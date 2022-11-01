Read full article on original website
Tennis-Billie Jean King Cup winners to be awarded new 'Billie Blue' jacket
Nov 6 (Reuters) - The green jacket awarded to winners at golf's Masters has been an iconic prize in sport for decades but this year's Billie Jean King Cup champions will get to make their own sartorial statement with a 'Billie Blue' jacket.
BBC
Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz retires injured & Novak Djokovic wins
Carlos Alcaraz says he "preferred" to retire from his Paris Masters quarter-final than risk further damage to an abdominal injury before the ATP Finals. World number one Alcaraz, 19, was trailing 6-3 6-6 (3-1) to Denmark's Holger Rune when he had to stop. "I cannot stretch. I couldn't serve well,...
BBC
Shipwreck off Alderney identified as steamship Virago
A wreck two miles off Alderney in the Channel Islands has been identified as a ship that disappeared 140 years ago. The SS Virago was sailing from Hull to the port of Odessa, then part of the Russian Empire, but never made it out of the English Channel. Divers discovered...
BBC
Sonny Bill Williams suffers shock first boxing defeat by MMA fighter Mark Hunt
Sonny Bill Williams suffered the first professional defeat of his boxing career with a shock loss to mixed martial arts star Mark Hunt in Sydney. Former rugby union and rugby league star Williams, 37, was stopped in the fourth round by fellow Kiwi Hunt, 48. Hunt, who last boxed in...
