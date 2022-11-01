ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Southern Local collects victory over St. Paul

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Southern Local still prevailed 42-22 against St. Paul in Ohio high school football action on November 4. Southern Local drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over St. Paul after the first quarter.
Mt. Orab Western Brown dodges a bullet in win over Monroe

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Mt. Orab Western Brown defeated Monroe 39-36 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Monroe authored a promising start, taking an 8-6 advantage over Mt. Orab Western Brown at the end of the first quarter.
Down but not out: Copley beats back St. Marys

Copley slipped behind early but found its footing to get tread and sped past St. Marys 4-1 during this Ohio girls high school soccer game. St. Marys showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 1-0 advantage over Copley as the first half ended.
