fox10phoenix.com
A look at Arizona GOP candidates during the final campaign weekend
It's the final stretch before the midterm election and Arizona candidates are sprinting toward Nov. 8's deadline. Many of them are locked in races that are neck and neck. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak was in Scottsdale covering the Republican side of the ticket.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Dems make star-powered push in final campaign weekend
Bringing some of their biggest political names to the Valley this week, Arizona Democratic candidates pushed for votes by way of star power. First was former President Barack Obama, then First Lady Jill Biden. Some celebrities also made their way to Phoenix to campaign. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has the story.
fox10phoenix.com
'Suspicious white powder' mailed to Kari Lake's campaign headquarters, spokesperson says
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police, the FBI and bomb squad units were called after a "suspicious envelope" containing white powder was allegedly sent to the campaign headquarters of Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor. Police say first responders were called at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 to...
fox10phoenix.com
New Mexico murder suspect caught in northern Arizona
SELIGMAN, Ariz. - Yavapai County deputies caught a murder suspect wanted out of New Mexico in the small town of Seligman, officials said on Nov. 4. Fabian Archuleta, 39, reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest from Rio Arriba County. He faces a first-degree murder charge, but no information was released about his case.
fox10phoenix.com
Man who tampered with food at Phoenix-area Target, Walgreens stores sentenced
PHOENIX - A man who tampered with food at several Target and Walgreens stores in the Phoenix area has been sentenced to seven years of supervised probation in Arizona after reaching a plea deal. David Lohr was arrested back in October of 2018 after he poured bleach or hydrogen peroxide...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix area businesses get ready as winter storm hits Arizona
Thursday's winter storm brought snow, hail, and even blowing dust to various parts of Arizona. Businesses say they are now getting ready for the winter season. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
