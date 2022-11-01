ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Ways you can prevent and control diabetes

Taking control of your health, such as making healthy food choices, staying active, getting regular checkups, and taking care of your mental health, is very important. Metro Health, as part of the SA Forward incentive, wants to help those in the community take control of their health. One of the ways Metro Health does this is through the Diabetes Prevention & Control Program.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KEAN 105

Two Texas Cities Are in the Top 5 of Best Cities for Our Veterans

As veteran's day draws nearer on November 11th and with the latest news that veteran unemployment across America has dropped to an impressive 2.7%, finance website WalletHub.com just released their findings for the best and worst places for veterans to live across America. The findings were based on 3 main...
TEXAS STATE
travelawaits.com

The Incredible Food Tour Not To Miss In San Antonio

Good food isn’t hard to find in San Antonio. As one of only two cities in the entire country recognized as Cities of Gastronomy by UNESCO, San Antonio is brimming with delectable dishes. What is difficult to find is a food tour that not only showcases authentic foods native to San Antonio, but also digs into the heritage of the locals and the history of the foods. Providing this unique combination of food, heritage, and history all in one tour is one of the many reasons that Food Chick Tours is the premier food tour company in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniomag.com

The Top Attorneys in San Antonio

Using an online survey, San Antonio Magazine solicited peer nominations from attorneys in Bexar and surrounding counties, asking them to nominate up to three attorneys per practice area who they would trust with the legal care of themselves or their family. To ensure the nomination process is peer-based, full contact information was requested before nominating and attorneys were asked to limit their nominations to lawyers whose work they’ve personally witnessed. San Antonio Magazine then tallied the results, selecting the top percentage of vote recipients in each practice area before submitting the final list to our fact-checking process, which includes a review of good standing with the state bar association.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Friday, November 4, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we’re celebrating seniors with a Gonzaba Medical Group takeover!. Texas A&M AgriLife is sharing some gardening tips for fall edibles and healthy eating ideas. Eye Candy Boutique joins us to help make your wardrobe as unique as you. She’s going to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

City could make it easier to build an in-law suite behind your home

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council is mulling over a host of code changes on Thursdays, including one that would make it easier to build another, smaller residence behind your home. The city officially refers to these smaller buildings as accessory dwelling units (ADUs) though they are...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?

DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

San Antonio Missions to be sold to group of local business, civic leaders pending city approval of new Wolff Stadium lease

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Missions minor league baseball team will soon be sold to a new ownership group, pending city approval of a new lease at Wolff Stadium. According to an agenda memorandum for the Nov. 10 meeting of the San Antonio City Council, the Elmore Group, which currently owns the Missions, wants to transfer the current stadium lease with the city to Designated Bidders, a group of local business and civic leaders. The group includes former Rackspace founder/CEO Graham Weston along with Bruce Hill, Randy Smith and Bob Cohen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

In wake of the Uvalde shooting, hoax active-shooter calls keep parents and police on edge

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. When Jefferson High School on the west side of San Antonio went on lockdown in response to a reported shooting on campus, parents rushed to the school to collect their children. The scene dissolved as parents and police shouted over each other, with families frantically trying to locate their loved ones as police worked to sweep the campus.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Harlandale Clinic opens its doors in historical South Side building

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned mc agazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. Harlandale Clinic has opened its doors in the Harlandale Building, and it...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

