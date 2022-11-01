Siddhant Khandelwal welcomes Dr. Dean Donaher, Relationship Manager at United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, former Director of Student Services and current school board member at Bethlehem Area School District. Together they discuss education and the youth, with conversations ranging from Dr. Donaher's career in education, to the multitude of educational opportunities and options, United Way's TeenWorks program, and more.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO