Valerie Bertinelli Responds To Matthew Perry Saying They Made Out While She Was Married

Friends star Matthew Perry has been getting free publicity lately due to the content of his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. The most shocking revelation surfaced when the American-Canadian actor recently detailed in an excerpt from Page Six how he made out with Valerie Bertinelli, who was married at that time. The duo featured together on the 1990 TV series Sydney.

The Odd Couple star also claimed that his interest in Bertinelli made him wish she would divorce her husband back then. “I fell madly in love with Valerie Bertinelli, who was clearly in a troubled marriage,” Perry reveals. “My crush was crushing; not only was she way out of my league, but she was also married to one of the most famous rock stars on the planet, Eddie Van Halen.”

Perry explained the situation in detail

SYDNEY, front from left: Rebeccah Bush, Valerie Bertinelli, Perry Anzilotti, rear from left: Craig Bierko, Matthew Perry, Barney Martin, 1990, Ph: Geraldine Overton, © CBS/courtesy Everett Collection

Perry further shed light on how the scenario unfolded: “It is important to point out here that my feelings for Valerie were real. I was completely captivated — I mean, I was obsessed with her and harbored elaborate fantasies about her leaving Eddie Van Halen and living out the rest of her days with me.”

He continued, “One night, I was over at Valerie and Eddie’s house, just hanging out and gazing at Valerie, trying to make her laugh. When you made her laugh, you felt 10 feet tall.”

“As the night progressed, it was clear that Eddie had enjoyed the fruits of the vine a little too hard, one more time, and eventually he just passed out, not 10 feet away from us, but still,” Perry noted. “This was my chance! If you think I didn’t actually have a chance in hell you’d be wrong, dear reader — Valerie and I had a long, elaborate make-out session. It was happening — maybe she felt the same way I did.”

Perry made his emotions known to Valeri Bertinelli

The Good Wife actor confessed to Valerie about his obsession and that he had played the scenario over and over in his head until he got a chance to do it, “I told her I had thought about doing that for a long time, and she had said it right back to me.”

17 AGAIN, (aka SEVENTEEN AGAIN), Matthew Perry, 2009. ©New Line/courtesy Everett Collection

However, Perry was still living in the moment, and while on set the next day, he thought Bertinelli would probably jump him or show emotions that matched up with the previous night’s make-out session. Shockingly for him, the Personally Yours actress reacted to him the usual way. “[Valerie] made no mention of what had happened and was behaving — as she should have been — like this was just a normal day,” Perry explained. “I quickly got the hint and also played the role I was supposed to, but inside I was devastated.”

Valeri Bertinelli reacts to Perry’s claim

To everyone’s surprise, the Apple’s Way actress made a post on TikTok to comment on the excerpt. Bertinelli posted a video that had Taylor Swift’s song “Anti-Hero,” playing in the background. The former child actress mouthed the words, “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me,” before finally waving at the camera.

Valerie Bertinelli of TAKEN AWAY, 1989. ph: Mario Casilli / TV Guide / courtesy Everett Collection

“Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s?” She captioned the video, “Are you mortified?”