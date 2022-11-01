Read full article on original website
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Malcolm Brogdon’s Message To Celtics Bench After Win Vs. Bulls
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon wasted no time crediting the secondary unit in helping the team bounce back into the win column on Friday, defeating the Chicago Bulls 123-119 at TD Garden. Brogdon, who served as one of the key Celtics contributors in the win, scored 25 points on 9-of-10...
Marcus Smart Praises Sam Hauser After Celtics’ Win Over Knicks
The Boston Celtics set a new franchise record during their win over the New York Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, knocking down 27 total 3-point attempts during a 133-point showing from the offense — the most points scored by the Celtics thus far this season. Veteran guard...
Ex-Celtics Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce React To Ime Udoka Rumors
In the wake of reports suggesting the Brooklyn Nets will indeed hire Ime Udoka as the organization’s next head coach following the Steve Nash departure, two former Boston Celtics legends from the 2008 NBA Finals-winning squad reacted. Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce, now retired following their Hall of Fame...
NBA Hall Of Famer Believes ‘There’s Little Hope’ Kyrie Irving Changes
The Nets hope Kyrie Irving can reflect on his actions and apologize for his promotion of an anti-Semitic film, but one NBA Hall of Famer does not believe that will happen. Brooklyn suspended its All-Star guard Thursday for “no less than five games.” Irving’s suspension will last “until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct.”
Lakers Without Patrick Beverley vs. Cavaliers on Sunday
Two wins through their first eight games isn’t how the Los Angeles Lakers envisioned their season starting. But there’s no time to sulk over the slow start with LeBron James’s former squad, the Cleveland Cavaliers, coming to town for an inter-conference battle. The Lakers will have to...
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Stephen Curry Was Very Frustrated After James Wiseman Set A Bad Screen, And Then Wiseman Didn't Like It When Steph Didn't Give Him The Ball
Stephen Curry and James Wiseman are facing some tension on the court as the Golden State Warriors fell to 4th consecutive loss.
Bruins Applaud David Pastrnak’s Willingness To Defend Himself
David Pastrnak is one of the NHL’s most gifted goal-scorers and is a brilliant offensive player. He provides instant offense and as he proved Thursday night, he’s liable to score from anywhere in the attacking zone. Pastrnak’s backhander goal from a seemingly impossible angle was the main highlight...
Watch Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Throw Down Poster Dunk Vs. Bulls
Boston Celtics star forward Jaylen Brown has been collecting posterizing dunks early on this season. After putting Cleveland Cavaliers standout guard Donovan Mitchell on a poster last week, which led to a good-natured, back-and-forth between the two on social media, Brown rose up over a much bigger opponent on Friday night when the Celtics took on the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden.
Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past Lakers to 8th straight win
Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 for their eighth consecutive victory
Bruins Players Sought Explanation For Team Signing Mitchell Miller
Prior to signing Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday, the Boston Bruins ran it by some of the leaders on the team. Team president Cam Neely released a statement about the decision to sign Marner, a 20-year-old defenseman who has a controversial past, and general manager Don Sweeney revealed he spoke to players before a decision was made.
Jazz's Jarred Vanderbilt Questionable vs. Clippers
The Utah Jazz could have a hole to fill in their starting lineup when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. Forward Jarred Vanderbilt showed up on the injury report with right adductor soreness and is questionable for the Western Conference matchup. Vanderbilt has been a steady...
Bruins Reveal Specific Injury Timeline For Derek Forbort
After coming into the season dealing with a pile of injuries, the Boston Bruins are faced with them again. While David Krejci and Craig Smith appear to be on the mend and close to returning, the same can’t be said about defenseman Derek Forbort. The Bruins announced Thursday night...
Nets Reportedly Have Checklist Kyrie Irving Must Complete To Return
The Brooklyn Nets reportedly have laid out the steps suspended guard Kyrie Irving must take to return to the team. The Athletic’s Shams Charania revealed the actions the Nets expect out of Irving, who was suspended Thursday for at least five games after refusing to take accountability and apologize for promoting a film on social media that had anti-Semitic misinformation.
Nike Suspends Partnership With Kyrie Irving ‘Effective Immediately’
Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving faced the latest form of disciplinary action on Friday when Nike decided to suspend their relationship with the star point guard after sharing a controversial film that featured anti-Semitic misinformation through his social media accounts. Nike, who has previously collaborated to release seven editions of...
Jalen Rose Apologizes For Question About Ime Udoka Scandal
Jalen Rose wasted little time showing remorse for his nationally televised slip-up Friday evening. During ESPN’s pregame coverage of the Chicago Bulls-Boston Celtics matchup at TD Garden, Rose pondered why the accuser in the Ime Udoka scandal has not been publicly identified. Udoka’s name recently entered the news cycle when it was reported the Brooklyn Nets are prepared to hire the now-former Celtics head coach who reportedly had an “improper” relationship with a member of Boston’s organization during his first season at the helm. Rose argued the woman’s name should be revealed since she’s not a minor.
Cardinals' James Conner Expected to Play vs. Seahawks
For the second time in four weeks, the Arizona Cardinals will take to the field against their division foes, the Seattle Seahawks. This time, they’ll have two-time Pro Bowl running back James Conner in the mix. Conner hasn’t played since Week 5 while dealing with a rib injury, but...
Hilarious Double-Fumble Leads To Vintage Falcons Loss Vs. Chargers
Just when you thought the Falcons couldn’t find another unique way to lose a football game, Atlanta gave the NFL community more material for roasting. It looked like Sunday’s Chargers-Falcons game was bound for overtime when Austin Ekeler fumbled right as Los Angeles reached the red zone with less than a minute to play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham scooped up the football and raced it back 19 yards before he somehow, someway lost control of the pigskin himself. Los Angeles offensive lineman Matt Feiler ultimately regained possession for the Chargers at the Falcons’ 43-yard line, giving the visitors a new lease on life.
