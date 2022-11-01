ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ahead of rainy season, large Oahu encampment in flood zone draws concern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With forecasters predicting a wetter-than-normal winter, Waipahu residents are raising concerns about an encampment in their community that’s near a canal. They say the homeless are in the path of a flood zone. Jason Coulam manages a construction project next to the canal in Waipahu, giving...
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu EMS: 2 killed in small aircraft crash on Oahu’s North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were killed Saturday morning when a motorized glider crashed on Oahu’s North Shore. Honolulu EMS officials said the crash happened about 8:15 a.m. at Kaena Point. The two victims, both men, were pronounced dead at the scene. One of the victims was believed to...
HONOLULU, HI
thisweekhawaii.com

28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival

Level 3, Mauka Wing, next to T-mobile (4th floor Mauka Ewa Parking Structure) Friday, November 11, 2022 from 10am-6pm Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 9am-6pm Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 9am-5pm Honolulu’s largest selection of Hawaii made products! Featuring authentic Hawaiian products and specialties that range from natural products like cheese, butter, olive oil, garlic seasonings, sweets, jewelry, clothing, and handmade crafts by 409 local vendors! Food demonstrations by local chefs Randy Bangloy (Eating House 1849), Jason Ichiki (Roy’s Waikiki) and Jason Yamaguhi (Mugen) and entertainment will Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning artists Melveen Leed, Kawika Kahiapo, Hoku Zuttermeister, Robi Kahakalau & Kalae Camarillo and more will performing throughout the 3 day weekend!www.madeinhawaiifestival.com.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Massive Honolulu Airport Closure To Wreak Havoc Into 2023

We’ve found our way to the cause of Hawaii flight delays which have been virtually nonstop for the past six months. And, unfortunately, the news isn’t great. Yesterday we heard from Hawaiian Airlines with their take on what is going on, which was revealing and began our investigation. Today we attempted to reach the FAA but could not do so. We did, however, get in touch with the Hawaii DOT for airports and spoke with a retired commercial pilot friend based in Honolulu. This post puts all of what we learned in one place, so you know how to plan your Hawaii flights.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Pedestrian struck in Ala Moana area is Oahu’s 41st traffic death of the year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 55-year-old man was killed Saturday night while attempting to cross the road at Ala Moana Boulevard and Ward Avenue. Honolulu police said a 29-year-old driver was heading westbound around 12:30 a.m. when he hit the 55-year-old pedestrian, who was attempting to cross the road outside of a marked crosswalk.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Oahu woman arrested twice for DUI in Honolulu overnight Tuesday into Wednesday

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu woman was arrested twice on suspicion of driving under the influence Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. According to Honolulu Police arrest logs, 49-year-old Fang Ping was first pulled over around 11:54 p.m. on Tuesday near Kapiloani Boulevard and Ward Avenue. During that traffic stop, HPD arrested Ping on one complaint of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu resident assaulted in front of condo speaks out

A Honolulu resident is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings after he was assaulted. Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena. A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now he is now urging for more police presence...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii Ocean Plaza development facing lawsuits from investors

HONOLULU (KITV)- There is an update on the troubled Hawaii Ocean plaza condominium project. The $136 million development has been stalled since 2017. The city cited the developer in April for not taking care of the property, putting the project back in the spotlight. Changes have been made at the...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Weekend Happenings | November 4-6, 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Every week Good Morning Hawai'i rounds up family friendly events happening across the islands. The new segment airs Friday & Saturday mornings in the 6 and 7 a.m. hours of Good Morning Hawai'i. By Lia Kamanā
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy