Arrowleaf made an announcement that they will be receiving a $4 million dollar grant from SAMHSA for Behavioral Health improvements in the Southern 7 counties. The project’s overall goal is to improve behavioral healthcare for individuals across the lifespan who are living and/or receiving services within the southernmost 7 counties of Illinois; per the Federal CCBHC criteria and by meeting the project’s 5 goals and their objectives.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO