Humboldt, IA

98.1 KHAK

This Unique Practice Inside Cedar Rapids City Limits Is Illegal

Every state in America has a law or two that might make you scratch your head and think "what?" According to The Lawyer Portal, you can't drive blindfolded in Alabama, you can't wash your neighbor's car without permission in Los Angeles, you're not allowed to drive a black car on a Sunday in Denver, and it's illegal to run out of gas in Youngstown Ohio. All of these make you wonder how those laws haven't been corrected or changed in the year 2022. The state of Iowa is no different when it comes to goofy laws.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Spencer Places 8 Players on All-District Team

Spencer, Ia (KICD) – With the season wrapped up for all member teams, Class 4A District 1 released their All-District teams. The District MVP’s went to Webster City’s Jaxon Cherry and Spencer’s Logan Huckfelt. Logan Huckfelt was also named Offensive Lineman of the Year while Webster City’s Connor Hanson was named Defensive Lineman of the Year.
SPENCER, IA
Daily Iowan

New Iowa wrestling facility to be named for Hawkeye supporters

The University of Iowa is set to name its new wrestling training facility in honor of Hawkeye supporters Doug and Ann Goschke, pending approval from the state Board of Regents. The board is set to vote later this month. Construction of the new facility, adjacent to Carver-Hawkeye Arena, began in...
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Maddie Poppe Announces Acoustic Christmas Shows

The 'American Idol' winner is hitting the road again this winter!. 2022 has been a HUGE year for the Clarksville native, and it seems like Maddie Poppe is going to end it on a major high note!. Poppe returned to the Idol stage earlier this year when she performed a...
CLARKSVILLE, IA
103.7 THE LOON

University in Iowa Lowering Tuition by Over $14K a Year

FAYETTE, IOWA (WJON News) -- A private university in Iowa has announced it is lowering its tuition across the board by more than $14,000 a year. Beginning in the fall of 2023, Upper Iowa University's Fayette campus tuition and fees will be reduced from more than $33,600 a year to $19,000. They say that will apply to both in-state and out-of-state students.
FAYETTE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

What’s Moving Into This Empty Cedar Falls Building?

The team behind of the most popular restaurants in the Cedar Falls downtown area has plans to open a new eatery. Downtown Cedar Falls has been buzzing with businesses moving in and out of the area. We shared with you last month that Carter House Market & Cafe closed its doors mid-September "temporarily." A week later David's Taphouse & Dumplings shut down as well.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Midwest Corn Seed Company Announces New Iowa Site

A Midwest seed company is planning an expansion that would leave a greater footprint in Iowa. Farmers in Iowa are no strangers to the Illinois seedcorn company Wyffels Hybrids. After nine years of consecutive growth, Wyffles has announced it is expanding its business with a new site in Ames. The...
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Ponca Tribe of Nebraska announces expansion of Clear Lake, Iowa casino

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska is planning on a massive expansion of its tribal casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. The tribe plans to break ground Monday on a 60,000 square foot addition to the "Prairie Flower Casino" almost four years to the day after the casino first opened its doors on November 1st of 2018.
CARTER LAKE, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
977thebolt.com

Mike Worthington, 73

Funeral Arrangements for Mike Worthington, 73, of Humboldt, are currently pending at the Mason Lindhart Funeral & Cremation Service in Humboldt. The Mason-Lindhart Funeral & Cremation Service of Humboldt is assisting the Family.
HUMBOLDT, IA
heartlandcollegesports.com

Tirade Tuesday: Oklahoma State Joins the Party and Iowa State Just Won’t Leave

Before we get started today, something needs to be addressed. I don’t know how, or why, but we are already heading into Week 10 of the college football season. Whoever keeps turning the days on the calendar or allowing the weeks to roll on at this rate needs to pick up their sword and fight the good fight. How are we already two-thirds of the way through the college football season? This has to stop. I’m not ready for another offseason filled with transfer portal news and preview magazines yet, but time stands still for no man, so for that, I digress.
STILLWATER, OK
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa restaurant destroyed in fire

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular restaurant in Waterloo is now left in rubble after owners say there was an accident. D+K Hickory House posted these pictures to their Facebook page on Monday. You can see the devastation from a fire left behind. They say it happened Sunday morning. In...
WATERLOO, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations

Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
biztimes.biz

Biz Buzz Monday: Manchester restaurant poised to reopen in new location

Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Manchester, Iowa, we will share other developments...
MANCHESTER, IA

