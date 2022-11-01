ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martha Stewart Reveals the Secret to the Perfect Thanksgiving Leftovers Sandwich

Martha Stewart has cooked, in her estimation, more than a thousand turkeys over the years, in her work as a caterer and media giant and as the host of her own over-the-top holiday meals. But as she laughs about the number of birds she's cooked, she notes that she's ready for more. “I love fresh turkey,” she says. “I usually raise my own turkeys. I think if you are going to spend all those hours on your turkey, you have to have the best. This year, I’ll have about 17 people for Thanksgiving, so I’ll do three turkeys. One is spatchcocked,...
Target Will Sell Items from British Retailer Marks & Spencer This Holiday Season

Thanks to globalization, plenty of brands can be found on both sides of the pond. Londoners can chow down at Popeyes while New Yorkers can grab a sandwich at Pret a Manger. (Yes, despite the French name, it’s a British company.) Still, lots of shops only operate on their home turf. For instance, Brits won’t find a single Target in the U.K., and Americans are missing out on Marks & Spencer, a similar British retail chain that sells clothes and food and everything in between.
