tjrwrestling.net
Rhea Ripley Calls Out “Dirty Little Boy” At Live Event
Footage has emerged of Rhea Ripley calling out a fan for being a “dirty little boy” after they asked the star to spit in their face. On the 30th of October, Rhea Ripley was in action alongside her Judgment Day teammates Damian Priest and Finn Balor in a six-person tag team match on a WWE live event in Mexico against the trio of AJ Styles, Raquel Rodriguez, and Rey Mysterio.
Jim Cornette Responds To Chris Jericho Calling CM Punk A “Cancer”
Jim Cornette appears to be one of the few people defending CM Punk over the fallout from All Out. Though no exact details have emerged on what happened in the AEW locker room, the small tidbits that have leaked out seem to paint CM Punk in a worse light than everyone else. Wrestlers that weren’t part of the alleged fight have also weighed in on the events, which in turn led to Jim Cornette giving his thoughts as well.
Dark Side Of The Ring Creator Fires Back At Reports WWE Tried To Get The Show Cancelled
The showrunners behind VICE’s highest-rated program Dark Side Of The Ring have shot down rumors that WWE is trying to sabotage them. Dark Side Of The Ring takes an inside look at some of the most tragic and controversial moments in wrestling history. Although most of its covered subjects happened in WWE – Chris Benoit, Owen Hart, the Montreal Screwjob, and the Plane Ride From Hell – it has also covered topics in other companies as well. Those have included Collision in Korea, FMW, Nick Gage, and XPW.
Bryan Danielson Dream Match With NJPW Star In The Works
Bryan Danielson could be in line for a dream match with a huge NJPW star after they made an appearance on AEW Dynamite. Katsuyori Shibata is a three-time NEVER Openweight Champion and was destined for huge things in NJPW but a serious injury forced him to step away from the ring in 2017 following a bout with Kazuchika Okada at Sakura Genesis.
Triple H Explains WWE’s New Creative Direction
The man behind WWE’s creative vision is Triple H, who has opened up about the company’s creative process during a recent conference call. When Vince McMahon retired as WWE’s Chairman & CEO on July 22nd following a scandal involving several hush money payments, that left a big void in the company that was filled partly by WWE Hall of Famer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque.
Bianca Belair & Montez Ford Getting Their Own Series
Fans of Bianca Belair and Montez Ford rejoice because the power couple of Monday Night Raw are getting their own show on Hulu. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are couples goals. Belair runs the women’s division on Monday Night Raw as the brand’s Women’s Champion while her husband Montez Ford has achieved success in WWE as one-half of the Street Profits, having held the NXT, Raw, and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.
Logan Paul Wants To Face WWE Legend If He Wins Undisputed Universal Title
Logan Paul has named the WWE legend that he wants to face if he becomes the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The matchup between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel was officially announced on September 16th and for nearly two months, WWE has been building up the possibility that Logan could win with “one lucky punch” on Reigns.
WWE Hall Of Famer On “Weirdest” Encounter With Bret Hart
A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled being called out by Bret Hart for admitting they liked a certain heartbreaker in the ring more than The Hitman. Bret Hart did not have the moniker of The Best There Is, The Best There Was, and The Best There Ever Will Be with an illustrious career that has many fans naming him as the greatest of all time.
Wrestling Veteran Thinks Vince McMahon Was “Burnt Out” In WWE
A former WWE star has suggested that Vince McMahon was burnt out by the end of his run in WWE and no longer “gave a crap” about the direction of the company. Vince McMahon stepped down as WWE Chairman in July 2022 after forty years of the company that he took over from his father. The retirement came amid an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money payments made to former company employees.
Jeff Jarrett Makes AEW Debut On Dynamite, Has New Executive Role
AEW President Tony Khan announced that the company’s latest signing is none other than Jeff Jarrett, who made a splash on AEW Dynamite!. Jeff Jarrett has proven himself to be a cross-promotional fixture in the world of professional wrestling. Last July, he appeared inside a WWE ring as the special guest referee for the bout between The Usos and The Street Profits at SummerSlam. The next night, he participated in a tag team match of his own, teaming with Jay Lethal to take on Ric Flair and his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo in what was dubbed Ric Flair’s Last Match.
News On How Rick Ross AEW Dynamite Appearance Happened
We’ve got some intel on how Rick Ross was featured on AEW Dynamite Wednesday. The most recent edition of AEW Dynamite included several different people, both inside and outside of the squared circle. You had Jeff Jarrett smashing his guitar over the head of Darby Allin, officially making his debut in All Elite Wrestling. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would be in the front row, with Chris Jericho saying that he could whoop his a**. After saving Orange Cassidy, NJPW legend Katsuyori Shibata would signed a contract to take on Cassidy at this Friday’s AEW Rampage for his All-Atlantic Championship.
AEW Rampage Match Had Been Planned For Several Months
A previously unfathomable match has been scheduled for the forthcoming AEW Rampage, a bout that has reportedly been in the works for several months. Retaining the AEW All Atlantic Championship against Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix on the latest AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy earned the right to an All Atlantic City Dream Match for the subsequent episode of Rampage. That will see ‘Freshly Squeezed’ defend the title against NJPW’s Katsuyori Shibata.
Former AEW Star Slams “Stale” AEW Programming
A former AEW wrestler thinks that Dark has gotten worse with time. Joey Janela was one of the first wrestlers to sign with AEW and stayed with the company until May of this year. He wrestled on the company’s first PPV events and once Dynamite was launched, Janela wrestled on both Dynamite and Dark.
CM Punk Said To Have Caught “The Wrestling Bug Again”
While CM Punk’s AEW future remains very uncertain, a new report states that sources close to Punk have said he’s caught “the wrestling bug” once again. CM Punk returned to wrestling after a seven-year exile to great acclaim in August 2021 when he debuted in AEW in his hometown of Chicago. Punk claimed the AEW World Title at Double Or Nothing 2022 and went on to reclaim the title at All Out later that year. And then things went downhill rapidly.
Released NXT Star “A Handful” Backstage
A new report has shed light on why one of the stars of NXT may have been released by WWE, with the person in question said to be “a handful.”. News broke on the 1st of November that five members of WWE’s developmental roster had been released by the company. Bodhi Hayward was the most high-profile of these NXT releases with Ru Feng, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, and Damaris Griffin.
AEW Star Responds To Glenn Jacobs’ Comments On Drag Shows
A recent arrival in AEW has taken issue with WWE Hall of Famer Kane – Glenn Jacobs’ – comments condemning all-age drag shows. Kane is a WWE icon and the 25th anniversary of his debut was recently celebrated by the company. However, as the Republican mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, Glenn Jacobs is proving to be a controversial figure to some and a hero to others.
Full Cost Of Vince McMahon Investigation Revealed
WWE has confirmed the full cost of the investigation into alleged misconduct committed by former Chairman of the Board, Vince McMahon. The wrestling world was stunned in 2022 when allegations of sexual misconduct towards WWE employees and hush money payments, as a result, came to light. Vince McMahon was the focus of the investigation with former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis also implicated.
R-Truth Suffers Injury, WWE NXT Match Called Off
An unfortunate landing left R-Truth unable to continue in his WWE NXT match against Grayson Waller. Last week, R-Truth made a surprise appearance on WWE NXT where he appeared to believe that he was going to be the host of Halloween Havoc despite the event taking place three days prior. His appearance came as Grayson Waller and Wes Lee were talking in the ring about their own Halloween Havoc performances, with Wes Lee winning the NXT North American Championship whereas Grayson Waller lost his casket match to Apollo Crews.
Rhea Ripley Hilariously Trolls Fan At Live Event
A recent video has shared a funny moment from a WWE live event when Rhea Ripley decided to interact with a ringside fan in a unique way. Rhea Ripley is thriving in WWE as the lone female member of Raw’s Judgment Day group also consisting of Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. Ripley likes to refer to herself as “mami” whenever she tells Dominik to do by whispering in his ear.
New CM Punk Merchandise Released On ShopAEW Amidst Questions Over His Status
The presence of new AEW merchandise for CM Punk has led to questions about what his status in the company actually is. CM Punk’s last night on AEW television was September 4th at All Out pay-per-view in Chicago when Punk won back the AEW World Title from Jon Moxley. That win made Punk a two-time AEW World Champion, but there’s a very good chance that we may never see him on AEW television again.
