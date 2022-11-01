Manalapan, N.J. (November 2, 2022) – The Alan Kurlander Group from Coldwell Banker Realty’s Marlboro/Manalapan office Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes, a leading sales and marketing organization in the homebuilding industry, celebrated the grand opening of the first phase at Four Seasons at Manalapan Crossing, a new active adult 55+ community from K. Hovnanian in Manalapan, N.J. Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes and the Alan Kurlander Group have been selected to serve as the exclusive Realtor MLS listing agent and Realtor liaison on behalf of K. Hovnanian to create and implement a marketing strategy targeted at the Realtor community to support sales for the 280-home community.

MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO