Pittsburgh, PA

FanNation Fastball

Houston Astros Signed Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier for $10K Each on Same Day in 2015

The Houston Astros best two starting pitchers of the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason — Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier — were both signed as international free agents from the Dominican Republic on the same day in March 2015. Both pitchers have come up big for the Astros in their run to the 2022 World Series, where they face the Philadelphia Phillies.
HOUSTON, TX
True Blue LA

Where will the Dodgers free agents sign?

The World Series will be over this weekend in Houston, and the day after that brings the official start to the offseason. On that day, 10 Dodgers will become free agents, and on this week’s episode of The Lineup we try to pick 2023 teams for all of them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Have Two Free Agents They Are 'Determined' To Re-Sign

The Boston Red Sox are losing some key pieces of their core via free agency, but will aim to limit the damage by keeping a pair of players on the roster. While it's very possible the Red Sox have plans to retain more of their impending free agents, they reportedly have two clear favorites.
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Astros rookie Pena named World Series MVP

Houston Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena capped off a dominant postseason by being named World Series MVP. Pena was a force for Houston during its six-game triumph over the Philadelphia Phillies. He hit .400/.423/.600 with one homer, three RBIs, five runs scored, and a series-high 10 hits. He also contributed sparkling defense at shortstop.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Should Aaron Rodgers actually consider retiring?

After throwing 3 interceptions and losing to the Detroit Lions, it might be time for Aaron Rodgers to consider retiring from the NFL. A 15-9 loss to the now 2-6 Detroit Lions is not how Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers drew up his plans for Sunday. Nor did he expect three interceptions to be part of the equation.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Chicago

White Sox officially name Pedro Grifol as new manager

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago White Sox officially named Pedro Grifol as their new manager on Thursday, replacing Tony La Russa, who retired last month.Grifol, 52, spent the past 10 seasons with the Royals, most recently as bench coach, and helped guide Kansas City to the American League pennant in 2014 and a World Series championship in 2015.White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said he could barely contain his excitement about bringing in Grifol as the new manager, coming off what was a grueling and disappointing 2022 season, when the team finished with a .500 record, after coming into the year...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Predicts Contracts For Yankees Entering Free Agency

Aaron Judge isn't the only high-profile player heading from the Yankees to free agency this offseason. In fact, 10 different players from New York's roster in 2022 are set to become free agents this winter, some more likely to depart than others. To see the full list, click here. Four...
FanSided

FanSided

