Odell Beckham Jr. 'Crazy' Signing: Buffalo Bills vs. Dallas Cowboys?
"If we think OBJ can help this team,'' Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, "we’d be crazy not to at least look into it.'' And the Cowboys seem to feel the same way.
Dallas Cowboys: Tyron Smith’s Return Could Result in Multiple Complications
Credit where credit is due. The Dallas Cowboys offensive line is playing far beyond initial expectations. Especially following the horrible injury to their future Hall of Fame left tackle before game one. Tyron Smith has been out since before the start of the season. Suffering an avulsion fracture to his...
When's 'Turpin Time'? Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Reveals Post-Bye Plan for Rookie WR KaVontae
Dallas Cowboys receiver/returner KaVontae Turpin has slowly gotten integrated into the offense in recent weeks.
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says He Faces Possible Fine for Blind Referee Halloween Costume
National Federation of the Blind Director of Public Relations Chris Danielsen told PEOPLE that the costume "plays on the stereotype that blind people are generally incompetent because of our lack of eyesight" Jerry Jones is facing a possible fine for his Halloween costume, after the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed up as an NFL referee who is implied to be blind. Jones, 80, was photographed in the costume over the weekend, which included a black and white striped shirt and large reflective sunglasses, along with a cane. The...
Ex-NFL Coach Wade Phillips Sends Clear Message About Lovie Smith's Defense
Through two quarters of football tonight, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been nearly perfect, completing 14 of 18 passes for 176 yards. One former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator thinks the Texans' coverage scheme is a big reason why. In a series of tweets posted during ...
Jemele Hill: ‘I care and I’m passionate, but I’m not bothered by people’s opinions of me’
The ESPN alumna who took on Trump opens up about finding her voice and why attempting to keep sports separate from politics and culture is a fool’s errand
By trading Bradley Chubb, the Russell Wilson Broncos admitted they aren't close to a title: Meet me at the logo
The Denver Broncos made an admission when they traded Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins this week in an exchange for a first-round pick, among other compensation. NFL teams aren't forced to be honest with the media and their fan bases until it's time to make a transaction. The message that the Broncos sent with the Chubb trade is simple: They aren't nearly as close as they thought they were to winning a championship and it's time to start considering the future again.
Dallas Cowboys Fans Shocked by Micah Parsons World Series Loyalty to Phillies
Some Dallas Cowboys fans were surprised to see one of their biggest contributors socializing in an enemy city.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson discusses being called out during wrestling event
The Baltimore Ravens have had a little more time this week to get ready for the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football”, especially following their Thursday night win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. A few of the Ravens, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, were in attendance for AEW’s (All Elite Wrestling) Dynamite show that took place in Baltimore on Wednesday night.
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Week 9 Update
The Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr had his weekly update on the state of the Silver and Black, and we have everything he said.
NFL Exec Reveals Trade The Eagles Tried To Make At Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles kept their undefeated record intact in Week 8, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers with ease, 35-13. They showcased just how dominant of a team they are as they prepare to take on the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 9. The Eagles will likely...
Cowboys WATCH: Dak Prescott Wins 'Dude Perfect' Basketball 3-Point Contest
Does Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott have a future on the basketball court following his career on the football field?
Mike McCarthy Has Honest Admission On Cowboys Not Making Any Trades On Deadline Day
The NFL was busier than ever before prior to the league's trade deadline, with a record 10 deals being struck on Tuesday. The Dallas Cowboys were not among the teams that made a move. Two days later, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy acknowledged in a radio appearance that he would have liked to see ...
Jordan Brand Releases First-Ever NFL Collaboration with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys
The first-ever NFL and Jordan collaboration has dropped featuring Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.
Texans’ Lovie Smith Updates Brandin Cooks’s Status With Team
The head coach explained the timeline for when he expects the wide receiver to return.
Cowboys: Tony Pollard inadvertently ignites war between friends
The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best running back duos in the NFL right now and it isn’t exactly creating peace in the world. Fans, media analysts, and former players are talking about who should be RB1 for America’s Team and it’s become such an intense debate that some are ready to throw hands.
AJ Brown fined $10,609 for literally pointing at opposing defenders
You might as well call the NFL the No Fun League instead of the National Football League. Star WR AJ Brown, who is balling out this season for the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles was fined $10,609 for literally pointing at defenders last weekend in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The officials saw that as taunting.
NFL Odds: Titans vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Kansas City Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans for Sunday Night Football! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Titans-Chiefs prediction and pick. Once again, the Titans are atop the AFC South Division as they quietly find ways to win games, despite how it is done. Tennessee is coming off a win over the Houston Texans where they won just 17-10. Before that, they beat the Indianapolis Colts twice as well as the Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders. You wouldn’t believe it, but the Titans are on a five-game winning streak as head coach Mike Vrabel continues to do wonders for that team.
Disturbing new video of Saints star Alvin Kamara beating up man in Las Vegas released
One of the stories that has surprisingly flown under the radar over the last months is the arrest of New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara. The star running back was arrested back in February when he assaulted a man in Las Vegas amid the Pro Bowl. Since then, Kamara has dodged a suspension while court […] The post Disturbing new video of Saints star Alvin Kamara beating up man in Las Vegas released appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints’ veteran is still confident after latest news
The New Orleans Saints just got some news that they have heard one too many times by now. You probably already know where this is going, but star receiver Michael Thomas has been placed on the injured reserve list, again. However, this time there is concern that he may be...
