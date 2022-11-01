ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Queen denied Meghan Markle’s plea to wear scandalous wedding tiara: report

Meghan Markle’s #tiaragate is in the news yet again. While the Duchess of Sussex, 41, wore a stunning diamond headpiece for her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, rumors have swirled through the years that Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau was not, in fact, her first choice — and Queen Elizabeth II had to nix her preferred sparkler in order to prevent controversy.
Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
King Charles Is Reportedly Ready To Do Something Drastic Concerning Prince Harry's Memoir

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, now King Charles III, immediately took over the reigns of the British monarchy. While the transition of power already happened, King Charles' coronation ceremony is yet to occur. According to Buckingham Palace, the event will take place on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey and "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
Who Does Princess Kate Curtsy To, According to Royal Protocol?

There is a ton of confusing information out there about who bows to whom and who curtsies to whom among the Royal Family, and their official website doesn't help matters with its vague explanation—which also only seems to apply to members of the public anyway, and hasn't been updated since Queen Elizabeth's passing (thanks! Super helpful!).
A Royal Expert Says "The Crown" Will Make Prince Harry and Prince William "Quite Uncomfortable"

The newest season of Netflix's runaway royal hit The Crown is set to hit the streamer on Nov. 9, and according to a royal expert, the issues covered this time around might hit close to home for the current royals. Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that since season 5 covers Prince Charles and Princess Diana's divorce, Princes William and Harry are certain to have feelings about it all. Additionally, the season will also chronicle Diana's death, something that shook the entire world.
How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is speaking up about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and the female influences in her life for a new interview with Variety this month, as part of being named...
Prince William Will Never Be Able to Forgive Prince Harry for Disrespecting Queen Elizabeth? Duke of Sussex’s Megxit Placed Brother’s Family Front and Center Much Sooner

Prince William and Prince Harry’s recent reunion at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral seemed like the perfect opportunity for the brothers to have a chat and reconcile. But according to royal author Katie Nicholl, this isn’t what happened. Table of contents. Prince William Has Not Forgiven Prince Harry For...
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess

Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
Prince Harry Hilariously Revealed the Very Moment He Figured Prince William Was Serious About Kate Middleton; Prince, Princess of Wales Touched by Duke’s Best Man Speech

Prince Harry played an important role at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. As his brother's best man, he gave a hilarious and touching speech during the royal couple's wedding reception, and the moment reportedly touched the Prince of Wales and left the Princess of Wales in tears. Table of...
