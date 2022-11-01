Read full article on original website
To sad
5d ago
why would a democratic governor invest in companies if Washington way would lose money. Are pension fund in nj is already bankrupt
Reply
2
Related
Raids In New Jersey As Law Enforcement Takes Down Nationwide Network Of Catalytic Converter Thieves, Dealers And Processors For Roles In Conspiracies Involving Stolen Catalytic Converters Sold For Tens Of Millions Of Dollars
FBI and HSI Police swarmed Blacey’s U-Pick Auto Parts “We Buy Scrap” at 242 Monmouth Rd, in North Hanover Township,…
FBI Warning: Possible Threat To Synagogues In New Jersey — See Something, Say Something
UPDATE: November 3, 2022 NEWARK, NJ — The FBI Reports threat to synagogues in New Jersey in a Tweet this…
Coldwell Banker Realty Celebrates Grand Opening for First Phase at New Manalapan Active Adult 55+ Community
Manalapan, N.J. (November 2, 2022) – The Alan Kurlander Group from Coldwell Banker Realty’s Marlboro/Manalapan office Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes, a leading sales and marketing organization in the homebuilding industry, celebrated the grand opening of the first phase at Four Seasons at Manalapan Crossing, a new active adult 55+ community from K. Hovnanian in Manalapan, N.J. Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes and the Alan Kurlander Group have been selected to serve as the exclusive Realtor MLS listing agent and Realtor liaison on behalf of K. Hovnanian to create and implement a marketing strategy targeted at the Realtor community to support sales for the 280-home community.
NJ Attorney General Announces Election Safeguards and Initiatives to Protect the Right to Vote
Many Law and Public Safety Divisions Will Play a Key Role in Ensuring a Fair, Free, and Smooth-Running Election October…
Pair From Virginia Charged With Attempted Home Invasion In Marlboro Township; Attempted To Enter Home Whie Brandishing An AK-47-Style Rifle
November 3, 2022 MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ (MONMOUTH)–A pair of Virginia residents have been arrested and charged with conspiring to orchestrate…
Criminal Charges Brought Against 42 Defendants, Including Multiple Members of Several Different Gangs Operating Throughout New Jersey
October 26, 2022 NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced criminal charges today against 42 defendants related to…
Dump Truck Crash Closes Route 526 In Upper Freehold Township
County Road 526 is closed between Allentown and Sharon Station Road due to electrical wires down on the roadway. November…
My Salon Suite Opens Second Location In Hamilton Township
November 1, 2022 HAMILTON, NJ – Mayor Jeff Martin recently joined My Salon Suite owners Joe Caretta, Aaron Gillaspie, and over…
Freehold, NJ Man One Of Three Convicted By Federal Jury On $1Million “Upfront-Fee” Scheme
October 24, 2022 NEWARK, N.J. – Two men from New Jersey and another from Nevada were convicted by a federal…
Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash In Hamilton Township
October 31, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–On October 30, 2022, at approximately 10:15 p.m., a motor vehicle crash occurred on…
State of NJ Files Suit Against Five Oil and Gas Companies And Trade Group Of Misleading the Public About Their Products and Climate Change
The suit filed today in New Jersey Superior Court in Mercer County names as defendants Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell Oil…
Mom Struck By Vehicle Sent To Hospital; Hamilton Police Officers Help Her Two Children Continue Trick-Or-Treating On Halloween
November 2, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–On Monday, October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:13 p.m., Hamilton Police were dispatched to…
North Carolina And New Jersey Women Dead In Garden State Park Way Opposite Direction Head On Crash
October 22, 2022 LITTLE EGG HARBOR, NJ (OCEAN)–Trooper II Charles Marchan from the NJ State Police Public Information Unit told…
Ewing Man Killed On Mercer Road In Princeton
October 28, 2022 PRINCETON, NJ (MERCER)–Princeton Police Department reports that on October 28, 2022, at 10:38 a.m., a 2010 Kia…
Ocean Township Man Convicted At Trial For First-Degree Murder, Arson, Robbery, Weapons Offenses, Desecration Of Human Remains And Other Charges
October 26, 2022 FREEHOLD, NJ (MONMOUTH)–A Monmouth County Jury has returned guilty verdicts on nearly all charges against the local…
Sections Of New Jersey Still Under Moderate Drought Conditions
October 20, 2022 As the weather turns colder and the growing season ends most may not notice that sections of…
Serious Crash On South Broad Street In Hamilton Township
October 30, 2022 HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Around 1:15 p.m. the Hamilton Township Fire Department, Hamilton Police, and EMS were sent…
Murphy Administration Launches Initiative to Support and Improve Trenton Water Works, Ensure Safe Drinking Water
October 12, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Following a months-long compliance evaluation of conditions affecting Trenton Water Works (TWW), Governor Phil Murphy,…
NJ State Police Seek To Identify Suspects Who Stole Cell Phone At NJTP Service Area In Cranbury
October 15, 2022 CRANBURY, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a woman who…
2022 Fall Foliage Update
October 21, 2022 Fall foliage conditions in most of New Jersey are close to peak or at peak conditions. If…
MidJersey.News
Trenton, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT
MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shorehttp://midjersey.news
Comments / 5