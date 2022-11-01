Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
San Antonio offices, services that will be open, closed on Veterans Day
SAN ANTONIO – Several city, county and state government offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Below is a list of openings and closings around the San Antonio area to keep you updated on what to expect when you head out. Open. Police...
KSAT 12
Ways you can prevent and control diabetes
Taking control of your health, such as making healthy food choices, staying active, getting regular checkups, and taking care of your mental health, is very important. Metro Health, as part of the SA Forward incentive, wants to help those in the community take control of their health. One of the ways Metro Health does this is through the Diabetes Prevention & Control Program.
San Antonio trash collection days to change for thousands Monday
Some 80 percent of customers will have new trash collection days.
New soda shop business brings flavorful drink options to north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — When Texas native Roman Huerta came back to the Lone Star state for a visit from Utah, he was instantly reminded of how hot Texas gets. It was then and there that the idea for a refreshing business was born. "So this is Drank., as it...
Two Texas Cities Are in the Top 5 of Best Cities for Our Veterans
As veteran's day draws nearer on November 11th and with the latest news that veteran unemployment across America has dropped to an impressive 2.7%, finance website WalletHub.com just released their findings for the best and worst places for veterans to live across America. The findings were based on 3 main...
travelawaits.com
The Incredible Food Tour Not To Miss In San Antonio
Good food isn’t hard to find in San Antonio. As one of only two cities in the entire country recognized as Cities of Gastronomy by UNESCO, San Antonio is brimming with delectable dishes. What is difficult to find is a food tour that not only showcases authentic foods native to San Antonio, but also digs into the heritage of the locals and the history of the foods. Providing this unique combination of food, heritage, and history all in one tour is one of the many reasons that Food Chick Tours is the premier food tour company in San Antonio.
Changes coming to South Point Apartments after nonprofit shows up, Kens 5 asks questions
SAN ANTONIO — Tenants at the South Point Apartments said they have asked for repairs multiple times with no results. Eventually, they reached out to the Texas Organizing Project a few months ago after seeing that nonprofit get involved with another San Antonio apartment complex. Tenants worked with the...
sanantoniomag.com
The Top Attorneys in San Antonio
Using an online survey, San Antonio Magazine solicited peer nominations from attorneys in Bexar and surrounding counties, asking them to nominate up to three attorneys per practice area who they would trust with the legal care of themselves or their family. To ensure the nomination process is peer-based, full contact information was requested before nominating and attorneys were asked to limit their nominations to lawyers whose work they’ve personally witnessed. San Antonio Magazine then tallied the results, selecting the top percentage of vote recipients in each practice area before submitting the final list to our fact-checking process, which includes a review of good standing with the state bar association.
KSAT 12
All election results in Texas, San Antonio area for general midterm election on Nov. 8, 2022
Get more election results on KSAT’s homepage and the Vote 2022 page. Be the first to know by downloading our news app or signing up for breaking news email alerts. Texas Governor (Abbott vs O’Rourke) Texas Lieutenant Governor (Patrick vs Collier) Texas Attorney General (Paxton vs Garza) Bexar...
CBS Austin
LIVE from Wurstfest! What to expect this year and the 'must-dos' of Wurstfest
Wurstfest in New Braunfels is kicking off 10 days of live entertainment, games, dancing, carnival rides, drinks, food and more. 2022 Wurstfest President, Miles Granzin, joins Chelsey Khan and Trevor Scott to share what attendees can expect and how they're celebrating over 60 years of Wurstfest. Wurstfest kicks off in...
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Friday, November 4, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we’re celebrating seniors with a Gonzaba Medical Group takeover!. Texas A&M AgriLife is sharing some gardening tips for fall edibles and healthy eating ideas. Eye Candy Boutique joins us to help make your wardrobe as unique as you. She’s going to...
The 'Largest Light Display In Texas' Is Returning To San Antonio
The light display has nine-million lights spanning 250 acres.
KSAT 12
City could make it easier to build an in-law suite behind your home
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council is mulling over a host of code changes on Thursdays, including one that would make it easier to build another, smaller residence behind your home. The city officially refers to these smaller buildings as accessory dwelling units (ADUs) though they are...
San Antonio Missions sale signaled by Wolff Stadium lease transfer
The sale has already been approved by the MLB.
KSAT 12
Erik Cantu no longer on life support, doing well after surgery, family says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio teenager who was shot by a former San Antonio police officer last month is no longer on life support after undergoing an extensive surgery, according to his family. Erik Cantu Jr.’s family shared an update about his condition with KSAT on Friday night....
KCEN TV NBC 6
'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?
DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Missions to be sold to group of local business, civic leaders pending city approval of new Wolff Stadium lease
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Missions minor league baseball team will soon be sold to a new ownership group, pending city approval of a new lease at Wolff Stadium. According to an agenda memorandum for the Nov. 10 meeting of the San Antonio City Council, the Elmore Group, which currently owns the Missions, wants to transfer the current stadium lease with the city to Designated Bidders, a group of local business and civic leaders. The group includes former Rackspace founder/CEO Graham Weston along with Bruce Hill, Randy Smith and Bob Cohen.
KSAT 12
In wake of the Uvalde shooting, hoax active-shooter calls keep parents and police on edge
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When Jefferson High School on the west side of San Antonio went on lockdown in response to a reported shooting on campus, parents rushed to the school to collect their children. The scene dissolved as parents and police shouted over each other, with families frantically trying to locate their loved ones as police worked to sweep the campus.
Drake snubs San Antonio in Texas shoutout on new song 'Major Distribution'
He loves Houston, Dallas, and Austin.
KSAT 12
Harlandale Clinic opens its doors in historical South Side building
Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned mc agazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. Harlandale Clinic has opened its doors in the Harlandale Building, and it...
