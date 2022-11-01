ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

Dorchester County deputies investigating fatal shooting

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies are investigating a suspicious death Saturday morning. Deputies responded to a 911 call at 8:19 a.m. Saturday reporting a shooting in the area of Kensington Place and Stratford Drive near Dorchester Road, Lt. Rick Carson said. Officers found one person suffering from...
live5news.com

Coroner IDs victim of early-morning shooting; Ladson man charged

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have released the name of the Summerville man who died early Saturday in a shooting. Zachary Campbell, 30, died at the scene of the shooting in the King’s Grant neighborhood, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said. The shooting, he said, was the result of an apparent altercation.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Arrest made in Charleston apartment complex shooting that injured 4 teens

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has made an arrest in an October shooting that injured four teenagers. Damoreion Tyshawn Smiley, 18, was charged with four counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, jail records show.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies search for missing Williamsburg Co. teenagers

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teenage girls last seen Friday morning. Deputies say 17-year-old Keeley Ridgeway and 14-year-old Cynthia Martin were last seen around 1 a.m. Friday at their home on Holywoods Road in Kingstree. Ridgeway is described as 17 years...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

One dead in fatal Highway 17A crash, officials say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after a crash on Highway 17A near Clubhouse Road Friday evening. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety says a 2015 Nissan Versa was traveling south when it crossed the center line and collided with a northbound 2020 Toyota pickup around 4:45 p.m.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Troopers investigating fatal Dorchester County crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people died in a crash Friday morning. The crash happened at 7:48 a.m. on U.S. Highway 17 near Summers Drive. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says an Acura sedan and a Hyundai SUV were traveling north when a southbound...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Remains discovered in Hollywood home after fire

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after discovering the remains of a person inside a home in Hollywood destroyed by fire. Deputies said they responded with firefighters around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night to a fire at 5781 Edgar Tumbleston Road. Responding crews said they...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Fatal crash closes Highway 17A near Clubhouse Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway 17A is shut down near Clubhouse Road after a fatal crash Friday evening, according to Dorchester County officials. Michelle Mills, spokesperson for Dorchester County, says a head-on collision left one person dead and another person hurt. The crash happened three miles south of Clubhouse Road.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Help Charleston Animal Society win a Land Rover Defender

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society has been named a finalist in the Animal Welfare Category of the second annual Land Rover “Defender Service Awards.”. It honors organizations impacting their community. Charleston Animal Society could win a new Land Rover Defender for its animal disaster response efforts,...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Animal Society, Papa Johns team up for ‘takeout dogs’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry animal shelter and pizza chain are teaming up to highlight shelter dogs looking for a new home. The team-up between Charleston Animal Society and Papa Johns Pizza will distribute flyers featuring adoptable dogs that have been in the shelter for longer than normal. Adopters...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Plane registered to Charleston company crash lands in Upstate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane ran out of fuel Wednesday and crash-landed in Greenville. The plane, which was registered to Zim Sim LLC, departed from Summerville at 11:22 a.m. Over an hour later, the single-engine Cessna 172 crash-landed in a field behind...
GREENVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Church honors first black Citadel graduate through ministry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Agape Inner City Community Church in downtown Charleston is honoring the first black graduate of the Citadel by naming their outreach kitchen after him. Charlie D. Foster graduated from the Citadel in 1970. He went on work for the Army in Maryland and eventually moved to...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston head football coach Devon Smalls resigns

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston head football coach Devon Smalls announced he is resigning from the position with a social media post on Friday afternoon. Smalls, who was named the head coach of the Cougars in February of 2018, spent 5 seasons at North Charleston with a combined record of 12-32.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

MUSC hosts Lowvelo Bike Ride in fight against cancer

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC hosted its Lowvelo cycling route Saturday on the Isle of Palms to promote cancer prevention and awareness. Lowvelo offered riders a choice of four cycling routes to take this year while also implementing a virtual Home Team option for those who preferred to walk, ride or run and complete the route at their own pace.
ISLE OF PALMS, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy