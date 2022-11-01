ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Dems make star-powered push in final campaign weekend

Bringing some of their biggest political names to the Valley this week, Arizona Democratic candidates pushed for votes by way of star power. First was former President Barack Obama, then First Lady Jill Biden. Some celebrities also made their way to Phoenix to campaign. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has the story.
New Mexico murder suspect caught in northern Arizona

SELIGMAN, Ariz. - Yavapai County deputies caught a murder suspect wanted out of New Mexico in the small town of Seligman, officials said on Nov. 4. Fabian Archuleta, 39, reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest from Rio Arriba County. He faces a first-degree murder charge, but no information was released about his case.
SELIGMAN, AZ

