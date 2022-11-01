Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
New York State Police: Man faked son’s death, scammed co-workers
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. – A father accused of faking his son’s death and accepting donations for his funeral is facing additional criminal charges. Kalen Stevens, 30, was arrested last month for defrauding at least two people. He allegedly accepted $1,500 for expenses related to his child’s death. State Police say Stevens told people his son had died from leukemia in August and that he needed money for his funeral. Troopers say he made up the story to garner sympathy and money.
binghamtonhomepage.com
Cortland County woman allegedly switched price tags at Walmart, found with drugs
CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On October 30th, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Walmart on Bennie Hill Road in the Town of Cortlandville for a larceny complaint. Police determined that Kristen French, 32 of Taylor, had switched pricing barcodes on some merchandise to a barcode of a...
NY State Police Alert! Have You Been A Victim of the Imposter Scam?
New York State Police are warning residents of the latest phone scam buzzing through the Empire State. The 'Imposter Scam' criminals use fake emergencies to get what they want from you and they want your money!. How many times a week do you receive calls from numbers you don't know?...
Accused NY drug dealers arrested over suburban overdose death already released back on streets without bail
Three suspected drug dealers in New York arrested in connection to an overdose death and allegedly found in possession of 32 envelopes full of heroin were released without bail.
Animal Abuser on the Run in New York, Have You Seen Him?
An animal abuser is on the run in New York and authorities are asking for the public's help. Here's what we know so far. A Lockport, NY man named Paul Silsby is currently being sought by authorities for alleged animal abuse after he was reportedly caught on a hidden camera set up by his wife. Unfortunately, this wouldn't be the first time Silsby has abused an animal.
Troopers arrest 2 after traffic stop in Moreau
Troopers stopped a car on Main Street in Moreau on Saturday, after the driver allegedly broke several vehicle and traffic laws.
New York State Police Confirms Sergeant’s Line Of Duty Death
A New York State Police Sergeant, a young father from the Hudson Valley, passed away. On Tuesday, New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli announced with "deep regret and sadness the Line of Duty death" of recently retired Sergeant Ivan M. Morales. New York State Police Sergeant, Former...
Police Say New York State Man Threatened to Shoot Employees Over Toilet Paper
Toilet paper became one of the nation's most coveted items during COVID, as supply shortages and bulk purchasing left aisles practically empty. However, one New York state man, who police say was "dissatisfied' over a toilet paper purchase, took matters into his own hands. We're not sure who squeezed his roll the wrong way, though officials believe alcohol played a role.
New York State Police investigating crash that left one dead
TOWN OF VOLNEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York State Police in Fulton responded to a vehicle/pedestrian call that occurred on State Route 3, in the vicinity of Silk Road, in the town of Volney, Oswego County. According to Fulton Police, the investigation revealed that at approximately 8:50 p.m. Sunday, October 30, a 2013 Honda […]
One dead after car accident in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died after a car accident on N Butler Road in the Town of Smithfield on Tuesday, November 1, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash at the 5700 block of N Butler Road around 12:42 p.m. Once deputies arrived, they […]
New York State Bringing Vaccine To Your Front Door?
Medical professionals from the Health Department are making it a little easier for you to get this particular vaccine by bringing it right to you. Earlier this year New York State was on the verge of another serious medical crisis with the re-emergence of Monkeypox in the United States. As...
House fire in DeWitt calls six total fire departments to the scene
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A house fire along Tulipwood Lane in DeWitt called multiple fire departments including DeWitt, East Syracuse, Manlius, Liverpool, Solvay, and Fayetville to the scene on Monday, October 31 at 6:39 p.m. DeWitt Police, AMR ambulance, and American Red Cross were also assisting with the two-story home that appeared to have smoke […]
88-year-old’s wallet stolen while shopping with GPS tracker inside
One of the men kept Plant’s attention on a rack in front of her while the other draped a shirt over his arm, hung it over Plant’s shopping cart, and stole her wallet from inside her zipped up purse at the bottom of the cart.
What is New York State’s Smallest County By Area Outside of the City?
There is still a bit of stigma when you tell someone from outside the area that you live in New York. Some will assume that you mean New York City, and that you're surrounded by a vast metropolis of skyscrapers, traffic, and almost non-stop activity in very direction. But the state is much bigger than just the five boroughs.
USPS Warns: Stop Using Blue Mailboxes In New York
Officials with the United State Postal Service are urging residents in New York and across the country to stop using these immediately. As more and more people will send out holiday cards, presents, and checks through the mail, officials with the USPS advised people from using those Big Blue mailboxes located across the state during the holiday season.
flackbroadcasting.com
New York Comptroller Report: Statewide drug overdose deaths increased during COVID pandemic
ALBANY, NY- Drug overdose fatalities surged during the COVID-19 pandemic in New York state, with opioid-related overdose deaths increasing by 68% to nearly 5,000 individuals from 2019 to 2021, according to a report released from the office of New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. The surge is largely due...
Oswego County woman walking in road killed when she’s hit by car, troopers say
Volney, N.Y. - A woman was killed Sunday when she was struck by a vehicle while she was walking on a road in Volney, troopers said. Around 8:50 p.m., Megan E. Delong-Hahn, 38 of Mexico, was walking in the eastbound lane of State Route 3 when she was struck by a 2013 Honda Civic, according to a news release Monday from the State Police.
Massive Incentives To Give Blood In New York State
Now that the Halloween and pumpkin spice season are over for most, it is time to focus on giving thanks and getting ready for the holiday season. The warm air is still here across New York State and pumpkins are still on porches, but it is time to think about Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The End Of Diesel Fuel In New York State?
Had enough of the high prices yet? It seems that everything these days has hit record prices and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight. But for some, the rise in prices has affected their career and the wake they make a living. New York State seems to...
Leftover Deer Management Permits available for hunters in New York State
NEW YORK (WWTI) – Leftover Deer Management Permits are available for hunters for some Wildlife Management Units in New York State, according to a press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation. Applications for leftover Deer Management Permits are being accepted for the following Wildlife Management Units: 1C, 3M, 3R, 3S (bowhunting-only), 4J (bowhunting-only), 7F, […]
