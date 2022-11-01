ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MiddleEasy

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is a social media superstar and one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over 3.2 million followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a racy photo or two to her social media accounts.
MMAmania.com

Pic: Beardless Conor McGregor claims to be 265 pounds

Conor McGregor looks a little different these days. Not only is the former UFC double champ bulking up for his long-awaited return to action next year, but McGregor just shaved his “Notorious” beard. McGregor, who is still on the comeback trail after suffering a brutal leg injury against...
ringsidenews.com

Natalya Shows Off Gruesome Photo Of Her Broken Nose After WWE SmackDown

Natalya is one of the well-known Superstars, bred for greatness as part of the Hart Dynasty. She has established a stronghold through her unique antics in the WWE. Fans must have observed Shayna’s reaction as she decimated Natalya in the ring. Now with a broken nose, Natalya displayed the horrific photo that was taken after the fact.
ComicBook

Braun Strowman Defeats Omos at WWE Crown Jewel

Two of WWE's biggest superstars locked horns at WWE Crown Jewel. Braun Strowman and Omos clashed for the first time in front of a packed Saudi Arabian crowd, with Strowman especially rallying the fans in attendance. The match began methodical, with the two men testing each other's strength. Omos took the advantage early, forcing Strowman into the corner and Irish whipping him to the opposite side. Color commentator described Omos's dominance as "one-way traffic" to open the contest. From there, Omos mixed in a big boot and a kick to the ribs before Strowman gained control with a series of strikes.
MiddleEasy

Ex-UFC Star Mark Hunt Brutally TKO’s Rugby Legend Sonny Bill Williams In Retirement Fight (Highlights)

Mark Hunt stopped Sonny Bill Williams in four rounds. The MMA legend confirmed he is officially retired from fighting at any combat sport. Former UFC heavyweight contender Mark Hunt put on a show in his final fighting bow at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney Saturday. Hunt faced Rugby legend Sonny Bill Williams in an action-packed boxing match that ended in a brutal TKO stoppage.
MMA Fighting

Hot Tweets: The UFC bantamweight title picture, Islam Makhachev vs. Khamzat Chimaev, and more

It’s been a quiet couple of weeks in the world of MMA. Sure, there was a Fight Night card last weekend and we’ve got another tonight, but in general the sport still feels like it is recovering from UFC 280 and/or gearing up for UFC 281 next weekend. So on that note, we’ve got a bit of a mixed bag of questions this week to get to, so let’s jump right in.
wrestleview.com

Titles Change Hands At WWE Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia

IO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL are once again the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, defeating Alexa Bliss and Asuka at Crown Jewel. This is the second title reign for SKY and Kai. Bliss and Asuka only held the titles for five days. The title change came as the referee was distracted with SKY and Asuka.
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Defeats Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel, Jake Paul Takes Out The Usos

WWE delivered some stellar matches at Crown Jewel, but it saved one of the most surprising matches for last, as the match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Logan Paul was set for the main event. Reigns and Paul have gone back and forth over the past few weeks at press conferences and over social media, but it was finally time for them to meet one on one in the ring, and it was chaos from beginning to end. Reigns didn't take Paul seriously at first, and that nearly cost him his Championships, as Logan pulled out everything he had, and even got some help from his friends and his brother Jake Paul. The Bloodline would also help Reigns, and Roman was able to take Logan down in the chaos and retain his Title.
FanSided

Logan Paul, Jake Paul win WWE fans over with Crown Jewel performance

Logan Paul and Jake Paul won over WWE fans with their showing in the main event of Crown Jewel. Ever since Logan Paul made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, he has won over some WWE fans with his athleticism. He topped himself at SummerSlam back in July with a huge performance against The Miz. In his third ever-match on Saturday, Paul had the chance to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, Nov. 5. All he had to do was beat Roman Reigns, who has had a vice grip on the title since Aug. 30, 2020.
MiddleEasy

Video: Francis Ngannou ‘Can’t Believe’ Zhang Weili’s Strength After She Lifts 293-Pound Monster Up In The Air

Francis Ngannou was left stunned after Zhang Weili picked him up with ease in training footage. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion has been on the sidelines since his last outing against former interim heavyweight titleholder Ciryl Gane in Jan. at UFC 270. Ngannou utilized a surprisingly grappling heavy gameplan to get the nod on the ... Read more
MiddleEasy

Charles Oliveira Denies Rumors of a January Return to the Octagon; ‘I Need a Break’

Charles Oliveira is taking a much-needed and well-deserved break from fighting. After competing six times since 2020 against some of the division’s biggest names, the UFC’s most prolific finisher will take some time away from the Octagon. As rumors began to swirl that ‘Do Bronx’ would return in January to take on No. 6 ranked Rafael Fiziev, the former lightweight champion personally responded, confirming that the fight is not going to happen.
MiddleEasy

Neil Magny Shares Humble Response To Overtaking Georges St-Pierre for Most UFC WW Wins: ‘GSP Is The Greatest’

Neil Magny shared a humble response after overtaking Georges St-Pierre for the most wins in UFC welterweight history. This past Saturday, grizzled veteran Magny faced Daniel Rodriguez in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 64. Magny put in an impressive performance that saw him dispatch ‘D-Rod’ in the third round of a competitive contest. The ... Read more
MMAmania.com

Video: UFC fighter chops off hair to make weight in dramatic scene at APEX

Several fighters missed weight for UFC Vegas 64. Veteran flyweight Shanna Young was not one of them, thanks to her long locks and a nearby pair of scissors. “The Shanimal” came in heavy on her first try, tipping the scale at 127 pounds, but a little extra work — followed by a little snip-snip — had Young at 126 even on her final attempt.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MiddleEasy

MiddleEasy

Denver, CO
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy