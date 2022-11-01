ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonds gives heartfelt shout-out to World Series champ Dusty

Dusty Baker finally is a World Series championship-winning manager. Those around MLB could not be happier, including Barry Bonds. Shortly after the Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series on Saturday night, Bonds took to Instagram to applaud his former manager and friend.
Xander Bogaerts could fetch this multi-year deal in free agency

If the Red Sox want to keep Xander Bogaerts in Boston, they'll have to pay up -- and now we have a better idea of his price tag. The New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote a column Thursday ranking the top 30 pending free agents in Major League Baseball with an "outside expert's pay prediction" for each player. Bogaerts ranked sixth on Heyman's list, with a projected contract of eight years and $225 million.
Alvarez blasts Baker, Astros to World Series title vs Phils

HOUSTON – Yordan Alvarez hit a towering go-ahead homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons and got Dusty Baker his first crown as a manager with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night. As Alvarez’s 450-foot...
Dodgers edge Astros in early 2023 World Series odds

The Astros haven’t even held their World Series parade in Houston yet, but 29 other MLB teams are already focused on the 2023 Fall Classic. Houston won its second title in six years by beating the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. The team is among the contenders to win it all next season, but another powerhouse organization is pinned as the overall favorite for next season.
Ex-Giants skipper Baker finally wins World Series as manager

Dusty Baker finally can call himself a World Series champion as a manager. After 25 years patrolling dugouts, Baker won his first World Series as a manager on Saturday night as the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park. Baker, at 73 years...
Astros 1B Yuli Gurriel out for rest of World Series

HOUSTON — Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel will miss the rest of the World Series after injuring his right knee in Game 5. Houston replaced him on its active roster with rookie catcher Korey Lee. “He wasn’t crying, but he had tears in his eyes,” Astros manager Dusty Baker...
