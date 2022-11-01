Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KITV.com
Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: scattered rains, weekend trade winds
HONOLULU (KITV4) – An upper disturbance brings scattered rains to the islands for Aloha Friday. Overnight, scattered trade wind showers especially late at night. Highest rain chances for windward and southeast sections of Maui/Big Island. Mostly cloudy skies with lows near 70s.
KITV.com
Aloha Friday Weather: Showers, chance of thunderstorms, small craft advisory
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly cloudy skies with morning showers likely over windward sections, then scattered to isolated showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 89. Locally breezy east winds 15 to 25 mph. Tonight, Partly to mostly cloudy with windward and...
KITV.com
Strong thunderstorms north of Oahu triggers warning by National Weather Service
HONOLULU (KITV4) - On Friday morning the National Weather Service issued a Special Marine Warning for windward O'ahu waters until 715 am. A couple of strong thunderstorms were located 20 to 40 nm north of turtle bay, moving northwest at 15 knots. The strong thunderstorms will remain over mainly open waters north of O'ahu.
Flood advisory in effect for these two islands
Weather officials have issued a flood advisory on parts of Oahu and Big Island.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ahead of rainy season, large Oahu encampment in flood zone draws concern
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With forecasters predicting a wetter-than-normal winter, Waipahu residents are raising concerns about an encampment in their community that’s near a canal. They say the homeless are in the path of a flood zone. Jason Coulam manages a construction project next to the canal in Waipahu, giving...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu EMS: 2 killed in small aircraft crash on Oahu’s North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were killed Saturday morning when a motorized glider crashed on Oahu’s North Shore. Honolulu EMS officials said the crash happened about 8:15 a.m. at Kaena Point. The two victims, both men, were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the victims was believed to...
thisweekhawaii.com
28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival
Level 3, Mauka Wing, next to T-mobile (4th floor Mauka Ewa Parking Structure) Friday, November 11, 2022 from 10am-6pm Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 9am-6pm Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 9am-5pm Honolulu’s largest selection of Hawaii made products! Featuring authentic Hawaiian products and specialties that range from natural products like cheese, butter, olive oil, garlic seasonings, sweets, jewelry, clothing, and handmade crafts by 409 local vendors! Food demonstrations by local chefs Randy Bangloy (Eating House 1849), Jason Ichiki (Roy’s Waikiki) and Jason Yamaguhi (Mugen) and entertainment will Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning artists Melveen Leed, Kawika Kahiapo, Hoku Zuttermeister, Robi Kahakalau & Kalae Camarillo and more will performing throughout the 3 day weekend!www.madeinhawaiifestival.com.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Massive Honolulu Airport Closure To Wreak Havoc Into 2023
We’ve found our way to the cause of Hawaii flight delays which have been virtually nonstop for the past six months. And, unfortunately, the news isn’t great. Yesterday we heard from Hawaiian Airlines with their take on what is going on, which was revealing and began our investigation. Today we attempted to reach the FAA but could not do so. We did, however, get in touch with the Hawaii DOT for airports and spoke with a retired commercial pilot friend based in Honolulu. This post puts all of what we learned in one place, so you know how to plan your Hawaii flights.
Hawaii resort to reopen more than a decade later
The resort will draw inspiration from its own history to create a cultural experience for guests.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Pedestrian struck in Ala Moana area is Oahu’s 41st traffic death of the year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 55-year-old man was killed Saturday night while attempting to cross the road at Ala Moana Boulevard and Ward Avenue. Honolulu police said a 29-year-old driver was heading westbound around 12:30 a.m. when he hit the 55-year-old pedestrian, who was attempting to cross the road outside of a marked crosswalk.
LIST: Best chicken katsu spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best chicken katsu spots within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for Nov. 2022.
KITV.com
Early-morning fire destroys home in Waianae
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Fire destroyed a home in Waianae overnight. Honolulu firefighters were called out to the scene in the 86-100 block of East Kuwale Road around 2:20 a.m.
KITV.com
Oahu woman arrested twice for DUI in Honolulu overnight Tuesday into Wednesday
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu woman was arrested twice on suspicion of driving under the influence Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. According to Honolulu Police arrest logs, 49-year-old Fang Ping was first pulled over around 11:54 p.m. on Tuesday near Kapiloani Boulevard and Ward Avenue. During that traffic stop, HPD arrested Ping on one complaint of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.
Halloween booms in Hawaii: ‘It’s super concerning’
Many Hawaii residents were not expecting the spookiest night of the year to also be the loudest.
The 50-foot ‘Big Santa’ is up at Ala Moana Center
It's officially the start of the holiday season in Hawaii with Ala Moana Center's Big Santa making his grand debut Wednesday, Nov. 2.
2 dead after apparent aviation crash on Oahu
Honolulu Emergency Medical services said two men are dead after their aircraft crashed at Kaena Point State Park on Saturday, Nov. 5.
KITV.com
Honolulu resident assaulted in front of condo speaks out
A Honolulu resident is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings after he was assaulted. Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena. A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now he is now urging for more police presence...
KITV.com
Hawaii Ocean Plaza development facing lawsuits from investors
HONOLULU (KITV)- There is an update on the troubled Hawaii Ocean plaza condominium project. The $136 million development has been stalled since 2017. The city cited the developer in April for not taking care of the property, putting the project back in the spotlight. Changes have been made at the...
Pearlridge Night Market: Beer, food, games and prizes
Pearlridge Center will be holding its first Night Market on Friday.
KITV.com
Weekend Happenings | November 4-6, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Every week Good Morning Hawai'i rounds up family friendly events happening across the islands. The new segment airs Friday & Saturday mornings in the 6 and 7 a.m. hours of Good Morning Hawai'i. By Lia Kamanā
Comments / 0