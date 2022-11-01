Read full article on original website
Boyfriend Kills Ex, Family, In Apparent Murder-Suicide In La Plata: Sheriff
Authorities in Maryland are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that left five dead after a man allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend, her family, and himself during a violent incident in Charles County. Andre Sales, 28, has been identified as the gunman who entered a home in La Plata shortly before 4 p.m....
LA PLATA, Md. — On November 4, shortly before 4 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata for the report of a shooting. Officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and The La Plata Police Department arrived and located the homeowner, who was at the front door and advised he had returned home from work and discovered five persons deceased in the house.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Five adults were found dead in a Maryland home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting, according to the Charles County sheriff. The Charles County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet that deputies responded to the home in La Plata at 4 p.m. Friday in response to the shooting reports. […]
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - A shooting investigation is underway at a La Plata residence, and authorities believe five people are dead. The Charles County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred Friday afternoon inside a single-family home along the 3000 block of Windflower Drive. At about 4 p.m., officers from the...
LA PLATA, Md. – Today, around 4 pm, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and La Plata Police Department responded to a single family home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata for the report of a shooting. When officers entered the house, they...
One Killed Crashing Into Back Of Disabled Tractor-Trailer On I-95 In Beltsville: State Police
The driver of a Toyota Camry that struck the back of a disabled tractor-trailer on I-95 in Maryland has died, state police announced. In Prince George’s County, a motorist - whose name or age has not been released - was traveling on I-95 near Route 212 in Beltsville at approximately 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 when the Toyota struck the back of a tractor-trailer, according to investigators.
One Transported After Motorcycle Crash In Leonardtown
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motorcycle crash this afternoon that has sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 4 PM on November 5, first responders were dispatched to Medleys Neck Road for a reported crash. Initial reports indicated that it was a single vehicle...
The Charles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted earlier this evening that there was police activity at the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in LaPlata, MD for the report of a shooting inside of a residence and noted that the scene was contained. Since then, the Charles County Sheriff’s Department released...
Detectives Searching For Critical Missing Person In Calvert County
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Norman Leo Terry, II, age 47 of no fixed address. Last phone contact with Terry was on Oct. 7, 2022. Terry is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing...
Man Flown To Baltimore Shock Trauma Center With Gunshot Wound In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On November 4, 2022 at approximately 1:57 p.m., police and rescue personnel responded to a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of Hadley Drive. Police first on the scene found a man in his 40s suffering from a single gunshot wound in...
Maryland State Police Investigate Saturday Morning Fatal Crash On I-95 In Prince George’s County
Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are actively investigating an early morning fatal crash on I-95 in Prince George’s County. The identification of the deceased is pending next of kin notification. The individual was pronounced deceased on the scene. The body of the deceased will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.
Police activity has been reported inside a Charles County home, police announced on Friday, Nov. 4. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office responded to the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, where there was a reported shooting inside an area residence.
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - Police say a former lover is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend before killing three other people and himself inside a Charles County home. According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to the scene in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata around 4 p.m. on Friday.
Arrest Made After Assault in Gaithersburg Friday Night
One person has been arrested after an assault that that occurred last night in Gaithersburg. According to the Gaithersburg Police Department, “on Friday, November 4, 2022 at approximately 10:36 p.m., police responded to the Gaithersburg Police station for the report of an assault that just occurred. On-scene investigation revealed that the victim and known suspect were involved in a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. During the physical altercation, the victim sustained a laceration to their hand.
Police: Man shoots himself after killing ex-girlfriend, her family in Charles Co. home
Friday’s deadly scene at a La Plata, Maryland, home came about after a man went to kill his former girlfriend and her family before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities. Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Saturday that 28-year-old Andre Sales entered the house and shot and...
Two People Shot and Killed Inside Giant in Prince George's County, Maryland
Prince George's County police said they were investigating a deadly double shooting that took place inside a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill, Md. on Nov. 4, 2022. Two People Shot and Killed Inside Giant in Prince …. Prince George's County police said they were investigating a deadly double shooting...
Police said that five people were shot and killed in a single-family La Plata home. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/5-found-dead-in-la-plata-home/. 5 found dead in La Plata home. Police said that five people were shot and killed in a single-family La Plata home. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/5-found-dead-in-la-plata-home/. Clothing costs jump: are DMV...
Police Investigate January 2022 Fatal Collision After Man Succumbs To Injuries
CLINTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a now fatal crash that took place in January of 2022 in Clinton. The decedent is 63-year-old Tony Wilkerson of no fixed address. He died of his injuries on October 31, 2022. On January 2, 2022, at approximately...
No Injuries Reported After Crash On Great Mills Road
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports of a vehicle crash that occurred last night that resulted in no injuries. At approximately 11:45 p.m. on November 4, first responders were dispatched to the scene on Great Mills Road, in the area of St. Mary’s Square, and initially were advised multiple patients were trapped.
Driver dead after hitting tractor trailer on I-95 in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a driver died Saturday morning after hitting a disabled tractor trailer along part of Interstate 95. MSP said the crash happened on the southbound side of the interstate prior to Route 212 in Beltsville. Shortly before 8 a.m. this morning, troopers from the […]
