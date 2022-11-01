Fantasy football: Fields, Williams, Doubs lead add/drops for Week 9

MIAMI, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Justin Fields, Kyren Williams and Romeo Doubs lead my fantasy football waiver wire priority list for Week 9 of the 2022 season.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is a fantastic fantasy football QB1 streamer in Week 9 and could be a great matchup-based starter going forward. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI

My favorite targets this week are quarterbacks due to their immediate value. My wide receiver and running back options are upside targets for later this season.

This week also will be the most-impacted due to bye weeks so far this season, as six teams will get the week off. You should bench or drop players from the Cleveland Browns , Dallas Cowboys , Denver Broncos , New York Giants , Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers .

Some fantasy team owners also chose to drop players who were on bye last week from the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. You could find some value from those teams on your waiver wire.

This week also is a great time to target backup running backs to add to your bench for depth. You also should take a look at future bye weeks and find players who will get good matchups in those games.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 9:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Justin Fields, Marcus Mariota ; RB | Kyren Williams, Jaylen Warren; WR | Romeo Doubs, Rondale Moore; TE | Evan Engram ; D/ST | Bengals; K | Matt Prater

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Taylor Heincike; RB |Rachaad White, Chubba Hubbard; WR | Joshua Palmer, Parris Campbell; TE | Logan Thomas; D/ST | Dolphins; K | Harrison Butker

TOP DROPS

QB | Russell Wilson , Daniel Jones; RB | Mark Ingram; WR | Donovan Peoples-Jones; TE | Cameron Brate; D/ST | Browns ; K | Brandon McManus

QUARTERBACK

Justin Fields and Marcus Mariota are both capable quarterbacks you could use as streamers in Week 9, especially if you roster Dak Prescott or other passers on bye.

Fields accounted for a season-high three touchdowns in Week 8, with two passing scores and a rushing touchdown in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Chicago Bears quarterback also is averaging 53 rushing yards per game.

This week, the Bears will face the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins allow the seventh-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. They also allowed the fourth-most passing yards and fifth-most rushing yards to the position through eight weeks.

Fields was the No. 6 fantasy football quarterback, in terms of points per game, over the last four weeks.

I expect the Bears quarterback s to total at least two scores, throw for 200 yards and to run for at least 60 yards in this matchup. He will be inside my Top 14.

Mariota also will be a fringe QB1 option in Week 8. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback is a Top 14 option so far this season, in terms of fantasy points per game.

Mariota threw a season-high three touchdown passes and totaled 253 passing yards and 43 rushing yards in Week 8. This week, the Falcons will face the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers tied for allowing the eighth-most touchdown passes to quarterbacks through eight weeks.

I expect this game to be high-scoring, with Mariota logging at least 200 passing yards and 50 rushing yards. He should find the end zone at least twice.

RUNNING BACK

There likely isn't an immediate starting running back available on your waiver wire, but you should take a shot at some speculative additions. I would target Kyren Williams, Jaylen Warren and Rachaad White, among others. All three running backs could work their way into RB2 territory later this season.

Williams is my favorite target out of the group. The Los Angeles Rams rookie was recently designated to return from injured reserve. Cam Akers' hiatus from the Rams backfield, paired with lackluster production from fellow running back Darrell Henderson, should lead to a big role for Williams when he returns.

Henderson also was limited last week due to illness, which led Ronnie Williams to start in Week 8. Go get Williams if he is available in your fantasy league.

Warren is another decent addition, but I'm not quite as excited about the Pittsburgh Steelers running back, who still sits behind Najee Harris on the depth chart.

Harris continues to be one of the biggest fantasy football disappointments of the season. He was a star rookie in 2021, but did not eclipse 74 rushing yards in any of his appearances so far this season. He also is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry. Warren, who is averaging 5.3 yards per carry, continues to get more work each game and appears to be the more explosive option.

He is an essential fantasy football asset if you own Harris, but could provide value for other owners if he keeps getting more work. Add him to your bench during his bye week, if you have space.

WIDE RECEIVER

Romeo Doubs and Rondale Moore are among the wide receivers you should add to your lineup this week. Both players can be used as WR3s, especially if your normal starter is on bye.

Doubs hauled in four catches for 62 yards and scored his third touchdown of the season in Week 8. He also averaged nearly seven targets per game over his last six appearances.

This week, the Green Bay Packers will battle the Detroit Lions. The Lions just allowed 188 and 106 receiving yards, respectively, to Miami Dolphins wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The Lions also are tied for allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers this season.

Look for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to keep targeting Doubs, which should result in fantasy football relevance until further notice. The Packers' wide receiver group also continues to deal with injuries, which will mean more opportunities for Doubs. He is a great WR2 streamer in Week 9.

Moore logged a season-high 92 yards and a score on seven catches in Week 8 for what appears to be a rejuvenated Arizona Cardinals offense due to the return of fellow wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins .

Look for opposing defenses to key on Hopkins going forward, which should open up Moore for many more opportunities. This week, the Cardinals will battle the Seattle Seahawks. Moore logged five catches for 68 yards against the Seahawks in an Oct. 16 loss, but that game was played without Hopkins on the field.

Look for Moore to provide even better fantasy football production this week. I expect at least 75 receiving yards and a score from the Cardinals pass catcher.

TIGHT END

Evan Engram is my top tight end target this week. The Jacksonville Jaguars pass catcher scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 8. He also logged at least six targets and four catches in each of his last four games.

Like most tight ends, Engram is a touchdown-or-bust play, but I love his odds this week against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders just allowed 229 passing yards and two scores to New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton . I expect Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence to provide similar statistics Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla.

Engram is a near lock for at least 50 receiving yards. I also expect this game to be high-tempo and for the tight end to reach the end zone for a second-consecutive game. He will be inside my Top 14 for Week 9.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com