain

Seventeen hurt in fireworks blast at Day of the Dead celebration in Mexican town

A fireworks explosion at a Day of the Dead celebration in Mexico hurt 17 people, authorities said. The blast occurred on Saturday in the township of Huejutla in Mexico’s Gulf coast region known as the Huasteca. The Huejutla municipal government said residents of the village of Tehuetlan were celebrating...
newschain

Nick Carter remembers his ‘baby brother’ Aaron Carter

Nick Carter, the Backstreet Boys member, has said his love for his younger brother singer Aaron Carter “never ever faded”, despite them having “a complicated relationship”. In a posting on Instagram with photographs of the two through the years, Nick Carter said his heart was broken...
newschain

Torquay boss Gary Johnson relishing Derby replay after dramatic fightback

Torquay boss Gary Johnson said that earning an FA Cup replay at Derby was as good as getting into the next round after his National League strugglers stunned the Rams with a dramatic fightback. Derby looked to be cruising through after a brace from Will Osula saw the League One...

Comments / 0

Community Policy