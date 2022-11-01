Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle Is Reportedly 'Tiring' Of Prince Harry And The Couple May Split In 2 Years: 'This Is Enough'
If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, the former Suits actress is “tiring” of her husband, and could be seeking an “exit plan” in the not-so-distant future! Yikes!
Queen denied Meghan Markle’s plea to wear scandalous wedding tiara: report
Meghan Markle’s #tiaragate is in the news yet again. While the Duchess of Sussex, 41, wore a stunning diamond headpiece for her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, rumors have swirled through the years that Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau was not, in fact, her first choice — and Queen Elizabeth II had to nix her preferred sparkler in order to prevent controversy.
Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot
Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
Meghan Markle Was Removed From Deal or No Deal After Being ‘Too Friendly’ To Host Howie Mandel? Prince Harry’s Wife Claims She Was ‘Reduced To A Bimbo’ On The Show
Meghan Markle spoke about her experience in Deal or No Deal, where she was among the briefcase girls. The Duchess of Sussex seemed not happy with her experience on the game show. But there were claims that she was removed from the show due to her closeness to the host.
King Charles Is Reportedly Ready To Do Something Drastic Concerning Prince Harry's Memoir
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, now King Charles III, immediately took over the reigns of the British monarchy. While the transition of power already happened, King Charles' coronation ceremony is yet to occur. According to Buckingham Palace, the event will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey and "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
Who Does Princess Kate Curtsy To, According to Royal Protocol?
There is a ton of confusing information out there about who bows to whom and who curtsies to whom among the Royal Family, and their official website doesn't help matters with its vague explanation—which also only seems to apply to members of the public anyway, and hasn't been updated since Queen Elizabeth's passing (thanks! Super helpful!).
Meghan Markle ‘Will Never Forget’ Being Told 3 Words Backstage on ‘Deal or No Deal’
Meghan Markle recalled being a briefcase girl on 'Deal or No Deal' after seeing the game show on TV while 'flipping through the channels.'
Queen Elizabeth Refused to Do What Her Staff Wanted Her to Right After Prince Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Interview, Author Claims
Find out what a royal writer has said the late Queen Elizabeth II's aides advised her to do following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Meghan Markle Refused to Allow Kate Middleton to Take Pictures of Archie After His Birth, Royal Expert Claims
A royal commentator is claiming that Meghan Markle reportedly would not allow Kate Middleton to take the first pictures of Archie after his birth despite the princess's "generous" offer.
Princess Diana Felt ‘Enormous Relief’ That Prince William Was a Boy, Said Having Girls Would Have Been ‘a Little Tricky’
Princess Diana once opened up about why she felt "enormous relief" that Prince William was a boy and how raising two princesses would have been "tricky."
The second highest-ranking British royal of African heritage after Meghan Markle also claimed to experience racism
Meghan MarkleAttribution: M Doucette Production; CC-BY-3.0 Emma Thynn is currently the second highest-ranking British Royal of African heritage after Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Thynn is not exactly a royal but she is an aristocrat and a part of the British nobility.
A Royal Expert Says "The Crown" Will Make Prince Harry and Prince William "Quite Uncomfortable"
The newest season of Netflix's runaway royal hit The Crown is set to hit the streamer on Nov. 9, and according to a royal expert, the issues covered this time around might hit close to home for the current royals. Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that since season 5 covers Prince Charles and Princess Diana's divorce, Princes William and Harry are certain to have feelings about it all. Additionally, the season will also chronicle Diana's death, something that shook the entire world.
How Rich Is Meghan Markle?
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is speaking up about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and the female influences in her life for a new interview with Variety this month, as part of being named...
Prince William Will Never Be Able to Forgive Prince Harry for Disrespecting Queen Elizabeth? Duke of Sussex’s Megxit Placed Brother’s Family Front and Center Much Sooner
Prince William and Prince Harry’s recent reunion at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral seemed like the perfect opportunity for the brothers to have a chat and reconcile. But according to royal author Katie Nicholl, this isn’t what happened. Table of contents. Prince William Has Not Forgiven Prince Harry For...
Sharon Osbourne Makes Bold Claim About Meghan Markle
Sharon Osbourne is sharing her opinion about Meghan Markle. Last year, she was “canceled” for defending her friend Piers Morgan and his comments about Meghan. While she did not completely agree with everything he said, she stood by him and was subsequently forced out of the show The Talk.
Prince Harry branded ‘pathetic’ after calling his tell-all book Spare in a dig over his lower Royal position
PRINCE Harry’s book title Spare has been slammed as a “pathetic” dig at the Royal Family. It refers to him as the “spare” to heir brother William. An expert said: “It is a bit pathetic that he hasn’t moved on.”. Commentators say it...
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
The Palace Might Not Approve Of Kate Middleton's ‘Puddle Pants’ But We Think They’re So Chic
Kate Middleton’s impeccable style is one thing we can always count on. The 40-year-old royal always looks like the epitome of elegance—polished, and appropriately regal. We also love that she’s an outfit repeater and wears both high end and “high street” brands alike. Though she...
Royal Family Releases Brand-New Portrait of Queen Consort Camilla and It Includes a Not-So-Subtle Nod to Queen Elizabeth
Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles celebrated the memory of Queen Elizabeth by posing with a bunch of Paddington Bears, which were left outside of the late monarch’s residence. And some of the beloved teddy bears have already found a home at Clarence House. Buckingham Palace released a new portrait...
Prince Harry Hilariously Revealed the Very Moment He Figured Prince William Was Serious About Kate Middleton; Prince, Princess of Wales Touched by Duke’s Best Man Speech
Prince Harry played an important role at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. As his brother's best man, he gave a hilarious and touching speech during the royal couple's wedding reception, and the moment reportedly touched the Prince of Wales and left the Princess of Wales in tears. Table of...
