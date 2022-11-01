Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Just a bit better: Columbus Bishop Ready slips past St. Clairsville
Columbus Bishop Ready survived St. Clairsville in a 24-21 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Ohio high school football on November 4. Columbus Bishop Ready opened with a 14-7 advantage over St. Clairsville through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Complete command: West Holmes dominates St. Marys in convincing showing
West Holmes raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-21 win over St. Marys in an Ohio high school football matchup. Tough to find an edge early, West Holmes and St. Marys fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Southern Local collects victory over St. Paul
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Southern Local still prevailed 42-22 against St. Paul in Ohio high school football action on November 4. Southern Local drew first blood by forging an 8-0 margin over St. Paul after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Mt. Orab Western Brown dodges a bullet in win over Monroe
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Mt. Orab Western Brown defeated Monroe 39-36 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Monroe authored a promising start, taking an 8-6 advantage over Mt. Orab Western Brown at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Down but not out: Copley beats back St. Marys
Copley slipped behind early but found its footing to get tread and sped past St. Marys 4-1 during this Ohio girls high school soccer game. St. Marys showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 1-0 advantage over Copley as the first half ended.
richlandsource.com
An early bolt powers Van Wert past Sandusky Perkins
Van Wert collected a 29-22 victory over Sandusky Perkins in Ohio high school football action on November 4. Van Wert darted in front of Sandusky Perkins 13-2 to begin the second quarter.
Comments / 0