San Antonio, TX

Community Impact Austin

Construction continues on McQueeney Road 24-inch water line project in New Braunfels

The capital improvement project began in June 2021 and is budgeted at nearly $3.9 million. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The intersection of McQueeney Road and Executive Drive in New Braunfels will be closed to conduct water line connections from Nov. 8-11. Harper Brothers Construction, New Braunfels Utilities’ contractor for the McQueeney Road 24-inch water line project, will conduct daily closures from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

Update: Lanes on eastbound I-10 near Seguin reopen after major accident

SAN ANTONIO – Update: The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at FM 725 near Seguin have reopened Friday morning following a crash. Original: A portion of Interstate 10 is closed west of Seguin due to a major accident, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The eastbound lanes of...
SEGUIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Wurstfest pedestrian traffic to cause lane closure on Landa Street in New Braunfels

One lane of traffic on Landa Street will be closed to accommodate pedestrian traffic caused by the popular German festival. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Wurstfest will be taking place in New Braunfels, with traffic impacts beginning Nov. 4 and concluding Nov. 13. The westbound lane of Landa Street will be closed to vehicular traffic but open to pedestrian traffic during Wurstfest from Zink Street to Landa Park Drive, according to the city of New Braunfels.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

2 people escape house fire on North Side, officials says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people escaped a house fire engulfed in heavy flames early Saturday morning, said San Antonio Fire Department. The fire happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 14000 block of Floral Ridge Drive. SAFD responded to the scene to tame the flames but could not save the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Solving the mystery: Loud booms in Stone Oak

SAN ANTONIO — It's a story that had many of you chiming in online. Stone Oak neighbors are trying to figure out the noise that's keeping them up at night. Not even five minutes following our initial report on this, e-mails came flooding in from viewers pitching theories of what the "booming" sounds could be.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Overlook Park to Close Nov. 7-Dec. 23, USACE Announces

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will close its popular Overlook Park from Nov. 7 through Dec. 23. The entire day-use-only park will close, including areas for pedestrian and vehicle traffic. USACE Public Affairs Specialist Clay Church said heavy construction equipment will be moved into the area as enhanced...
CANYON LAKE, TX
tpr.org

Rain from latest cold front could create slick drive home Friday

A fast-moving Pacific cold front is expected to trigger some showers during the drive home from work on Friday. The front is likely to arrive around 6 p.m. Some storms could become severe, with gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado. Wind gusts in the San Antonio area up to 60 miles per hour cannot be ruled out.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

