bankautomationnews.com
FIS sees rising demand for digital banking solutions
Core provider FIS saw a slight increase in banking solutions revenue in the third quarter as demand for its technology offerings remained strong amid economic uncertainty. The fintech reported $1.6 billion in banking solutions revenue, up 4% year over year and 23% sequentially. Total revenue clocked in at $3.6 billion, a 3% YoY increase, according […]
bankautomationnews.com
Marqeta launches banking service, crypto debit card
Payments fintech Marqeta has unveiled a suite of seven banking products in an expansion of its platform. The Marqeta for Banking app includes modular tools built on a single, integrated platform using open APIs, Simon Khalaf, chief product officer, told Bank Automation News. “Similar to our card-issuing platform, Marqeta’s open APIs power our banking services, […]
bankautomationnews.com
U.S. Bank, Microsoft team up on embedded payments
U.S. Bank embedded its payment capabilities into enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution Microsoft Dynamics 365 this week, giving Microsoft business clients access to digital payment tools. “Embedded payments can deliver powerful new ways for businesses to streamline processes, enhance visibility, deliver better experience and reduce risk,” Bill Borden, corporate vice president of worldwide financial services […]
