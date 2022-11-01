ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

New York State Police: Man faked son’s death, scammed co-workers

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. – A father accused of faking his son’s death and accepting donations for his funeral is facing additional criminal charges. Kalen Stevens, 30, was arrested last month for defrauding at least two people. He allegedly accepted $1,500 for expenses related to his child’s death. State Police say Stevens told people his son had died from leukemia in August and that he needed money for his funeral. Troopers say he made up the story to garner sympathy and money.
binghamtonhomepage.com

Cortland County woman allegedly switched price tags at Walmart, found with drugs

CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On October 30th, Cortland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Walmart on Bennie Hill Road in the Town of Cortlandville for a larceny complaint. Police determined that Kristen French, 32 of Taylor, had switched pricing barcodes on some merchandise to a barcode of a...
101.5 WPDH

Animal Abuser on the Run in New York, Have You Seen Him?

An animal abuser is on the run in New York and authorities are asking for the public's help. Here's what we know so far. A Lockport, NY man named Paul Silsby is currently being sought by authorities for alleged animal abuse after he was reportedly caught on a hidden camera set up by his wife. Unfortunately, this wouldn't be the first time Silsby has abused an animal.
LOCKPORT, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

New York State Police investigating crash that left one dead

TOWN OF VOLNEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The New York State Police in Fulton responded to a vehicle/pedestrian call that occurred on State Route 3, in the vicinity of Silk Road, in the town of Volney, Oswego County. According to Fulton Police, the investigation revealed that at approximately 8:50 p.m. Sunday, October 30, a 2013 Honda […]
FULTON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

One dead after car accident in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died after a car accident on N Butler Road in the Town of Smithfield on Tuesday, November 1, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash at the 5700 block of N Butler Road around 12:42 p.m. Once deputies arrived, they […]
MADISON COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

House fire in DeWitt calls six total fire departments to the scene

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A house fire along Tulipwood Lane in DeWitt called multiple fire departments including DeWitt, East Syracuse, Manlius, Liverpool, Solvay, and Fayetville to the scene on Monday, October 31 at 6:39 p.m. DeWitt Police, AMR ambulance, and American Red Cross were also assisting with the two-story home that appeared to have smoke […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

USPS Warns: Stop Using Blue Mailboxes In New York

Officials with the United State Postal Service are urging residents in New York and across the country to stop using these immediately. As more and more people will send out holiday cards, presents, and checks through the mail, officials with the USPS advised people from using those Big Blue mailboxes located across the state during the holiday season.
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Massive Incentives To Give Blood In New York State

Now that the Halloween and pumpkin spice season are over for most, it is time to focus on giving thanks and getting ready for the holiday season. The warm air is still here across New York State and pumpkins are still on porches, but it is time to think about Thanksgiving and Christmas.
96.1 The Breeze

The End Of Diesel Fuel In New York State?

Had enough of the high prices yet? It seems that everything these days has hit record prices and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight. But for some, the rise in prices has affected their career and the wake they make a living. New York State seems to...
WETM 18 News

Leftover Deer Management Permits available for hunters in New York State

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Leftover Deer Management Permits are available for hunters for some Wildlife Management Units in New York State, according to a press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation. Applications for leftover Deer Management Permits are being accepted for the following Wildlife Management Units: 1C, 3M, 3R, 3S (bowhunting-only), 4J (bowhunting-only), 7F, […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy