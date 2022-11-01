Read full article on original website
WCTV
Jail escapee now facing charges, accused of trying to kill arresting officer
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Georgia jail escapee captured in Tallahassee Wednesday is now facing more charges. Court records filed Friday show John Mincey is now accused of trying to kill the Leon County deputy who was trying to arrest him and he’s facing attempted homicide charges for it.
valdostatoday.com
Willacoochee Chief of Police arrested for Burglary
WILLACOOCHEE – The Willacoochee Chief of Police has been arrested and charged with Burglary by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The GBI has arrested and charged Willacoochee Chief of Police Anthony Williams, 49, of Adel, Georgia, with Burglary. On Monday, October 31, 2022, the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office requested the GBI to conduct an investigation regarding the actions of Chief Williams.
Police: 19 French bulldogs valued at more than $100,000 stolen during home burglary
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Florida are searching for the suspects who stole more than a dozen animals from a home during a break-in. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said in a news release that officers were called for a residential burglary at 11:21 a.m. Friday. Police said the suspects shattered a bedroom window and stole 19 French bulldogs from inside the home. The dogs were valued at more than $100,000.
wqcs.org
PSLPD: Man Sleeping in U-Haul at Gas Station Arrested on Multiple Charges
Port St. Lucie - Friday November 4, 2022: A man found sleeping in a U-Haul at a Speedway gas station in Port St. Lucie at 3 a.m. Thursday morning was arrested by PSL police on multiple charges. Officers found 44-year-old Grover Wills of Ft. Lauderdale asleep inside the UHAUL cab...
VPD searching for suspect in Friday shooting
Valdosta Police Department is searching for 26-year-old Angel Oriana Clark in connection to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 28.
wfxl.com
Discovery of drugs, firearms leads to arrest of four during Valdosta traffic stop
Four people were arrested following a traffic stop in Valdosta. Just before 5 a.m. on November 1, Valdosta police responded to the Jolly Inn, located in the 1700 block of Ellis Drive, after a citizen called E911 to report people looking into vehicles. As officers arrived on the scene, they...
South Georgia police chief accused of burglary
ATKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — A South Georgia police chief is accused of burglarizing a home last month, authorities said. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Anthony Williams, 49, of Adel, surrendered to authorities on Wednesday. He was charged with burglary stemming from an incident at a home on Oct. 11, WALB-TV reported.
South Georgia police chief arrested, charged with burglarizing home
WILLACOOCHEE, Ga. (AP) — State officers have arrested a south Georgia police chief who’s accused of burglarizing a home. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams and charged him with burglary, an agency news release says. Williams, 49, turned himself in Wednesday and was booked into the Atkinson County Jail and was released on bond, the GBI said.
cbs12.com
Man dead after pedestrian crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in West Palm Beach on Thursday just after 4 p.m. The incident happened on Skee Road just south of Imperial Drive when a 1994 Toyota Supra lost traction and began spinning out of control, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Early-morning shooting outside market leads to homicide charge for Belle Glade man, 26
BELLE GLADE — A 26-year-old Belle Glade man is facing a first-degree murder charge following a fatal shooting in the city last month. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office alleges that Tony Huggins shot and killed a man outside a market along Southwest Sixth Street early on the morning of Oct. 22.
Click10.com
Police: Man shot at while driving in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are searching for the person who shot at a man early Thursday morning while the victim was driving. The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Southeast 22nd Street. According to authorities, the victim said he was driving when...
cbs12.com
Man with run-ins gets arrested by same cop for holding woman during 28-mile chase up I-95
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A police officer on patrol in the middle of the night spotted an all-too-familiar SUV and wrote about having "prior knowledge that the vehicle is unregistered, and the tag attached is not assigned." That led to a whole lot more than a traffic violation.
cbs12.com
Man caught on video stuffing pants with pricey perfume in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a man who used his pants to sneak out of a store with pricey perfumes without paying for them. Police said the theft happened just before 11 a.m. at the Ulta Beauty store on SW Village Parkway. In one...
wfxl.com
South Central Drug Task Force arrests 4, seized narcotics during Ocilla hotel bust
Four have been arrested in Ocilla for warrants and possessions of drugs. Thursday, November 3, 2022, the Fitzgerald Police Department, agents with the South Central Drug Task Force, Irwin County Deputies, and Ocilla Police Officers executed a search warrant at the Regents Inn, in Ocilla. According to the report, upon...
Arrest made in brazen strong-arm robbery at Broward Meat & Fish market
MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery that occurred back in August at the Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale.Detectives said they have arrested Marcravio Grace, who faces charges related to robbery. The robbery took place at 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. BSO said surveillance video showed Grace in a light-colored Nissan entering a parking lot. He is then seen exiting the car while wearing a light-colored hat, shirt and dark-colored pants. A few minutes later, BSO said he is seen approaching a woman from behind as she entered Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale with her children. Grace is then seen grabbing her necklace, punching her and fleeing the scene.On Monday, Oct. 31, a flyer with a reward of up to $10,000 was issued for information that led to an arrest in this case. Shortly after, detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Grace as the subject involved, authorities said. BSO detectives said they located and arrested Grace Thursday, near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Grace faces one count of robbery in the third degree.
valdostatoday.com
Angel Clark wanted by Valdosta police
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are seeking assistance in locating Angel Clark, considered armed and dangerous, and wanted for aggravated assault. The police are asking that if anyone knows her location, please contact 911. Release:. Subject wanted: Angel Oriana Clark, African American female, 26 years of age, Valdosta resident. Victim:...
WCTV
Two Tallahassee residents killed in deadly Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were investigating Friday after a pickup truck hauling another vehicle on a trailer crashed into a semi-tractor carrying a hazmat trailer. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 near State Road 59 around 3:05 a.m., Friday. Investigators say the...
Golf Cart DUI Lands Delray Beach Investment Banker In Jail
DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (Read Full Story Here) -- A Delray Beach financial professional is facing a DUI charge after he allegedly crashed into a dog. The man was driving his golf cart at the time of the incident.
Two killed in Jefferson County crash
Two people were killed Friday morning following a crash on U.S. Highway 98.
Parkland gunman leaves Broward jail for prison
The Parkland gunman is no longer in the custody of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Sentenced Wednesday to 34 consecutive life terms, Nikolas Cruz, 24, was taken from his cell at the Broward Main Jail early Friday morning and placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail. Law enforcement sources say he’s not headed ...
