Dallas, TX

Dallas Cowboys: Tyron Smith’s Return Could Result in Multiple Complications

Credit where credit is due. The Dallas Cowboys offensive line is playing far beyond initial expectations. Especially following the horrible injury to their future Hall of Fame left tackle before game one. Tyron Smith has been out since before the start of the season. Suffering an avulsion fracture to his...
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says He Faces Possible Fine for Blind Referee Halloween Costume

National Federation of the Blind Director of Public Relations Chris Danielsen told PEOPLE that the costume "plays on the stereotype that blind people are generally incompetent because of our lack of eyesight" Jerry Jones is facing a possible fine for his Halloween costume, after the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed up as an NFL referee who is implied to be blind. Jones, 80, was photographed in the costume over the weekend, which included a black and white striped shirt and large reflective sunglasses, along with a cane. The...
By trading Bradley Chubb, the Russell Wilson Broncos admitted they aren't close to a title: Meet me at the logo

The Denver Broncos made an admission when they traded Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins this week in an exchange for a first-round pick, among other compensation. NFL teams aren't forced to be honest with the media and their fan bases until it's time to make a transaction. The message that the Broncos sent with the Chubb trade is simple: They aren't nearly as close as they thought they were to winning a championship and it's time to start considering the future again.
DENVER, CO
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson discusses being called out during wrestling event

The Baltimore Ravens have had a little more time this week to get ready for the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football”, especially following their Thursday night win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. A few of the Ravens, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, were in attendance for AEW’s (All Elite Wrestling) Dynamite show that took place in Baltimore on Wednesday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cowboys: Tony Pollard inadvertently ignites war between friends

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best running back duos in the NFL right now and it isn’t exactly creating peace in the world. Fans, media analysts, and former players are talking about who should be RB1 for America’s Team and it’s become such an intense debate that some are ready to throw hands.
NFL Odds: Titans vs. Chiefs prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Tennessee Titans for Sunday Night Football! It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Titans-Chiefs prediction and pick. Once again, the Titans are atop the AFC South Division as they quietly find ways to win games, despite how it is done. Tennessee is coming off a win over the Houston Texans where they won just 17-10. Before that, they beat the Indianapolis Colts twice as well as the Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders. You wouldn’t believe it, but the Titans are on a five-game winning streak as head coach Mike Vrabel continues to do wonders for that team.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Disturbing new video of Saints star Alvin Kamara beating up man in Las Vegas released

One of the stories that has surprisingly flown under the radar over the last months is the arrest of New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara. The star running back was arrested back in February when he assaulted a man in Las Vegas amid the Pro Bowl. Since then, Kamara has dodged a suspension while court […] The post Disturbing new video of Saints star Alvin Kamara beating up man in Las Vegas released appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Saints’ veteran is still confident after latest news

The New Orleans Saints just got some news that they have heard one too many times by now. You probably already know where this is going, but star receiver Michael Thomas has been placed on the injured reserve list, again. However, this time there is concern that he may be...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Los Angeles, CA
