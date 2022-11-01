ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott, LA

Louisiana man found dead at base of tree stand at national park

By Dionne Johnson
 5 days ago

VERNON PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) — A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his tree stand in the Kisatchie National Forest.

According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office , deputies were contacted late Saturday (Oct. 29) regarding a hunter who failed to return to camp.

When they arrived, the family of Ronald Lopez, 63 told deputies it was not unusual for Lopez to hunt for the entire day, but it was out of character for him not to return to camp by dark.

VPSO Deputies, agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, United States Forestry Service Personnel, and volunteers initiated a foot search of the area.

They were assisted by VPSO Blood hound Bo, the sheriff’s office said.

Within a half an hour, according to the sheriff’s office, K9 Bo led the chase team to Lopez who was found dead at the base of his hunting stand.

Evidence at the scene indicated that a chain malfunctioned on the tree stand causing Mr. Lopez to be fatally injured during a fall, the sheriff’s office said.

The case remains under investigation.

Comments / 13

Vickie Panvelle
4d ago

May God bless and comfort the family and friends. And for the rest of the hunters out there please be careful and remember to be thankful for the hunt.

Reply
2
George harrell
4d ago

lost a friend several years ago in north Louisiana. he was deer hunting and didn't show up at home. they found him dead at his deer stand. they ruled he had a massive heart attack.

Reply
2
Lana McKay
5d ago

Such a tragedy 😔 Praying 🙏🙌🙏🙌🙏🙌 For the Family, Fellow Hunters and Friends.🙌🙌🙌🙌

Reply
9
 

