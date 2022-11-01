Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston Astros Signed Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier for $10K Each on Same Day in 2015
The Houston Astros best two starting pitchers of the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason — Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier — were both signed as international free agents from the Dominican Republic on the same day in March 2015. Both pitchers have come up big for the Astros in their run to the 2022 World Series, where they face the Philadelphia Phillies.
Yankees fans’ favorite left field option could be destined to join NYY past his prime
The year is 2022. The New York Yankees require a left-handed hitting complement to their big boppers in the outfield who can pound 15-20 homers, but also make consistent contact. The Yankees need someone who rarely strikes out and can hold their own defensively. The Yankees need Michael Brantley, just...
True Blue LA
Where will the Dodgers free agents sign?
The World Series will be over this weekend in Houston, and the day after that brings the official start to the offseason. On that day, 10 Dodgers will become free agents, and on this week’s episode of The Lineup we try to pick 2023 teams for all of them.
Anthony Rizzo revealing Aaron Judge-Brian Cashman interaction doesn’t bode well for Yankees
Aaron Judge will officially no longer be a New York Yankee when the World Series comes to a conclusion. It’s all because the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement on an extension prior the start of the season. Right before Opening Day, general manager Brian Cashman held...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Have Two Free Agents They Are 'Determined' To Re-Sign
The Boston Red Sox are losing some key pieces of their core via free agency, but will aim to limit the damage by keeping a pair of players on the roster. While it's very possible the Red Sox have plans to retain more of their impending free agents, they reportedly have two clear favorites.
dodgerblue.com
Mookie Betts Joins Rare Group Of Dodgers Outfielders By Winning 2022 Gold Glove Award
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts was named the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner in right field, beating out San Diego Padres’ Juan Soto and Daulton Varsho of the Arizona Diamondbacks. It marked the sixth time Betts has taken home the Gold Glove Award, and it’s his second...
Angels Roster Moves: Chad Wallach Clears Waivers, Elects for Free Agency
He played in 12 games for the Angels in 2022.
Report: Astros Catcher Maldonado Playing Through Broken Hand
Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado is reportedly behind the plate for Game 6 of the World Series with a broken hand.
2022-2023 Hot Stove: MLB Free Agency Begins November 10
The Major League Baseball offseason has begun. Players can negotiate and sign free agent contracts beginning Thursday, November 10.
MLB free agency 2022: Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom latest contract projections
‘Tis the season to spend, and spend big. The 2022 World Series will end this weekend, after which all eyes will turn to the MLB Hot Stove as free agency heats up. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. On Thursday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman identified potential...
theScore
Astros rookie Pena named World Series MVP
Houston Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena capped off a dominant postseason by being named World Series MVP. Pena was a force for Houston during its six-game triumph over the Philadelphia Phillies. He hit .400/.423/.600 with one homer, three RBIs, five runs scored, and a series-high 10 hits. He also contributed sparkling defense at shortstop.
3 Roquan Smith replacements for the Chicago Bears in 2023
While there is still half of the 2022 season remaining, there is much reason to be looking forward to the coming offseason. These Chicago Bears are developing more and more of a plan and vision as the days go by, and fans should feel hopeful. The trade deadline has passed...
MLB Playoff Tracker: Houston Astros Win World Series
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
Astros replace Yuli Gurriel with Korey Lee on World Series roster
Gurriel will be replaced by rookie catcher Korey Lee on the Astros’ World Series roster against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Astros are trying to close out the Phillies in game six, leading the World Series 3-2.
Should Aaron Rodgers actually consider retiring?
After throwing 3 interceptions and losing to the Detroit Lions, it might be time for Aaron Rodgers to consider retiring from the NFL. A 15-9 loss to the now 2-6 Detroit Lions is not how Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers drew up his plans for Sunday. Nor did he expect three interceptions to be part of the equation.
White Sox officially name Pedro Grifol as new manager
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago White Sox officially named Pedro Grifol as their new manager on Thursday, replacing Tony La Russa, who retired last month.Grifol, 52, spent the past 10 seasons with the Royals, most recently as bench coach, and helped guide Kansas City to the American League pennant in 2014 and a World Series championship in 2015.White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said he could barely contain his excitement about bringing in Grifol as the new manager, coming off what was a grueling and disappointing 2022 season, when the team finished with a .500 record, after coming into the year...
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Predicts Contracts For Yankees Entering Free Agency
Aaron Judge isn't the only high-profile player heading from the Yankees to free agency this offseason. In fact, 10 different players from New York's roster in 2022 are set to become free agents this winter, some more likely to depart than others. To see the full list, click here. Four...
