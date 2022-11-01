ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

The Origin and Start of Everything: Education and the Youth With Dr. Dean Donaher | Teen Connect

Siddhant Khandelwal welcomes Dr. Dean Donaher, Relationship Manager at United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, former Director of Student Services and current school board member at Bethlehem Area School District. Together they discuss education and the youth, with conversations ranging from Dr. Donaher's career in education, to the multitude of educational opportunities and options, United Way's TeenWorks program, and more.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Community Groups, Voters Respond to Berks County Deputies at Ballot Drop Boxes

Berks County’s policy of having sheriff deputies question voters at drop off locations is drawing criticism by some voters and civic groups. WITF’s Anthony Orozco speaks with voters about how they felt about interacting with law enforcement to cast their ballots. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/01/berks-county-sherriffs-questions-voters-at-ballot-drops-boxes-some-voters-dont-mind/. (Original...

