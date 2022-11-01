The Kansas City Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans for Sunday Night Football! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Titans-Chiefs prediction and pick. Once again, the Titans are atop the AFC South Division as they quietly find ways to win games, despite how it is done. Tennessee is coming off a win over the Houston Texans where they won just 17-10. Before that, they beat the Indianapolis Colts twice as well as the Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders. You wouldn’t believe it, but the Titans are on a five-game winning streak as head coach Mike Vrabel continues to do wonders for that team.

