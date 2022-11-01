DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have released the name of the Summerville man who died early Saturday in a shooting. Zachary Campbell, 30, died at the scene of the shooting in the King’s Grant neighborhood, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. The shooting, he said, was the result of an apparent altercation.

SUMMERVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO