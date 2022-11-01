Strawbs mainman Dave Cousins announces one-off charity performance

Strawbs mainman Dave Cousins has announced that he will perform a one-off live show in aid of charity at Chiswick's Boston Room at the George IV punb on Chiswick High Road on November 21.

Cousins, who last year announced a temporary withdrawal from live performance due to health issues , will return to the stage for an evening of songs and stories relating to growing up and living in Chiswick.

“I’ll be singing some old favourites, but it may well be your opportunity to hear one or two of the new songs I’ve been working on," says Cousins.

Cousins is donating all proceeds from the event to the Commonwealth Medical Trust, (Commat), of which he is a trustee, to support its joint project with SafeHands to provide water tanks to help protect the health of women and children in remote parts of the African continent. The project is being carried out in conjunction with the University of Leicester and Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda.

This event is part of the Big Give Christmas Appeal. The Big Give is the dream-child of Sir Alec Reed CBE, whom Dave Cousins first met in the Reed Employment branch opposite the bus station in Hounslow.

“I’m thrilled that Commat and SafeHands are arranging this evening," Cousins adds. "I’m so looking forward to seeing you all again."

The evening is being supported by Cherry Red Records, based in Chiswick, who will be releasing a new Strawbs album in 2023.

Tickets for the evening are priced at £25 and proceedings commence at 7.30pm.

Get tickets .