Texas State Rep. King to host town halls Wednesday

By David Gay
 4 days ago
CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of State Rep. Ken King, R-Texas 88, announced that King will host two town hall events Wednesday surrounding the upcoming 88th session of the Texas Legislature.

According to a news release from King’s office, King will travel to Briscoe County and Donley County on Wednesday to speak with constituents about what issues are important to them going into the legislative session. The town halls are scheduled as followed:

  • 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Silverton Public Library in Briscoe County, located at 405 Broadway in Silverton;
  • 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Bairfield Activity Building at Clarendon College in Donley County, located at 1122 College Dr. in Clarendon.

“Before beginning another legislative session, it is important that I received input and ideas from the constituents of District 88 to help me effectively represent and advocate for our community,” King said in the release.

