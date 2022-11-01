Read full article on original website
Deputies: Drivers exchanged words before fatal Dorchester County shooting
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says a Ladson man has been charged in connection with a shooting early Saturday morning. Anthony Pressley II, 29, is charged with voluntary manslaughter, Lt. Rick Carson said. The charge stems from a disturbance and shots fired that multiple...
Dorchester County deputies investigating fatal shooting
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are investigating a suspicious death Saturday morning. Deputies responded to a 911 call at 8:19 a.m. Saturday reporting a shooting in the area of Kensington Place and Stratford Drive near Dorchester Road, Lt. Rick Carson said. Officers found one person suffering from...
Coroner IDs victim of early-morning shooting; Ladson man charged
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have released the name of the Summerville man who died early Saturday in a shooting. Zachary Campbell, 30, died at the scene of the shooting in the King’s Grant neighborhood, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. The shooting, he said, was the result of an apparent altercation.
Arrest made in Charleston apartment complex shooting that injured 4 teens
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has made an arrest in an October shooting that injured four teenagers. Damoreion Tyshawn Smiley, 18, was charged with four counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, jail records show.
Deputies search for missing Williamsburg Co. teenagers
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teenage girls last seen Friday morning. Deputies say 17-year-old Keeley Ridgeway and 14-year-old Cynthia Martin were last seen around 1 a.m. Friday at their home on Holywoods Road in Kingstree. Ridgeway is described as 17 years...
Charleston Co. Sheriff requests $2M to increase pay rates, help address vacancies
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County’s Sheriff is asking county council for millions of dollars to help make the department’s pay rates more competitive. Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said there’s just over 100 vacancies in the detention center and 44 vacancies for deputies. The...
One dead in fatal Highway 17A crash, officials say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after a crash on Highway 17A near Clubhouse Road Friday evening. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety says a 2015 Nissan Versa was traveling south when it crossed the center line and collided with a northbound 2020 Toyota pickup around 4:45 p.m.
Dorchester Co. Coroner identifies victims killed in three-vehicle crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the two people who died in a Friday morning crash. Breanna Sison, 26, of Summerville died at approximately 8:24 a.m. at the scene from injuries she suffered in the crash, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. Christian Tito, 29,...
Troopers investigating fatal Dorchester County crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people died in a crash Friday morning. The crash happened at 7:48 a.m. on U.S. Highway 17 near Summers Drive. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says an Acura sedan and a Hyundai SUV were traveling north when a southbound...
Remains discovered in Hollywood home after fire
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after discovering the remains of a person inside a home in Hollywood destroyed by fire. Deputies said they responded with firefighters around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night to a fire at 5781 Edgar Tumbleston Road. Responding crews said they...
Fatal crash closes Highway 17A near Clubhouse Road
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway 17A is shut down near Clubhouse Road after a fatal crash Friday evening, according to Dorchester County officials. Michelle Mills, spokesperson for Dorchester County, says a head-on collision left one person dead and another person hurt. The crash happened three miles south of Clubhouse Road.
Proposed Johns Island elementary school raises traffic concerns
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic patterns and flooding are just a few concerns the people of Johns Island are having about the location of a new elementary school in District 9. Dozens of parents and people that live off River Road gathered on Thursday evening to respond to Charleston...
Help Charleston Animal Society win a Land Rover Defender
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society has been named a finalist in the Animal Welfare Category of the second annual Land Rover “Defender Service Awards.”. It honors organizations impacting their community. Charleston Animal Society could win a new Land Rover Defender for its animal disaster response efforts,...
Boat washes ashore on Kiawah Island, believed to be from Coast Guard rescue
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a boat spotted just off the beach at Kiawah Island early Saturday morning is likely the same one from which the Coast Guard rescued three men on Thursday. Deputies responded just after 7 a.m. to Shipwatch Road in front of Sandcastle...
McMaster visits Berkeley, Dorchester Counties on last day of early voting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster’s re-election campaign spent day five of the McMaster-Evette tour hosting a morning GOP breakfast and an afternoon rally Saturday. As early voting ended Saturday and the Election Day comes up on Tuesday, McMaster and party members stopped at the Dorchester GOP Office...
Charleston Animal Society, Papa Johns team up for ‘takeout dogs’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry animal shelter and pizza chain are teaming up to highlight shelter dogs looking for a new home. The team-up between Charleston Animal Society and Papa Johns Pizza will distribute flyers featuring adoptable dogs that have been in the shelter for longer than normal. Adopters...
Plane registered to Charleston company crash lands in Upstate
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane ran out of fuel Wednesday and crash-landed in Greenville. The plane, which was registered to Zim Sim LLC, departed from Summerville at 11:22 a.m. Over an hour later, the single-engine Cessna 172 crash-landed in a field behind...
Charleston Church honors first black Citadel graduate through ministry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Agape Inner City Community Church in downtown Charleston is honoring the first black graduate of the Citadel by naming their outreach kitchen after him. Charlie D. Foster graduated from the Citadel in 1970. He went on work for the Army in Maryland and eventually moved to...
North Charleston head football coach Devon Smalls resigns
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston head football coach Devon Smalls announced he is resigning from the position with a social media post on Friday afternoon. Smalls, who was named the head coach of the Cougars in February of 2018, spent 5 seasons at North Charleston with a combined record of 12-32.
MUSC hosts Lowvelo Bike Ride in fight against cancer
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC hosted its Lowvelo cycling route Saturday on the Isle of Palms to promote cancer prevention and awareness. Lowvelo offered riders a choice of four cycling routes to take this year while also implementing a virtual Home Team option for those who preferred to walk, ride or run and complete the route at their own pace.
