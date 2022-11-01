CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago White Sox officially named Pedro Grifol as their new manager on Thursday, replacing Tony La Russa, who retired last month.Grifol, 52, spent the past 10 seasons with the Royals, most recently as bench coach, and helped guide Kansas City to the American League pennant in 2014 and a World Series championship in 2015.White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said he could barely contain his excitement about bringing in Grifol as the new manager, coming off what was a grueling and disappointing 2022 season, when the team finished with a .500 record, after coming into the year...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO