Huntingtown, MD

UPDATE: 5 Dead After Quadruple Murder, Suicide In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. — On November 4, shortly before 4 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata for the report of a shooting. Officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and The La Plata Police Department arrived and located the homeowner, who was at the front door and advised he had returned home from work and discovered five persons deceased in the house.
One Killed Crashing Into Back Of Disabled Tractor-Trailer On I-95 In Beltsville: State Police

The driver of a Toyota Camry that struck the back of a disabled tractor-trailer on I-95 in Maryland has died, state police announced. In Prince George’s County, a motorist - whose name or age has not been released - was traveling on I-95 near Route 212 in Beltsville at approximately 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 when the Toyota struck the back of a tractor-trailer, according to investigators.
One Transported After Motorcycle Crash In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motorcycle crash this afternoon that has sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 4 PM on November 5, first responders were dispatched to Medleys Neck Road for a reported crash. Initial reports indicated that it was a single vehicle...
Maryland State Police Investigate Saturday Morning Fatal Crash On I-95 In Prince George’s County

Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are actively investigating an early morning fatal crash on I-95 in Prince George’s County. The identification of the deceased is pending next of kin notification. The individual was pronounced deceased on the scene. The body of the deceased will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.
Arrest Made After Assault in Gaithersburg Friday Night

One person has been arrested after an assault that that occurred last night in Gaithersburg. According to the Gaithersburg Police Department, “on Friday, November 4, 2022 at approximately 10:36 p.m., police responded to the Gaithersburg Police station for the report of an assault that just occurred. On-scene investigation revealed that the victim and known suspect were involved in a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. During the physical altercation, the victim sustained a laceration to their hand.
No Injuries Reported After Crash On Great Mills Road

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports of a vehicle crash that occurred last night that resulted in no injuries. At approximately 11:45 p.m. on November 4, first responders were dispatched to the scene on Great Mills Road, in the area of St. Mary’s Square, and initially were advised multiple patients were trapped.
