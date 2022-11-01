Read full article on original website
KWQC
Iowa DCI identifies officers involved in fatal Davenport shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Investigators have released the names of the officers/troopers involved in a fatal shooting that happened on October 30 following a vehicle and foot chase. Those officers/troopers involved are:. - Trooper Kenneth Voorhees-Iowa State Patrol. - Trooper Dwight Swartz-Iowa State Patrol. - Officer Brandon Askew-Davenport Police Department.
cbs2iowa.com
Names released in Davenport Officer-Involved Shooting
Davenport — Saturday evening, The Iowa Department of Public Safety (IDPS) released names of the officers involved in the Davenport Officer-Involved Shooting. The shooting took place on Sunday, October 30th following a pursuit. All six officers have cooperated and have interviewed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).
KCJJ
Hills man accused of defrauding employer of over $200,000
A Hills man has been arrested after it was alleged that he defrauded his employer of over $200,000. According to the arrest report, 37-year-old Travis Hotz worked for Balfour Beatty Communities, who manages Aspire at West Campus housing primarily for University of Iowa graduate students and faculty. From January 2020 to March of this year, he allegedly fraudulently obtained nearly $219,000 in finances and property from his employer using a variety of methods and schemes.
KCJJ
IC bartender charged after allegedly serving dangerously intoxicated customer
An Iowa City bartender faces charges that he continued serving alcohol to a dangerously intoxicated customer. First responders were called to Joe’s Place on Iowa Avenue just after 1:30 Halloween morning for an intoxicated customer who had fallen and was not very responsive. An Iowa City Police investigation determined that the bartender, identified as 29-year-old Travis Patten of Orchard Court, had been serving the customer for several hours with few other bar patrons present. Patten reportedly served the subject multiple tequila shots despite his already-high intoxication level. The customer eventually passed out and hit their head on the bar, requiring transport to a local hospital.
KCJJ
Transient accused of stabbing victim in the neck at IC bus stop
A local transient faces charges that he stabbed another person in the neck at an Iowa City bus stop. Iowa City Police were called to the Boyrum Street bus stop in front of Hy-Vee just after 10:45 Friday morning. The victim reported being in a conversation with 44-year-old Kenneth Hawkins Jr. when Hawkins stabbed them in the neck with a sharp instrument for no apparent reason and with no warning. Hawkins later reportedly admitted to being in an argument with the person.
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect pointed loaded gun at bar patron
A 41-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after police allege he went into a bar with a loaded gun and threatened a patron. Demetrius Tigue Sr. faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – first, and possession or carrying a dangerous weapon while under the influence, court records say.
cbs2iowa.com
Trial for accomplice to step-mothers murder delayed three days before scheduled appearance
One of the people charged in the suffocating death of a 58-year-old woman from Palo has a new trial date. Tacoa Talley signed away his right to a speedy trial earlier this week, despite requesting his right to a speedy earlier. A trial had been set for November 7 but has now been moved to February 6, 2023, after a hearing November 4.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids teen arrested in connection to October bar fight in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen is facing multiple charges for allegedly taking part in a fight at an Iowa City bar that left a woman unconscious last month. Law enforcement said 19-year-old Antonio Scotton faces charges of willful injury - causing bodily injury and participation in a riot for an incident at H-Bar in Iowa City on October 23.
KETV.com
Suspect in Iowa Spanish teacher slaying wants evidence suppressed
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa — One year ago today, an Iowa high school Spanish teacher went missing — Nohema Graber. Investigators found her body in a park in the town of Fairfield the next day. Now, two of her former students are charged in her murder. Prosecutors say Jeremy...
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in Tuesday shooting
Cedar Rapids Police have made an arrest in a shooting Tuesday that left a man injured. Just before 12:30pm, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Jacolyn Dr SW for shots fired and possible injury. Officers arrived on-scene and found an adult male suffering from what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Scott Co. for escape
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Sarah Aurand, 41, is wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape from Davenport Work Release. Her original charges were possession of a controlled substance, theft and forgery. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Aurand is 5-foot-7, 156 pounds,...
KCRG.com
Judge finds Johnson County property manager illegally withheld security deposit from tenants
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge called a Johnson County property manager “dishonest” in ruling he committed fraud against former tenants. According to court records, Tracy Barkalow illegally withheld security deposits from four former University of Iowa Students and lied about it. In 2021, Shelby Clarahan and...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Falls woman arrested for drug offenses and child endangerment
Independence, Iowa — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, Independence Police arrested Britni Wright of Cedar Falls for drug offenses and child endangerment. Around 10:10pm, Britni was stopped for an equipment violation near the intersection of 4th Avenue SE and 8th Street SE. A K9 was called to assist on...
ourquadcities.com
3rd sentenced in Brady St. Stadium slaying
Just before he was sentenced to serve up to 35 years in prison, the third man convicted in the death of a teen killed five years ago at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport, apologized to members of the teen’s family. On Thursday in Scott County Court, 25-year-old Darryl Merritt, of...
Iowa 13-year-old arrested after robbery, carjacking
During the robbery, the suspect allegedly struck the victim in the head with a firearm before he took her vehicle and left the scene, a news release says.
kciiradio.com
Washington Man Arrested for Felonious Child Endangerment
The Washington Police Department arrested twenty-three-year-old Timothy Andrew Trepanier for Child Endangerment Resulting in Serious Injury, a Class C Felony. On September 18th, 2022, Washington Police Department officers were asked to accompany Department of Human Services members to a Washington address regarding an injury to a seven-week-old male infant. The infant had sustained rib fractures to the posterior left side. A radiologist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics indicated the injuries would have been sustained in or around the end of August to the first part of September.
KWQC
5 from Quad Cities group sentenced to prison for methamphetamine conspiracy
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Five people from the Quad Cities area were sentenced to federal prison in connection to a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking organization in Davenport, according to a media release. The sentences for the drug conspiracy are:. Theodore Thomas Browne, 50, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and...
KWQC
Police: One person injured in Davenport shooting Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured after a shooting in Davenport Friday. Davenport Police responded to the 1900 block of Clark Street, at 5:02 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to officials. Police say officers on scene found a person with non-life-threatening injuries, who was transported...
KCJJ
Second CR man faces felony charges after fight outside H Bar leaves woman unconscious
A second Cedar Rapids man faces a felony charge after he and an associate were allegedly involved in a fight that left one woman unconscious outside an Iowa City nightclub. 20-year-old Kendel Thompson of 17th Street NE was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 11:45 Tuesday morning. Iowa City Police say Thompson and 19-year-old Antonio Scotton of North Towne Court Northeast were involved in a fight that started inside H Bar on South Van Buren Street just before 1:45am on October 23rd. Several participants were removed from the premises, but the fight continued into the street. Police say Thompson and Scotton were involved in kicking, shoving, pushing and stomping other people during the incident.
KCJJ
Washington man charged with domestic abuse and injuring officers during arrest
A Washington Iowa man was arrested early Monday morning after a fight with his live-in Iowa City boyfriend. According to the arrest report, the incident occurred a little after 4:30 am at the Hawk Ridge Apartments. 23-year-old Artez Johnson and the victim reportedly got into an argument over Johnson being intoxicated and flirting with someone. Johnson went outside, followed by the victim. Johnson allegedly became angry, got in the victim’s face and punched him multiple times. At one point, the victim reportedly fell to the ground and Johnson continued the assault.
