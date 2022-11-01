ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, NJ

Sandra Buchan
5d ago

well I heard the ones in Middlesex county take what they want first and then have the rest destroyed!

southjerseyobserver.com

Can You Identify This Individual? Contact Brooklawn Police With Any Information

Photo courtesy: Brooklawn Police Dept. The Brooklawn Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the person in this photograph. The individual is wanted for questioning regarding an alleged shoplifting that occurred on November 3, 2022 at Wawa. If anyone recognizes this male or has any information regarding...
wrnjradio.com

Sussex County man pleads guilty to spitting at a police officer

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has pleaded guilty to spitting at a police officer in Vernon Township, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Kyle Davis, 32, of Green Township pleaded guilty to fourth-degree throwing bodily fluids on October 28 before the Honorable Judge...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
newportdispatch.com

Two arrested in Newark after police execute search warrant

NEWARK — Two people were arrested following an incident in Newark yesterday. Police say they executed a search warrant following an investigation into stolen property on Franklin Estates Drive at around 10:30 a.m. Authorities say they assisted with the search, as all departments had active theft cases related to...
NEWARK, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

2 Fugitives From Philadelphia, PA, Arrested in Atlantic City; Gun and Drugs Seized

Authorities in Atlantic City say an anonymous tip from the public led to two fugitives from Philadelphia being arrested. 29-year-old Shaquir Atkinson has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a handgun during a CDS offense, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a high-capacity magazine, two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Atkinson was also issued several motor vehicle summonses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MidJersey.News

East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–East Windsor Police Department responded to two different DUI crashes on October 27, 2022. The first crash was reported at 4:49 p.m. on Route 130 South and the second crash was reported on Etra Road at 7:41 p.m. Patrol Officer Evan McNamara responded at 4:49 p.m....
EAST WINDSOR, NJ
Shore News Network

Woman shot in Windsor Mill overnight, 60-year-old man in custody

WINDSOR MILL – A 60-year-old man is in custody, and a woman he is accused of shooting is in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound. The Baltimore County Police Department responded to the 2500 block of Carnaby Drive at around 9:30 pm Thursday night after a 911 caller reported a shooting. Upon their arrival, officers located the woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. The suspect was also at the scene and surrendered to police without incident. He is described as a 60-year-old man. No further details were The post Woman shot in Windsor Mill overnight, 60-year-old man in custody appeared first on Shore News Network.
WINDSOR, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Wanted man found hiding in garage in Hunterdon County

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man has been arrested he was trying to hide from police in garage in Flemington Borough, police said. On September 29, an officer was in the area of Hunter Hills Apartment complex when he observed Petey Demott, 39, of Flemington who was a wanted person, police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

Former Philadelphia corrections officer, inmate charged in prison crime ring

PHILADELPHIA - A former Philadelphia corrections officer is among several individuals arrested as a part of what Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office called a smuggling and bribery operation in a Philadelphia prison. Officials made the announcement Thursday, saying Barry Garland, being held at Riverside Correctional Facility, ran an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
