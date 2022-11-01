Read full article on original website
Egg whites can be transformed into a material capable of filtering microplastics from seawater
Researchers at Princeton Engineering have found a way to turn your breakfast food into a new material that can cheaply remove salt and microplastics from seawater. The researchers used egg whites to create an aerogel, a lightweight and porous material that can be used in many types of applications, including water filtration, energy storage, and sound and thermal insulation. Craig Arnold, the Susan Dod Brown Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and vice dean of innovation at Princeton, works with his lab to create new materials, including aerogels, for engineering applications.
Researchers explore interfacial shear for a more frictionless future
Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering Elisa Riedo and her team have discovered a fundamental friction law that is leading to a deeper understanding of energy dissipation in friction and the design of two-dimensional materials capable of minimizing energy loss. Friction is an everyday phenomenon; it allows drivers to stop...
New method shows role of elusive RNA in muscle regeneration
In recent years, scientists who study gene expression in cells have used a method that essentially pins a tail on RNA and tracks their whereabouts. However, certain types of RNA evade the process. Now, a Cornell team has developed a way to tag these molecules, enabling researchers to spatially map the entire spectrum of RNA in a cell's transcriptome.
Using molecular isomerization in polymer gels to hide passcodes
A team of researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, working with a colleague from the State University of New Jersey, has developed a gel-based code-hiding system that uses combinations of water, light and heat to hide and reveal hidden codes. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes how their gel is made and the possible uses for it.
Gaining structural insight into the influenza virus
A team of scientists at University of Oxford have worked with multiple techniques at Diamond Light Source, to solve the structure of the influenza replication machinery and to determine how it interacts with cellular proteins. This research furthers our understanding of influenza replication and how the virus adapts to different hosts.
Physicists shed new light on unanswered questions about glass-liquid transition
Glasses are peculiar materials exhibiting excellent and well-known properties, but also some phenomena that are still not fully understood, even though they have been studied for more than a century. In particular, researchers have not yet reached a complete description of the glass formation process, upon cooling a liquid, and the converse transition of glass to a more stable state—called supercooled liquid—when it is heated up.
Common path principle improves shape metrology of complex precision optics
In order to push the performance of optical systems, aspheric- and freeform surfaces are used in state-of-the-art optic design for correcting aberrations. The production of these complex-shaped surfaces requires measuring the surface deviation from the nominal design. There are a lot of optical measurement methods, such as pointwise and stitching methods.
Parallel alignment of dressing fibers accelerates wound healing
A team of researchers from Singapore has reported the development of a skin-mimicking scaffold by parallelly aligning nanofibers made up of a mixture of polycaprolactone (PCL) and gelatin that enhances wound healing. Their research has recently been published in Advanced Fiber Materials. When the skin is injured, it can take...
Defect in cellular respiration renders sac fungi infertile
If a fungus has to take a circuitous route to achieve cellular respiration, it lacks the energy to build fruiting bodies. The formation of fruiting bodies for sexual reproduction is a central developmental process in fungi. Even though genetic methods have been applied in recent decades to identify a large number of factors involved in this process, we still lack an understanding of how the formation of different cell types is regulated.
Fluorescence achieved in light-driven molecular motors
Rotary molecular motors were first created in 1999, in the laboratory of Ben Feringa, Professor of Organic Chemistry at the University of Groningen. These motors are driven by light. For many reasons, it would be good to be able to make these motor molecules visible. The best way to do this is to make them fluoresce. However, combining two light-mediated functions in a single molecule is quite challenging. The Feringa laboratory has now succeeded in doing just that, in two different ways. These two types of fluorescing light-driven rotary motors were described in Nature Communications (September 30) and Science Advances (November 4).
How a quest for mathematical truth and complex models can lead to useless scientific predictions
A dominant view in science is that there is a mathematical truth structuring the universe. It is assumed that the scientist's job is to decipher these mathematical relations: once understood, they can be translated into mathematical models. Running the resulting "silicon reality" in a computer may then provide us with useful insights into how the world works.
Scientists identify the highest-ever recorded volcanic plume
Using images captured by satellites, researchers in the University of Oxford's Department of Physics and RAL Space have confirmed that the January 2022 eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano produced the highest-ever recorded plume. The colossal eruption is also the first to have been directly observed to have broken through to the mesosphere layer of the atmosphere. The results have been published today in the journal Science.
Yeast fungus with the potential to become a global health problem
The story of Candida auris starts in 2009, when a 70-year-old Japanese woman was admitted to the Tokyo Metropolitan Geriatric Hospital. Something discharges from one of her ears, and the doctors routinely take samples of it with a cotton swab. They analyze the sample to find out what is causing the infection.
Paris Agreement goal would mitigate sea level rise: International study
An international team of 28 scientists, stakeholders, and other experts has found that sea level rise, even under high-end projections, would not exceed about 3 feet (0.9 meters) by the end of this century and 8 feet (2.5 meters) by 2300, if society is able to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of holding warming to no more than 2 degrees Celsius.
Limiting antibiotics for cows may create new dairy market
Consumers would be willing to buy milk from cows only treated with antibiotics when medically necessary—as long as the price isn't much higher than conventional milk, according to researchers at the College of Veterinary Medicine. The findings suggest conventional farmers could tap a potentially large market for this type...
How anthropogenic disturbances drive inland water CO2 emissions
Carbon emissions from rivers, lakes, and reservoirs make up a large proportion of the global carbon cycle. Recent studies on carbon emission from inland waters in China have been focused on single lakes or rivers, and the underlying factors driving CO2 emissions remain unclear. Recently, a research group led by...
Researchers' revamped AI tool makes water dramatically safer in refugee camps
Researchers from York University's Dahdaleh Institute for Global Health Research and Lassonde School of Engineering have revamped their Safe Water Optimization Tool (SWOT) with multiple innovations that will help aid workers unlock potentially life-saving information from water-quality data regularly collected in humanitarian settings. Created in partnership with Doctors Without Borders/Médecins...
The relationship between grassland biodiversity and productivity under influence of multiple-resource addition
Changes in nutrient depositions induced by anthropogenic activities and precipitation affect the structure and function of grassland ecosystems as well as the stability of the ecosystem. Therefore, exploring the effects of multiple resource additions on grassland biodiversity, productivity, and biodiversity-productivity relationship is helpful for the scientific management of grassland ecosystem...
Elevated CO2 levels cause mineral deficiency in plants resulting in less nutritious crops
For years, scientists have seen enhanced photosynthesis as one of the only possible bright sides of increasing levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2)—since plants use carbon dioxide for photosynthesis, it is anticipated that higher levels of the gas will lead to more productive plants. In a review published in...
In organizations, group dynamics influence individuals' likelihood of blowing the whistle on wrongdoing
Wrongdoing is endemic to organizations, costing U.S. firms billions of dollars in fraud. The primary way wrongdoing is caught is through whistleblowers, who have long been thought to act out of a desire to help or improve their organization. A new study has considered a different angle, looking at individuals...
