Arrowleaf made an announcement that they will be receiving a $4 million dollar grant from SAMHSA for Behavioral Health improvements in the Southern 7 counties. The project’s overall goal is to improve behavioral healthcare for individuals across the lifespan who are living and/or receiving services within the southernmost 7 counties of Illinois; per the Federal CCBHC criteria and by meeting the project’s 5 goals and their objectives.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — The cost of hay and cattle feed is up 35% over the past year, and Illinois cattle farmers are coping by thinking outside the box when it comes to livestock feed. Cattle producers have always been good at coming up with creative ways to keep...
