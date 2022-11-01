Read full article on original website
marquettewire.org
Paranormal activity on campus
Marquette University. Just a normal campus, plain old buildings, nothing strange about it … right? Well, beyond the physical realm of brick and gothic architecture, something lurks in the shadows, something mystical, something bizarre, something paranormal. Anna Lardinois, author of “Milwaukee Ghosts and Legends” describes Marquette as, “one of...
insidethehall.com
Roundup: Here’s where Indiana basketball is ranked in every preseason top 25
We’re only five days from Indiana’s regular-season opener against Morehead State at Assembly Hall. Preseason rankings continue to be published and we’ve compiled a list of where the Hoosiers are ranked in all of them. Here are all of the national preseason rankings with Indiana’s ranking as of Wednesday, November 2:
WISH-TV
Extended November outlook for Indiana weather
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — November is off to a mild start here in Indiana. On Tuesday, Indianapolis clocked its warmest start to the month since 2011 with a high of 68 degrees. The Climate Prediction Center outlook for the entire month seems to favor above-average temperatures. This likely factors in the warm air through the first week of the month.
marquettewire.org
King succeeding on and off the hardwood floor
Jordan King never questioned the idea of attending college. “As long as I can remember, I wanted to play college basketball,” Jordan said. “That was kind of the driving force. Of course, you have to get there with school first.”. Now in her fourth year at Marquette, Jordan...
marquettewire.org
“Staux”: Marquette student DJs in his free time
Bright lights, a mix of different-paced songs, a crowded room and a talented DJ, one who can control the energy of the audience, are just a few factors that contribute to nightlife in Milwaukee. Stavros Sardella, junior in the College of Communication aims to leave his guests feeling entertained and connected through the his passion of preforming. areer.
thedailyhoosier.com
Son of an IU basketball legend to start against Hoosiers in Thursday exhibition
If you see a familiar face with a familiar name on Thursday evening, yes, he’s who you think he is. Indiana hosts St. Francis in its second of two preseason exhibition games, and for the second straight contest there will be noteworthy IU connections on the opposing side. On...
marquettewire.org
WE ARE SAATH introduces Mansik Sehat Mondays
“At the end of the day, we’re all humans and it’s important that everyone regardless of their race or background is always taking care of their mental health,” Nina Abraham, a sophomore in the College of Health Sciences and secretary of WE ARE SAATH Marquette, said. WE...
marquettewire.org
Students look to get involved in upcoming election
With early voting starting and Election Day (Nov. 8) just a few weeks away, nonpartisan efforts to vote in Wisconsin elections are taking place at Marquette. For some college students, this might be the first time they vote in an election. College students have the choice of voting in the state where they attend college or in their home state.
Local Indiana marching bands prepare ahead of State Finals
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The ISSMA State Finals are coming, and many local Indiana marching bands will be competing among the best in the state. The groups will be taking the field bright and early next Saturday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium. Vincennes Lincoln High School will be kicking off Open Class C with ‘It’s […]
buildingindiana.com
Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility
Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
marquettewire.org
MPS partners with Marquette Center for Peacemaking
Located on 3872 N 8th St. is a seemingly common brown building, but inside of the building is a one-of-a-kind program. The Milwaukee Public Schools’ Success Center began out of a collaboration between the MPS system and Marquette University Center for Peacemaking. The other partners are Bloom Center for Arts and Integrated Therapies, Lutheran Social Services, Inner Light Yoga Studio and Bembé. The center provides mental health services and other resources for some MPS students.
marquettewire.org
Gender-affirming clothing for campus
For students starting to experiment with their gender identity, it is important for them to be able to find resources that support them throughout their journey. The Queer Closet located inside Marquette University’s LGBTQ+ Resource Center is one of these resources. “People’s gender identities are very important and very...
marquettewire.org
Marquette earns first Big East victory on Senior Night
Marquette men’s soccer has not recorded a win in its last consecutive 10 contests. That all changed Wednesday night though when Marquette defeated St. John’s 5-1 on the last day of the regular season at Valley Fields for its first Big East of the season. “It wasn’t the...
marquettewire.org
Sports & Science and Science & Sports
The Kasten Gym, Marquette’s practice basketball court in the Al McGuire Center, was filled with more than just players and coaches Oct. 6. Associate professor in exercise science Kristof Kipp and his team of five graduate students position equipment around the court. They arrange eight tiny Sony digital cameras...
marquettewire.org
Women’s basketball shows up for games other than its own
On a cold October evening, Marquette students were enticed to journey to Valley Fields for a free scarf. However, the women’s basketball team members showed up regardless of the promotion. “It is extremely important because, at Marquette, we believe in community and a sense of supporting one another,” first-year...
Reba McEntire postpones Indianapolis show on advice of doctor
INDIANAPOLIS — Fans of country music star Reba McEntire will have to wait a little longer to see her perform in Indianapolis. The singer was scheduled to play Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, Nov. 5, but said a doctor advised her to rest her voice and reschedule this weekend's shows.
Indiana Waterfalls With Stunning Fall Foliage Backdrop are a Must See On Your Next Autumn Getaway
The Hoosier state truly is a beautiful place. Indiana gets a lot of flack online for being a state that's full of corn and race cars, and while we do have a lot of corn and a huge racing history in the state, Indiana also is home to some seriously beautiful views. The fall foliage in Indiana is truly a sight to behold. Not to mention Indiana is home to many historical covered bridges, and plenty of beautiful state parks. Indiana is full of beautiful hidden gems, quite like this one, Cataract Falls.
marquettewire.org
Editorial: Be the difference, cast a vote
There is a world beyond Marquette University, and to make a difference in it, the university can empower students to cast a vote and make a change. Nov. 8 is a very important day in Wisconsin. From 7 a.m. until 8 p.m., polling sites will be open for voters to cast their ballots. The positions of governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, secretary of state, state senators and state representatives are on the line. People can even do same day registration at their polling location on Election Day.
indianacapitalchronicle.com
Holcomb dons pink onesie for Trick-or-Treating
Gov. Eric Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb chose Indiana-based film A Christmas Story as their inspiration for Halloween costumes Monday night. The couple welcomed 150 kids and parents to the Governor’s residence in Indianapolis, giving out treats from Zachary Confections in Frankfort and Albanese Confectionery in Merrillville. Holcomb...
Fox 59
Long lasting unseasonable warmth expected for the Hoosier State
INDIANAPOLIS – Near-record warmth is coming to the Midwest and Indiana will be no exception. Beyond highs in the mid 70s, it’s the longevity of this warm stretch that will have it feeling more like late September than early November!. Highs return to the 70s!. Our last stretch...
