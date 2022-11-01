Read full article on original website
Construction continues on McQueeney Road 24-inch water line project in New Braunfels
The capital improvement project began in June 2021 and is budgeted at nearly $3.9 million. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The intersection of McQueeney Road and Executive Drive in New Braunfels will be closed to conduct water line connections from Nov. 8-11. Harper Brothers Construction, New Braunfels Utilities’ contractor for the McQueeney Road 24-inch water line project, will conduct daily closures from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
KSAT 12
Update: Lanes on eastbound I-10 near Seguin reopen after major accident
SAN ANTONIO – Update: The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at FM 725 near Seguin have reopened Friday morning following a crash. Original: A portion of Interstate 10 is closed west of Seguin due to a major accident, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The eastbound lanes of...
Wurstfest pedestrian traffic to cause lane closure on Landa Street in New Braunfels
One lane of traffic on Landa Street will be closed to accommodate pedestrian traffic caused by the popular German festival. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Wurstfest will be taking place in New Braunfels, with traffic impacts beginning Nov. 4 and concluding Nov. 13. The westbound lane of Landa Street will be closed to vehicular traffic but open to pedestrian traffic during Wurstfest from Zink Street to Landa Park Drive, according to the city of New Braunfels.
KSAT 12
2 people escape house fire on North Side, officials says
SAN ANTONIO – Two people escaped a house fire engulfed in heavy flames early Saturday morning, said San Antonio Fire Department. The fire happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 14000 block of Floral Ridge Drive. SAFD responded to the scene to tame the flames but could not save the...
2 killed after driver loses control of vehicle, is hit by train in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Two people were killed Friday night when a motorist lost control of their vehicle and landed on train tracks, where the SUV was hit by an oncoming train, authorities said. The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. in San Antonio, KSAT-TV reported. According to the San...
Solving the mystery: Loud booms in Stone Oak
SAN ANTONIO — It's a story that had many of you chiming in online. Stone Oak neighbors are trying to figure out the noise that's keeping them up at night. Not even five minutes following our initial report on this, e-mails came flooding in from viewers pitching theories of what the "booming" sounds could be.
Construction worker fallis into 20-foot trench in north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in the hospital after he fell into a 20-foot trench at a construction site, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The incident happened Wednesday morning on the city's north side in the 100 block of Interpark Boulevard. Authorities said the man, who was...
mycanyonlake.com
Overlook Park to Close Nov. 7-Dec. 23, USACE Announces
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will close its popular Overlook Park from Nov. 7 through Dec. 23. The entire day-use-only park will close, including areas for pedestrian and vehicle traffic. USACE Public Affairs Specialist Clay Church said heavy construction equipment will be moved into the area as enhanced...
KSAT 12
A few storms possible mainly east of San Antonio Friday evening
Another cold front is making its way to South Central Texas and is slated to arrive Friday evening. After pockets of drizzle & light showers were found Friday morning, a chance for a few storms to pop up arrives with the front this evening, mainly east of San Antonio. Here...
KSAT 12
Popular area of Canyon Lake to be closed for several weeks; Zoo sends critically endangered toad tadpoles to Puerto Rico
Hello and Happy Friday! Rebecca Salinas here. Also, welcome to November. I hope you’re able to see some fall foliage where you’re at. If you’re trying to find time for a road trip to see some change in leaves, you can look at this fall foliage prediction map for guidance.
KSAT 12
Driver flees after crashing car into East Side home, pinning woman under vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the driver who crashed their car into an East Side home, pinning a resident underneath the vehicle. The crash happened at 12:50 a.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Drive, near South Grimes Street. Police said the...
tpr.org
Rain from latest cold front could create slick drive home Friday
A fast-moving Pacific cold front is expected to trigger some showers during the drive home from work on Friday. The front is likely to arrive around 6 p.m. Some storms could become severe, with gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado. Wind gusts in the San Antonio area up to 60 miles per hour cannot be ruled out.
KSAT 12
Woman hospitalized after car crashes into her East Side home, driver on the run
An elderly woman had to undergo extensive surgery after she woke up to a car crashing into her house on the city’s East Side Thursday. The driver’s vehicle tore through the house and the woman was trapped under the car, according to San Antonio police. When Rachel Shrewsbury...
80-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in San Antonio on Thursday. The crash happened on the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Drive. According to the reports, the driver of the Nissan traveling at a high speed turned left onto the street, lost control, and went over a curb, and into the house.
New soda shop business brings flavorful drink options to north San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — When Texas native Roman Huerta came back to the Lone Star state for a visit from Utah, he was instantly reminded of how hot Texas gets. It was then and there that the idea for a refreshing business was born. "So this is Drank., as it...
Changes coming to South Point Apartments after nonprofit shows up, Kens 5 asks questions
SAN ANTONIO — Tenants at the South Point Apartments said they have asked for repairs multiple times with no results. Eventually, they reached out to the Texas Organizing Project a few months ago after seeing that nonprofit get involved with another San Antonio apartment complex. Tenants worked with the...
KSAT 12
Father shoots son in arm, leaves him hospitalized after argument on West Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An argument between a father and his son on the West Side resulted in a shooting, leaving one of them hospitalized, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Santiago Street. Police said it’s unknown what...
Buc-ee's Bringing Massive Car Wash To One Texas Location
The new, massive car wash is a $6 million project.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: College campus snack bar operating without permit told to stop preparing hot foods ‘immediately’
SAN ANTONIO – Health inspectors told a college campus snack bar operating without a permit to stop selling certain foods immediately, and a Northwest Side seafood restaurant was cited a second time for having an expired permit following recent inspections. St. Philip’s College - Southwest Campus. Students at...
KSAT 12
San Antonio offices, services that will be open, closed on Veterans Day
SAN ANTONIO – Several city, county and state government offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Below is a list of openings and closings around the San Antonio area to keep you updated on what to expect when you head out. Open. Police...
