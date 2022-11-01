Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KRMS Radio
Out Of Town Man Faces Numerous Charges Following Arrest In Osage Beach
A man from Fairdealing, is in even bigger trouble after being arrested for theft in Camden County. He, reportedly, stole his roommate’s car and computer. The victim was in the hospital at the time. She tells police that Chance Hubbard took her computer, her car and car title, and...
KRMS Radio
Pulaski Sheriff Calls For Help In Finding Wanted Felon
Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department are asking the assistance of the public in finding a wanted felon. Officials say that Dawson Preble faces charges for multiple dangerous felony warrants from Pulaski County, Phelps County, Laclede County, and Probation and Parole. Preble is known to frequent Richland/Laquey, Dixon...
KRMS Radio
Man Arrested For Breaking Into Dixon High School
A 24 year old man is under arrest for breaking and entering at Dixon High School. Cops say he was stealing shop equipment and candy. Dixon resident, Ryett Elms is charged with burglary and stealing. Pulaski County law enforcement says it happened last week. Officers say they identified Elms from...
KRMS Radio
Election Will Decide Who Represents Lake Area In MO 4th Congressional District
Local candidates in the Lake Area are running unopposed, but area voters will have a few big decisions to make on November 8th, including a Congressional contact. The fourth congressional district stretches from south of Kansas City into portions of The Lake Area counties of Benton, Morgan, Pulaski, Laclede and portions of Camden.
KRMS Radio
Lake Regional Expands Outreach in Eldon & Laurie
Lake Regional Health System announces an expansion of its specialty care in Eldon and Laurie. Patients in these areas now have greater access to heart care and pulmonology. “Specialist outreach brings our services to more patients, making it easier for them to receive the care they need,” said Lindsay Bentley, MSN, RNC-MNN, director of Clinical Operations.
KRMS Radio
Issue of Short-Term Rentals Comes to Screeching Halt in Lake Ozark
The possibility of short-term rentals being allowed to operate in Lake Ozark is an apparent dead issue…at least for the time being. About 40 people showed up Wednesday afternoon for a planning and zoning committee meeting to consider the issue which proponents claim would increase the city’s tax revenue.
KRMS Radio
Lake Ozark P&Z To Look At Expanding Short Term Rental Codes Wednesday
The question of whether to expand the short term rental code in The City of Lake Ozark will be on the agenda at Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Committee meeting. Assistant City Administrator Harrison Fry explains what the issue amounts to…. “For those who are maybe uninitiated into the Planning...
Comments / 0