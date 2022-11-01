ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Powerball lottery jackpot climbs to near-record $1.2 billion

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Powerball lottery jackpot reached an estimated $1.2 billion on Tuesday, the fourth-largest total in lottery history and less than $4 million off the world record of $1.586 billion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39kiS6_0iuQP4ZR00
Powerball lottery is sold at a newsstand in Manhattan in New York City on March 26, 2019. The Powerball jackpot reached $1.2 billion on Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

On Monday, no one matched all six on the white balls 13,19, 36, 39, 59 and red Powerball 13.

"If a player wins Wednesday's jackpot, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history, only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot, and fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history," Powerball said in a statement .

The new total has a cash value of $596.7 million.

The lottery said Wednesday's jackpot has grown to be Powerball's largest prize in more than six years. The Powerball jackpot was last hit on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania. Since then, there have been 38 Powerball drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

On Monday, 10 tickets matched all five white balls but not the Powerball, giving them $1 million prize each. Three other tickets matched all five white balls and earned $2 million because they added the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play.

Powerball holds the world record for the largest jackpot set in 2016, when the record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

America's other nationwide lottery, Mega Millions, holds its drawing on Tuesday with a jackpot of $87 million.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 7

Related
Outsider.com

Mega Millions Lottery: Two Winning Tickets Purchased

Two people are pinching themselves after they won a massive payout thanks to the recent Mega Millions lottery. The numbers came out on Friday, Oct. 14, for the lottery jackpot worth an estimated $494 million, with a cash option of $247.9 million. The winning numbers for Friday’s lottery were 9,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Chicago

Powerball the most common numbers drawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Without fail, as the Powerball jackpot rises to insane levels, the players come out in droves.And it's happened again: A surge of players has lifted the Wednesday Powerball Jackpot to at least $1.2 billion--the second time the Powerball jackpot has reached that amount.So, many rookies often ask: What are the most common Powerball numbers drawn?We are here to help!According to USA Mega, which collects data for the past 801 drawings (dating back to 10/7/15), 61, 32, 21, 63, and 69 are the five most popular. The most popular Powerball number is 24.For those contrarians in the crowd, here are...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

How to pick the best Powerball numbers as jackpot reaches $1bn

The Powerball jackpot has reached $1bn, but the odds of winning the lottery aren’t always in your favour.The jackpot soared to $1bn over the weekend after no one seemed to match all six numbers during Saturday night’s drawing. The next Powerball drawing will occur on Monday night, as lottery players purchase tickets for a chance at the fifth-largest lottery prize in American history.While there’s no determining exactly what the lucky numbers will be at the drawing, there are certain numbers you can choose that will increase your chances of winning the Powerball.To play Powerball, hopefuls must pick five numbers...
KPEL 96.5

Lottery History—These Powerball Numbers Have Appeared Most

The Powerball estimated jackpot for Monday, October 24, 2022 (tonight) drawing is $625 million (cash payout $299.8 million). Have you bought your ticket(s) for tonight's drawing yet?. In both the Powerball and Mega Millions drawings, players have to choose a total of six numbers. For Powerball, the first five numbers...
LOUISIANA STATE
Fox Business

Rare coin sells for $4.2 million

An auction house specializing in currency announced it recently purchased a rare nickel coin for millions of dollars. The coin, called the Walton 1913 Liberty Head nickel, was sold to GreatCollections for a whopping $4.2 million dollars, according to a press release put out Sunday by the auction house. The family the auction house bought it from had owned it since 2018.
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
474K+
Followers
67K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy