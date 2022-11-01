ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Touchdown Friday Night: Week 12

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High school football teams kicked off Week 12 of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed nine exciting games Friday night. Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:. Gallatin was unable to score during Friday’s game, and Cane Ridge took home...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Parts of historic Hancock House set to be demolished Friday

The Pride Festival may be a thing of the past in Murfreesboro after the City Manager said this year's event was inappropriate for kids. Officials involved in ticket fixing scandal in Nolensville apologize to citizens. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Nolensville city officials offered apologized Thursday night for their role...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Murfreesboro leaders to deny pride fest permit

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Pride Fest may be a thing of the past in Murfreesboro after the city manager said this year’s event was inappropriate for kids. Several people spoke about this at the City Council meeting on Thursday night. People who spoke with WSMV4 Thursday said...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

TSU athletes take part in No Trash November

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University (TSU) Athletics teamed up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) to take part in a cleanup event on Friday. The event, Nobody Trashes Tennessee, is part of a month-long statewide initiative created by TDOT. No Trash November was created to encourage Tennesseans...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Family of woman missing in Wilson Co. plead for answers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Boston family drove hours to Wilson County this week to search for their lost daughter. Michaelle Van Kleef went missing Sunday night and crews have been on the ground looking for clues. Her parents, Amanda and Lawrence Van Kleef, say Michaelle came to Wilson County...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Nashville school closes temporarily to stop spread of flu

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A rash of flu have caused a Nashville high school to shut its doors, according to a worker on the school’s campus. St. Cecilia Academy will remain closed Friday to fight the spread of the flu, that worker said. The private all-girls high school hasn’t...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Demolition of Hancock House called off amid family protests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parts of the historic Hancock House were set to be torn down on Friday morning but were called back after the family voiced its opposition to the plan. Roberta Hancock has been vocal about not agreeing with the city’s plan to break down parts of the...
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

Homicide investigation underway in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville detectives are looking into a shooting at an apartment complex where one man was found dead in the parking lot. According to police at the scene, officers responded to a shots fired call around 5 a.m. at The Paddock at Grandview Apartments on Scruggs Lane. They arrived to find a man unresponsive inside a van parked in the middle of the lot at the complex.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man found dead on train tracks in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The body of a man was found on the railroad tracks at Nashville National Cemetery in Madison on Friday morning. According to Metro Nashville Police, the body was seen by a passerby who called it in around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, and CSX officials are handling the investigation. Police said the man has not yet been identified and there is no evidence of foul play.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian dies after being hit twice on Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian hit by two vehicles on Dickerson Pike Wednesday night has died. Treondois Farmer, Jr., 25, of Goodlettsville, was standing in the roadway in front of Hunters Lane High School when a northbound Nissan Murano hit him, according to Metro Police. He was then hit by a sedan driving behind the Nissan.
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Vanderbilt coach apologizes after defending Kanye West, anti-Semitic comments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University assistant football coach Dan Jackson has apologized after claims were made on social media that he defended Kanye West’s recent anti-Semitic comments. StopAntisemitism, a nonpartisan organization aimed at exposing antisemitism, posted on Twitter Friday afternoon claiming Jackson defended West on a Facebook thread....
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

8 people displaced after fire at Murfreesboro apartment fire

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday morning, the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to a fire in the 600 block of Dusan Boulevard around 9:37 a.m. When officials arrived, they saw flames coming through the roof of a single-story apartment building. Firefighters began to attack the fire, and crews ensured...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Ambulance thief arrested following pursuit in Davidson, Wilson counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police tracked down a stolen ambulance following a lengthy pursuit that began in Davidson County and briefly leaked into Wilson County last Friday. According to Metro Nashville Police, 36-year-old Tracy Langford III was discharged from Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown on Thursday night, October...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Lebanon PD welcomes furry new member

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department (LPD) announced they have welcomed a new four-legged member to the team. New member Donner was born in Middle Tennessee and recently graduated from Canine Command LLC as a dual-purpose canine. He will be working for LPD as a police canine officer.
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

Missing 12-year-old Hendersonville boy found safe

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Hendersonville Police Department was looking for 12-year-old Camari Dixon who went missing Friday night and was found safe Saturday afternoon. Dixon was found and is back in the care of his family. The Hendersonville Police Department would like to thank all of those who helped...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy