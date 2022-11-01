Read full article on original website
Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares New Racy Swimsuit Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is a social media superstar and one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over 3.2 million followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a racy photo or two to her social media accounts.
MMAmania.com
Pic: Beardless Conor McGregor claims to be 265 pounds
Conor McGregor looks a little different these days. Not only is the former UFC double champ bulking up for his long-awaited return to action next year, but McGregor just shaved his “Notorious” beard. McGregor, who is still on the comeback trail after suffering a brutal leg injury against...
Stephen Thompson: 'I don't even understand why' Khamzat Chimaev is still a welterweight
Stephen Thompson thinks Khamzat Chimaev should move up to middleweight. Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds for his welterweight bout against Nate Diaz at UFC 279 in September. Due to the big miss, Chimaev ended up drawing Kevin Holland in a 180-pound catchweight bout instead and ran through him in Round 1.
Exclusive: Jan Blachowicz Says Jon Jones Will Never Return As He’s Afraid To Lose: ‘Someone Could Stop Him’
Jan Blachowicz believes Jon Jones is done with professional mixed martial arts competition He shared his reaction to Jiri Prochazka getting drug tested a whopping 51 times by USADA Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is scheduled to face top-ranked contender Magomed Ankalaev in the co-main event of UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at ... Read more
ringsidenews.com
Natalya Shows Off Gruesome Photo Of Her Broken Nose After WWE SmackDown
Natalya is one of the well-known Superstars, bred for greatness as part of the Hart Dynasty. She has established a stronghold through her unique antics in the WWE. Fans must have observed Shayna’s reaction as she decimated Natalya in the ring. Now with a broken nose, Natalya displayed the horrific photo that was taken after the fact.
ComicBook
Braun Strowman Defeats Omos at WWE Crown Jewel
Two of WWE's biggest superstars locked horns at WWE Crown Jewel. Braun Strowman and Omos clashed for the first time in front of a packed Saudi Arabian crowd, with Strowman especially rallying the fans in attendance. The match began methodical, with the two men testing each other's strength. Omos took the advantage early, forcing Strowman into the corner and Irish whipping him to the opposite side. Color commentator described Omos's dominance as "one-way traffic" to open the contest. From there, Omos mixed in a big boot and a kick to the ribs before Strowman gained control with a series of strikes.
Ex-UFC Star Mark Hunt Brutally TKO’s Rugby Legend Sonny Bill Williams In Retirement Fight (Highlights)
Mark Hunt stopped Sonny Bill Williams in four rounds. The MMA legend confirmed he is officially retired from fighting at any combat sport. Former UFC heavyweight contender Mark Hunt put on a show in his final fighting bow at the Aware Super Theatre in Sydney Saturday. Hunt faced Rugby legend Sonny Bill Williams in an action-packed boxing match that ended in a brutal TKO stoppage.
MMA Fighting
Hot Tweets: The UFC bantamweight title picture, Islam Makhachev vs. Khamzat Chimaev, and more
It’s been a quiet couple of weeks in the world of MMA. Sure, there was a Fight Night card last weekend and we’ve got another tonight, but in general the sport still feels like it is recovering from UFC 280 and/or gearing up for UFC 281 next weekend. So on that note, we’ve got a bit of a mixed bag of questions this week to get to, so let’s jump right in.
wrestleview.com
Titles Change Hands At WWE Crown Jewel In Saudi Arabia
IO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL are once again the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, defeating Alexa Bliss and Asuka at Crown Jewel. This is the second title reign for SKY and Kai. Bliss and Asuka only held the titles for five days. The title change came as the referee was distracted with SKY and Asuka.
ComicBook
Roman Reigns Defeats Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel, Jake Paul Takes Out The Usos
WWE delivered some stellar matches at Crown Jewel, but it saved one of the most surprising matches for last, as the match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Logan Paul was set for the main event. Reigns and Paul have gone back and forth over the past few weeks at press conferences and over social media, but it was finally time for them to meet one on one in the ring, and it was chaos from beginning to end. Reigns didn't take Paul seriously at first, and that nearly cost him his Championships, as Logan pulled out everything he had, and even got some help from his friends and his brother Jake Paul. The Bloodline would also help Reigns, and Roman was able to take Logan down in the chaos and retain his Title.
Logan Paul, Jake Paul win WWE fans over with Crown Jewel performance
Logan Paul and Jake Paul won over WWE fans with their showing in the main event of Crown Jewel. Ever since Logan Paul made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, he has won over some WWE fans with his athleticism. He topped himself at SummerSlam back in July with a huge performance against The Miz. In his third ever-match on Saturday, Paul had the chance to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, Nov. 5. All he had to do was beat Roman Reigns, who has had a vice grip on the title since Aug. 30, 2020.
Jake Paul Makes Appearance at WWE Crown Jewel, Knocks Out Two Wrestlers in Aid of His Brother Logan
Jake Paul made his WWE debut at Crown Jewel, leading to an altercation with the Uso brothers. Logan Paul, Jake’s brother, made history at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Logan headlined the event against superstar Roman Reigns after only performing in three professional wrestling matches. During the Crown...
MMAmania.com
Check out Conor McGregor’s insane multimillion-dollar luxury watch collection - Patek, Rolex and more
We all know that Conor McGregor likes to spend money, but the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) double champ having a watch collection worth close to $6 million is downright absurd. Despite fighting just once over the past two years McGregor is still the wealthiest mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter...
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! New footage leaks of Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul camp scuffle, beer-soaked bodyguard
As is often the case, Team Nate Diaz instigated a bit of chaos at a public event last weekend. The Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing event was scene of the latest scuffle Diaz and his camp have started, and per usual, Diaz walked off claiming himself the victor. New...
Video: Francis Ngannou ‘Can’t Believe’ Zhang Weili’s Strength After She Lifts 293-Pound Monster Up In The Air
Francis Ngannou was left stunned after Zhang Weili picked him up with ease in training footage. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion has been on the sidelines since his last outing against former interim heavyweight titleholder Ciryl Gane in Jan. at UFC 270. Ngannou utilized a surprisingly grappling heavy gameplan to get the nod on the ... Read more
Charles Oliveira Denies Rumors of a January Return to the Octagon; ‘I Need a Break’
Charles Oliveira is taking a much-needed and well-deserved break from fighting. After competing six times since 2020 against some of the division’s biggest names, the UFC’s most prolific finisher will take some time away from the Octagon. As rumors began to swirl that ‘Do Bronx’ would return in January to take on No. 6 ranked Rafael Fiziev, the former lightweight champion personally responded, confirming that the fight is not going to happen.
Neil Magny Shares Humble Response To Overtaking Georges St-Pierre for Most UFC WW Wins: ‘GSP Is The Greatest’
Neil Magny shared a humble response after overtaking Georges St-Pierre for the most wins in UFC welterweight history. This past Saturday, grizzled veteran Magny faced Daniel Rodriguez in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 64. Magny put in an impressive performance that saw him dispatch ‘D-Rod’ in the third round of a competitive contest. The ... Read more
Polyana Viana Brutally Knocks Out Jinh Yu Frey in 47 Seconds – UFC Vegas 64 Results (Highlights)
Polyana Viana took on Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Vegas 64 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. She went into the bout looking to get back in the winning column after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Tabatha Ricci in her last outing in May at UFC Vegas 55. UFC Vegas 64: Polyana Viana ... Read more
MMA Fighting
Sean O’Malley: ‘I’ll obviously do five times whatever Henry’ Cejudo will on PPV for UFC title fight
Is Sean O’Malley the next fight for UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling?. The two-horse race for the division’s next title shot appears to be down to either him or former two-division champion Henry Cejudo following O’Malley’s win over Petr Yan at UFC 280. And “Sugar” believes there’s no question as to which fight is more marketable.
MMAmania.com
Video: UFC fighter chops off hair to make weight in dramatic scene at APEX
Several fighters missed weight for UFC Vegas 64. Veteran flyweight Shanna Young was not one of them, thanks to her long locks and a nearby pair of scissors. “The Shanimal” came in heavy on her first try, tipping the scale at 127 pounds, but a little extra work — followed by a little snip-snip — had Young at 126 even on her final attempt.
