FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Powell Bridge built in 1915 was a one-way bridge across Big Sugar Creek for buggies, wagons, and pedestriansCJ CoombsPowell, MO
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
Near or Far, Cast Your Vote for the 5th Annual Southwest City, MO Hay Bale ContestChristina HowardSouthwest City, MO
fourstateshomepage.com
DUI rollover crash sends Oklahoma woman to hospital
COLCORD, Okla. – An Oklahoma teen was admitted to an area hospital after being involved in a crash on Thursday night around 8:30, that troopers say involved an underage drunk driver. Cameron Houser, 19, of West Siloam Springs, Okla. was the passenger in a car driven by Ethan Whaler,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Driver leads Jasper County Deputies on a pursuit
JOPLIN, Mo. — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office attempt to pull over a vehicle this afternoon (11/4), on suspicions that the driver may have been impaired. Around 4:00 p.m., Jasper County Deputies tried to stop a tan-colored Volvo passenger car on North Main Street. Deputies attempted the traffic stop because they believed the driver may have been impaired.
fourstateshomepage.com
6-year-old Jay girl dead, man missing after vehicle swept away in flood waters
STILWELL, Okla. – A 6-year-old Jay girl has died and a 43-year-old Jay man is missing after their vehicle was swept away in flood waters near Stilwell, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The juvenile and the man along with a 14-year-old male and a 9-year-old female were all...
fourstateshomepage.com
Grove man dies from injuries in October truck crash
GROVE, Okla. – A Grove man has died from injuries he sustained in an October truck crash in Rogers County. Joseph Alan Littlebear, 33, died Oct. 27 at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa from injuries sustained in the Oct. 15 crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Littlebear was...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missing Benton County woman, baby found dead in southwest Missouri
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said a missing pregnant Benton County woman and her baby were found dead in Missouri. You can watch the entire press conference in the player above. Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway said that Ashley Bush’s body was found...
fourstateshomepage.com
Pregnant woman and baby found dead
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — The search for a missing pregnant woman came to a gruesome end after authorities discovered the bodies of her and her unborn child in separate locations in southwest Missouri. Authorities discovered human remains they say belong to Ashley Bush, 33, at a McDonald County home,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam ribbon cutting
NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County area prone to deadly drownings is now safer thanks to a project three years in the making. This morning the City of Neosho, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Missouri Department of Conservation cut the ribbon for the reconstructed Lime Kiln Rocky Slope Dam.
fourstateshomepage.com
Three charges filed in former Beyond Meat COO’s nose-biting case
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Three charges were filed in Washington County Circuit Court on November 3 against a former executive that allegedly bit a man’s nose during a parking garage incident earlier this fall. Douglas Ramsey, 53, of Fayetteville, was charged with terroristic threatening in the first degree,...
fourstateshomepage.com
FBI joins search for missing Benton County pregnant woman
MAYSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The FBI has now joined the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in the search for a missing pregnant woman. More information will be provided soon as this story continues to develop. Ashley Bush, 33, was last seen on Oct. 31. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for...
fourstateshomepage.com
Route 97/North White Oak Creek Bridge North of Stotts City now open
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A bridge closed in May for a replacement project in Lawrence County has opened back up. The bridge was the last of four bridges to be replaced on Route 97 between Lawrence County Route NN and Missouri Route 96. All of Route 97 is now open in Lawrence County, MoDOT said.
fourstateshomepage.com
Parsons Police will be fined for not shaving
PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons officers will have a price to pay to participate in “No Shave November,” all for a good cause. The Parsons Police Department will allow officers to grow facial hair this month but those who choose to do so will have to pay a fine. That money will go into the department’s “Shop With A Cop” program. It’s a partnership with local school districts to make sure kids have something to unwrap this Christmas.
fourstateshomepage.com
Veterans Voices: Dream Flight
NEOSHO, Mo. — One organization is helping make lasting memories for hundreds of Veterans around the country. This morning, it got the chance to give three local men a ride they’ll never forget. “We want this to be the best day of the rest of their lives, and...
fourstateshomepage.com
MOKAN Partnership asks area businesses to participate in survey about issues faced
JOPLIN, Mo. — A local business group is hoping to find out more about the challenges facing local companies in 2022. The “MOKAN Partnership” is launching a survey, hoping to learn more about the issues facing employers in its seven-county area. Questions range from challenges with child care to dealing with the supply chain.
fourstateshomepage.com
“Guided Bison Saunter” in honor of National Bison Day
MINDENMINES, Mo. — To celebrate National Bison Day, dozens of people gathered at Prairie State Park for a tour and a chance to see bison in their natural habitat. About four years ago bison were designated the “National Mammal”. Currently, it’s estimated there are roughly 500,000 bison...
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage city leaders give “State of the City” address
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage city leaders took time out Friday to break down what’s happening in town – and what residents should expect in the future. It’s the “State of the City” – a first-time address from Carthage city leaders to residents about everything from city growth to budget challenges.
fourstateshomepage.com
Storms Likely Friday, Damaging Wind Possible
It is still warm tonight but we are looking at showers and storms by early Friday. A few of these could produce some gusty winds near 60 miles an hour. Small hail will also be possible. Then we will see cooler weather coming in for Saturday. We have seen warm...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin Innovation and Tech Summit draws hundreds
JOPLIN, Mo. — The digital world is front and center at the annual Joplin Regional Innovation and Technology Summit. Hundreds of people are learning about everything from emerging technology and business innovation to cyber resiliency. There are breakout sessions — also a “Tech-Expo” showing off a wide range of products and services — even featuring a robotic dog.
fourstateshomepage.com
Newton County Republicans’ Annual “Free Bean Feed”
NEOSHO, Mo. — With the November general election just days away now, candidates are making their last campaign stops. This evening, the “Newton County Republican Central Committee” held its annual “Free Bean Feed.”. More than 300 people came out for dinner and to listen to several...
fourstateshomepage.com
Purcell water system is officially privately owned
JOPLIN, Mo. —The Purcell water system is now officially under the operations of Missouri American Water. The transition to private ownership started more than a year ago. That’s when the company stepped in to help the city with a growing list of compliance issues. Purcell voters approved the...
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays
A quick peek at our Birthdays today! And as always, a look at some of your answers to today’s Facebook Question of the Day! Be sure you enter those birthdays on fourstateshomepage.com for a chance to have your name drawn for free tickets to B&B Theatre in Neosho!
