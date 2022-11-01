ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Fetterman defends Pennsylvania debate showing: 'It was important that I show up, and I did it'

By Ella Lee, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman defended his performance in a one-off debate against Republican Mehmet Oz, his opponent for U.S. Senate, in an interview that aired Tuesday on “CNN This Morning.”

“I just always understood that it wasn’t going to be easy," said Fetterman, who had a stroke in May. "I am five months into recovery from that, but I thought it was important that I show up and I did it.

"At the end of the day, we did, I think, make some important points,” he added, citing his stance on abortion.

The single debate – which took place Oct. 25, exactly two weeks before an election in the contest – highlighted the Pennsylvania Democrat's recovery while raising questions over his fitness to serve.

Fetterman, who has lingering auditory processing difficulties, used closed captioning so he could read questions back before responding, technology he has also employed in media interviews since his medical emergency.

Fetterman's doctor, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center's Clifford Chen, wrote in a letter Oct. 15 that Fetterman has "no work restrictions and can work full duty in public office." But Oz took shots at his opponent throughout the debate.

Oz, a doctor and television personality, alluded obliquely to Fetterman's medical problems – "you haven't shown up on the campaign trail" – and at one point during a discussion of higher education said plainly: "Obviously I wasn't clear enough for you to understand this."

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz faced off in their one and only debate Oct. 25. Courtesy Newsnation

While other stroke survivors have expressed solidarity with Fetterman , many have questioned the Democrat's fitness to serve and have called for the full release of his medical records.

In the interview with CNN, Fetterman said that he believes he has been transparent and that the two doctors' statements he has released should suffice.

“I think we have been pretty transparent. We have had our doctors just be very clear that we are able and fit to serve,” Fetterman said. “From my point, we have been also, been very transparent in terms of showing up at a debate and very transparent about having events in front of thousands and thousands of Pennsylvanians for months. It was no secret I was going to miss some words. I was going to mush some words together.”

Fetterman maintains a lead of just 1 percentage point in the state's Senate race, according to an average of recent polls by the analysis site FiveThirtyEight.

Democrats, whose 50-50 Senate control could hinge on a single race, saw a chance to flip the swing state’s Senate seat blue after Pat Toomey, R-Pa., announced his retirement, making the race between Fetterman and Oz one of the most competitive and consequential in the country.

Contributing: Candy Woodall

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fetterman defends Pennsylvania debate showing: 'It was important that I show up, and I did it'

Comments / 106

Russell Bickford
5d ago

He also showed that he is mot capable of doing the hard work that every member of Congress does on a daily basis. Watch him do the same thing as he has done in being Lt. Governor by not showing up to work half of the time. The voters need to make sure that the Leftist Socialist Democrats are removed from Congress. Vote REPUBLICAN on Election Day.

Reply(1)
50
Tnt Warrior
5d ago

What important points does he think he made? Oz forced him into having to remove multiple campaign ads because he kept lying. Stroke or no stroke Fettacheese is woke!

Reply
35
ptm2023
5d ago

It was also important that you release your medical records to show the voters that you are even capable of even serving as our Senator, & you refuse to release them….I wonder why?

Reply(16)
30
